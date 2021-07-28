Top 30 high-demand products to sell from home in South Africa 2022

If you are looking for the perfect way to make money selling items online, you can opt for a home-based business. With this model, you will have a virtual online store to coordinate orders and sales. The rise of modern-day platforms such as Etsy and Shopify have made these home-based businesses extremely easy. Which are some of the best products to sell from home today?

To start your home-based business, you will need a computer or smartphone, a stable internet connection, and some capital that will depend on the business you intend to start. One of the most common models for this business is drop-shipping. With this, you do not even have to maintain physical stock. What can I sell to make money?

The best products to sell from home

What products can I sell from home to make money? A home-based business will almost certainly come up when trying to figure out how to make money fast in South Africa. Here is a look at the 30 best products you can start selling to make that extra coin.

30. Art supplies

Art represents an extremely wide industry. You can consider selling items such as watercolours, paintbrushes, crayons, canvas materials, and frames. You might also want to venture into pricier, rare art supplies for better returns.

29. Auto accessories

The automotive industry has led to the growth of numerous other industries centred on manufacturing, distributing, and installing auto accessories. Common fast sellers include tires, GPS trackers, dash recorders, smart keys, and phone holders.

28. Baby products

Babies are often said to be an entire industry of their own. You can sell numerous items if you decide to venture into this massive industry. Some great options include diapers, formula, baby clothes, and baby skincare products.

27. Bags and totes

Regardless of how much the fashion industry changes, bags and totes always seem to be in fashion. Look into the types of bags that are currently trendy or try some vintage pieces. Either way, you will have customers if your bags are of good quality.

26. Beach blankets and towels

If you live near a beach, selling beach blankets and towels is among the best businesses you can run from home. These items are often in demand by people visiting the beach and looking to relax after a dip in the ocean.

25. Bedding items

The bedroom is inarguably one of the most important places in any home. This room is often synonymous with rest and relaxation. This explains why a lot of people invest heavily in bedding items such as bed sheets, pillows, pillowcases, and duvets.

24. Belts and ties

Belts and ties are the hallmarks of a nice formal male dress code. These items are easy to sell from home since they occupy little space and can be easily packaged.

23. Blue light glasses

Blue light has been said to cause all sorts of problems, including poor sleep. This has led to increased demand for blue light glasses as people look for a way to prevent the harmful effects of this light. The increased demand makes this a potentially high return business.

22. Books

While smartphones and computers have grossly affected people's reading culture, there is still a significant number of people who still read. You can choose to sell hard copy books or the more modern eBooks.

21. Children's toys

These items are central to children's entertainment. These toys come in a wide range of forms and sizes. Feel free to research the best and most entertaining toys and sell them from the comfort of your home.

20. Coffee mugs

Who doesn't love a unique, customized coffee mug? There are virtually countless ways you can customize these mugs and sell them to your clients online.

19. Computer accessories

As the world becomes more and more interconnected each day, computers continue to play an integral role in most people's lives. Unfortunately, like other machines, computers break down occasionally, requiring a change of parts. Selling these parts and accessories is a potentially profitable business.

Besides the excellent individual sales, these accessories are also among the best wholesale products to sell from home in South Africa.

18. Electronics

The consumer electronics industry is massive, fueled by recent developments in technology. Some of the best-selling products in this category include smartphones, smartwatches, wireless speakers, and cameras.

17. Exercise equipment

As people look for ways to keep fit and reduce lifestyle diseases, the demand for exercise equipment keeps rising. Items such as barbells, kettlebells, weights, skipping ropes, dumbbells, and tension ropes are among the ones in great demand.

16. Fitness trackers

These trackers are perfect for people who exercise outdoors. These little pieces of tech can measure one's fitness using numerous pointers such as blood oxygen level, calorie loss, heartbeat rate, etc. In addition, these items' small sizes make them some of the easiest products to sell online from home.

15. Greeting cards

A greeting card is a piece of card stock, often with an illustration or photo, made of high-quality paper and that features an expression of friendship or another sentiment. You can make and sell these or buy them from a printing company and resell them.

14. Haircare products

The hair care industry has grown quite tremendously in the last few decades. As a result, there are numerous products designed for men's, women's, and children's hair. You can choose to focus on one of the three products or all of them.

Figuring out how to sell hair products from home is quite easy once you understand the in-demand products within your area or target market.

13. Indoor plants

Indoor plants serve different purposes. Some of the most common include scents, aesthetics, and insect repellence. Whatever the reason, indoor plants are in high demand.

12. Jewellery and fashion accessories

Accessories such as earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and rings are all designed to enhance one's look. You can specialize in a specific jewellery and accessories line or deal in all of them.

11. Puzzles and board games

Puzzles and board games range in type and complexity. Some of the common ones include monopoly, chess, draughts, scrabble, and go.

10. Scarves

Scarves are among the most versatile clothing items. They can be worn with virtually anything, making them quite handy, especially in places with erratic weather.

9. Shapewear

Shapewear is an undergarment designed to create a smooth silhouette and sculpt your figure to highlight your natural curves, especially when wearing tight-fitting clothing. These clothing items are often in high demand for fashion-conscious women.

8. Skincare products

Some top skin care products include makeup removers, lotions, face and hand creams, and sunscreen. When learning how to sell beauty products from home, consider essential factors such as price, brand strength, effectiveness, and ratings in major online stores.

7. Smartphone accessories

In the modern-day world, where most people have smartphones, these accessories have become almost essential. From audio accessories to chargers and phone covers, these items enhance smartphone usage.

6. Spices and edible items

From the tantalizing scent to the mouthwatering taste, spices play a huge role in people's culinary experiences. You can have a vibrant online business dealing with spices and other edible products.

5. Supplements

Supplements are products designed to enhance a person's diet through consumable pills, powders, liquids, or capsules. These often vary in composition and intended results.

4. T-shirts

The customized t-shirt business has been around for years now. T-shirts are pretty much the epitome of casual wear, making them quite easy to sell to the huge market of people who prefer casual dressing to formal ones.

3. Wall art

This category includes wall mounts, canvas prints, artistic clocks, and watercolour paints. You can stock these in different sizes and sell them from the comfort of your home.

2. Watches

Most people today rely on their smartphones to tell time. Still, the conventional watch is still quite functional, both as a time and fashion accessory. Watches vary greatly in design and pricing, making this a potentially great business venture.

1. Water bottles

Water bottles have become a common sight in most offices, classes, and hiking trails. They come in different materials (such as glass, metal, and plastic) and sizes.

What is the easiest item to sell?

The demand for a product is determined by numerous factors, including its immediate need, appeal, trends, and pricing. What sells fast? Some easy-to-sell items include personalized gifts, candles, jewellery, and clothes.

What type of products can I make and sell from home?

Some common products to make and sell include wooden toys, greeting cards, hair accessories and hand-stitched pieces of clothing.

What is the most profitable thing to sell?

Some products with some attractive margins include television accessories, beauty products and high-end jewellery.

How to sell products online from home

Are you trying to figure out how to sell products from home? Here is a brief look at the basic steps involved.

Find your products Identify your niche market Conduct market research Create buyer personas Brand your business Build your e-commerce website Set up processes for payment, shipping, and staying in touch Create high-quality product content Promote your products

There are numerous excellent products to sell from home today. In the modern-day, home-based businesses have been on the rise as more and more people embrace e-commerce platforms such as Etsy and Shopify.

