Showmax packages, prices & plans in South Africa: An easy guide (2024)

Since 2015, Showmax has delivered vast content to South Africa, including local series, international hits, and exclusive originals. With a library boasting gripping dramas and hilarious comedies, the streaming service provider has something for everyone. If you are considering signing up but are concerned about Showmax packages and prices, this guide breaks down the options available in South Africa for 2024.

Showmax is a video-on-demand service offering series, movies, documentaries, Showmax Originals, kids' shows, and Premier League games. With a monthly subscription, you get unlimited access to new content added weekly, the flexibility to cancel anytime, and the ability to watch on any internet-connected device.

What are the Showmax packages?

The Showmax package and prices available in South Africa are as follows:

Showmax Entertainment

This plan lets you watch Showmax Originals, international and local series, movies, and kids' shows on TV and mobile devices. Anyone opting for this package pays R89 per month.

Showmax Entertainment Mobile

This plan allows you only to watch Showmax Originals, international and local series, movies, and kids' shows on one mobile device. If you consider this package, you will pay R39 monthly.

Showmax Premier League

With an R69 monthly subscription, this plan lets you watch the Premier League live from SuperSport. You also have all-access content on your mobile device.

What is the Showmax R99 package?

The Showmax R99 package is no longer available, having been replaced by the Showmax R89 package in South Africa. The Showmax R89 package offers access to Showmax Originals, international and local series, movies, and kids' shows on TV and mobile devices for R89 per month. It allows two simultaneous streams and multiple devices.

How much is Showmax per month in South Africa?

As of 2024, Showmax prices in South Africa include the Showmax General Entertainment package, which costs R89 monthly. It started on 12 February 2024, indicating a reduction from its initial R99 monthly fee.

The new Showmax Premier League Mobile subscription is priced at R69 per month, while the Showmax Entertainment Mobile package remains at R39 per month.

Subscribers enjoy benefits, such as the opportunity to watch on mobile or multiple devices and the possibility of downloading to watch offline anytime. If you are streaming the Premier League, all 380 matches are live on mobile, and you can choose your video quality to save more data.

How to pay Showmax without DStv

To pay for the streaming service plans, here are different methods you can use:

Credit/Debit Card: Use your Visa or MasterCard to pay for your subscription.

Airtime: If you are in South Africa, you can use your Vodacom or MTN airtime to pay for their service.

Gift vouchers: Redeem your gift vouchers to pay for your subscription.

Promo codes: Enter special promo codes (available in select countries) to pay for your subscription.

What channels does Showmax offer?

Showmax channels in South Africa offer diverse content, from Showmax Originals and international series to local shows, movies, kids' programming, and documentaries.

You can enjoy content from top networks like HBO, BBC, and NBC. Stream on up to five devices simultaneously with two streams available.

How much is Showmax on TV without DStv?

If you do not have a DStv account, you can still enjoy the streaming service on TV for R89 per month, including full content access. You can even opt for the mobile-only plan for R39 per month, but note that these prices apply after the trial period ends.

What is the difference between Showmax and Showmax Pro?

Showmax and Showmax Pro packages differ in their content offerings and features. Showmax offers a wide array of series, movies, documentaries, kids' shows, and more, priced at R89 per month.

Showmax Pro packages, which are no longer available, included all of the streaming service's content plus live sports streaming, such as Premier League matches and other sports content, at R225 per month.

Frequently asked questions

As the entertainment service provider grows, many concerns arise about their service. Here are some frequently asked questions and the best answers:

Can you watch Showmax without DStv? You can watch channels without DStv. DStv customers also have additional viewing options on their TVs.

Does Showmax have SABC channels? The entertainment service provider does not have SABC channels, but it offers many series, movies, documentaries, kids' shows, Premier League games, and African Originals.

How much data does Showmax use? The entertainment platform uses minimal data with different streaming settings. It can go as low as 40MB per hour on mobile devices, allowing a 2GB bundle to provide up to 50 hours of streaming entertainment.

Showmax packages in South Africa offer a range of options to suit every viewer's needs. With constant updates, the entertainment provider ensures affordability and value for money, stacking its content with the best titles. Whether you are a drama, comedy, or sports fan, The entertainment service provider has something for everyone, making it a must-have streaming service.

