Sebastián Marroquín is famous for being Pablo Escobar's son. His dad was a notorious drug trafficker from Colombia who raked in $22 billion a year from this illegal business. Do you think that Sebastián Marroquín has followed in the doomed footsteps of his father? Is he affiliated with the famed Medellin Cartel? How rich is Juan Pablo Escobar?

Sebastián Marroquín in front of a picture of Pablo Escobar, during the presentation of his book 'Pablo Escobar My Father' In Athens, Greece, on March 22, 2017. Photo: Panayotis Tzamaros

Sebastián Marroquín was only 17 years old when his father was killed. Pablo Escobar's drug trafficking business brought about $420 million a week, and he was rumoured to spend R42,000 on rubberbands monthly to keep his cash organised. So how did his family go from that to fleeing the country flat broke? Where is the Escobar family now?

Sebastián Marroquín's profile summary

Birth Name Juan Pablo Escobar Herneo Official Name Sebastián Marroquín Gender Male Occupation Architect and Author Nationality Colombian Birthplace Medellin, Colombia Date of Birth February 24 1977 Age 45 years (2022) Height 5'5" Weight 80kg Marital Status Married Spouse Maria Angeles Sairmento Net worth $120 million Zodiac Sign Pisces Twitter handle @Sebasmarro

Sebastián Marroquín's age

Sebastián Marroquín is the son to drug lord Pablo Escobar and Maria Victoria Herneo. He was born in Medellin, Colombia, on February 24, 1977, as Juan Pablo Escobar Herneo. He celebrated 45 years of age in 2022.

Who is Tata to Pablo Escobar?

Tata is Pablo's wife and Sebastián Marroquín's mother. Tata and Pablo married in 1976.

Sebastián Marroquín's parents are Pablo Escobar and Maria Victoria Henao. Photo: @RealCrimeMag, @The Roland12

Early life

Marroquín grew up in Medellin, Colombia, in a toxic family environment due to the illegal activities carried out by his father. Nevertheless, he enjoyed the finest things life could offer; for example, he had a superbike when he was just a toddler.

By the time he was 11 years old, he had 27 bikes, and their compound had giraffes, zebras and many more exotic animals. Sebastián Marroquín only has one sibling, a sister, Manuela Escobar, who works as an electrical engineer.

Sebastián has described his childhood, saying it was like Disneyland. This life of luxury, however, came with its downsides. After his dad was shot and killed in 1993, the rest of the Escobar family was forced to flee to Mozambique and, eventually, Argentina.

All their assets were seized, essentially making the family flat broke. They became Argentines, but in 2000 his mom was arrested for money laundering. She was released from prison after 2 years.

He and his younger sister are well educated as he is an architect and she works as an electrical engineer in the USA. Photo: @TheRoland12

Sebastián Marroquín's education

He studied at a private school once they fled to Argentina. Soon after, he attained a degree in industrial design from a private technical school and later joined the University of Palermo, where he studied architecture.

Sebastián Marroquín's career

Sebastián Marroquín works as an architect in Argentina but has also visited Columbia a few times to pay respects to his father's graveside. He is also an author, writing about life in a drug dealer's home.

He has released a documentary in association with an Argentina documentary film company titled Sins of my Father. This documentary aimed to bring out the message of forgiveness and reconciliation. In the film, he visits all the victims' families his father assassinated to bring healing and ease conflict.

Sebastián Marroquín's book and philanthropy

Sebastián Marroquín is a writer. He used his birth name Juan Pablo Escobar to write Pablo Escobar: My Father, Which Art in Heaven. The book is a bestseller in Latin America.

Furthermore, Sebastián Marroquín pays for the fatalities his father was involved in from the proceeds of his business. He is very philanthropic as he donates to Colombia-based charitable organisations often.

He answers questions during the presentation of his book in the framework of the 30th Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico on March 8, 2015. Photo: Hector Guerrero

Why did Sebastián Marroquín change his name?

Juan wanted to distance himself from anything that would link him to his father, so he randomly picked the name Sebastián Marroquín from a telephone book, and he officially accepted the name.

Juan was subjected to a lot of violence from watching his father; he later decided never to use force or violence to solve problems and instead to have peace and forgiveness.

Sebastián has not only chosen peace and forgiveness. He also attempted to locate his father's victims and take responsibility for his father's actions, which led to the documentary Sins of my Father in 2009.

Sebastián Marroquín's wife

His wife is Maria Angeles Sarmiento, whom he married in 2003. Sebastián met Maria when he was 13 years old, in 1990, and she was 18 years of age.

Maria's love for Sebastián remained unconditional despite all the drama and risk to their lives. They tied the knot in 2003 and lived in Palermo Soho, Buenos Aires. Together they share a son. Sebastián Marroquín's child is Juan Emilion Escobar.

Is Sebastián Marroquín rich?

Different sources give a wide range of Sebastián Marroquín's net worth, which ranges from $30 million to $120 million. His money is from his book deals and work as an architect. He also earns from public appearances and royalties from his documentaries. To this day, his father is considered one of the wealthiest criminals in history.

Though desperate to avenge his father's death growing up, Sebastián slowly distanced himself and rejected all the inheritance from his father's business. The money was to the tune of $37 billion. He also drifted away from the Medellin Cartel and completely avoided the drug trade.

What has Sebastián Marroquín been up to?

He is an architect based in Argentina, but he travels the world to teach people about the sins of his father. He also advocates for reconciliation, believing violence is an unnecessary resolve. He is also a philanthropist who donates money to charities and helps his father's victims.

Sebastián Marroquín's height and weight

Sebastián Marroquín stands at 5'5" inches tall with a weight of 80 kg. He similarly resembles his famous father, Pablo Escobar.

Sebastián Marroquín is completely different from his father. He has made amends for his dad's mistakes and has chosen to live a peaceful life with his family in Argentina.

