Vivian Richards' wife, Miriam Richards: Everything to know about her

Even though it is known that Vivian Richards' wife is Miriam, the truth is that both had separated even before the former cricket player met Neena, who features in most of the player's images. Miriam was the wife of a third baseman, but the ex-spouse is hardly known. She is a mother and homemaker. Who is this famous player?

The cricket player is the ex-husband of Miriam Richard but is constantly pictured with Neena Gupta. Photo: Mail Today

Source: Getty Images

Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander is an Antiguan national who began playing for the West Indies squad in 1974. He established himself as one of the most feared and successful batters during a career that spanned 121 Test matches. It was during this time that he met and married Miriam.

It is unknown where the wife of a former baseball player lives or what she does. This article will focus on the woman behind the player's success story. Who is Vivian Richards' wife? And what do we know about the celebrity's spouse? Continue reading.

Miriam Richards' profiles

Name Miriam Richards Nationality Antiguan Ex-husband Sir Vivian Richards Children 2 Known for Celebrity wife Religion Christian Hair colour Black Eye colour Black

Miriam Richards' age

Although Richards' wife date of birth is unknown, she may be between 55 and 60. She is from Antigua. She is reticent and has never shared any information about herself. Even Sir Vivian has remained mum over the family history of his wife, Miriam.

Miriam Richards' career

It is unknown what Miriam does for a living or where she resides.

Miriam Richards' marriage

The image of Neena Gupta always pops up as Viv Richards' wife when the marriage of the former prolific player for the West Indies features. Miriam Richards' husband had separated from her when the Legend met Neena. The connection had already received harsh criticism when, in 1989, the couple welcomed a child.

Is Viv Richards still married?

The Antiguan-born player is not married, and it is not clear how they relate with Miriam nowadays. It is also unclear why the two had separated, but in an interview, the former batsman attributed it to his absence from the marriage.

Who is the wife of Vivian Richards?

The Antiguan player is assumed to be single and not married as of 2022.

Miriam Richards' children

She is a mother of two kids named Mali and Matara. Matara, 39, is employed by the Antigua and Barbuda consulate in Toronto, while Mali is two years younger and plays cricket. They are endearing and have distinctive personalities due to the motivation from their parents.

Who is Vivian Richards' daughter?

The cricket player has a daughter named Masaba with Neena Gupta. Masaba was born in the 1980s. On March 7, Masaba Gupta posted a flashback photo of her and her father from when they were kids with the caption:

I'd like to think I've picked up some of most powerful qualities from my parents. My father is unrelenting, and focused, has lived his life in the pursuit of greatness, defied the odds, turned around his fate and spent his whole life becoming a mental and physical force to reckon with.

Masaba designs apparel for the Hindi film industry. Photo: @masabagupta on Instagram and @Caribbean Cricket: The Vintage Collection on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

His other daughter Matara works in Canada as a Consulate General of Antigua and Barbuda.

How old is Vivian Richards?

The international star turned 70 in 2022, having been born on March 7, 1952, in Antigua. The player grew up in a family with three other siblings in Antigua and had a lovely upbringing.

Because of how devout his parents were, they ensured he attended church every Sunday. Before transferring to the Antigua Grammar School, he attended the St. John's Boys School. Malcolm, his father, was a cricket player as well.

Why is Vivian Richards famous?

When discussing a batter with unequalled technique, this excellent team leader oversaw the West Indies' most fantastic and successful stretch in the Indies team. He was a prolific run-scorer at the Test level, with 8,540 runs from 121 appearances.

He is still regarded as one of the most incredible batters solely due to his unwavering commitment and exceptional performances. Not only that, but he briefly worked as a BBC analyst, then became the brand ambassador for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2022, greatly enhancing the third season of the competition, which will be held from December 6–23.

Is Viv Richards rich?

The master blaster, or King Viv, has a net worth is $20 million. He is frequently regarded as the most incredible batter of all time, if not the best. Miriam Richards' net worth cannot be quantified as it is because it is not known what she does. The veteran player also serves as a tourism advocate for Antigua (visitantiguabarbuda.com) and lives in Antigua.

Although his career success affected his marriage with Miriam Richards, Viv became the first West Indian cricketer to score 100 first-class hundreds. Through his tenure in cricket, Richards led the West Indies team to a huge victory.

Source: Briefly News