Bethany Hamilton's shark attack: what happened to the surfer?

Bethany Hamilton is an American professional surfer, author and motivational speaker best known for surviving a shark attack that claimed her left arm. She has since defied the odds and become a surfing champion, winning numerous championship awards. Discover the story of Bethany Hamilton's shark attack.

Bethany Hamilton returned to professional surfing less than a month after going through a harrowing shark attack tragedy. She has become a symbol of hope and perseverance, authoring several motivational books. Explore more about Bethany Hamilton's shark attack.

Bethany Hamilton's profile summary

Full name Bethany Meilani Hamilton Gender Female Date of birth February 8, 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Lihue, Hawaii, USA Current residence Kauai, Hawaii, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blonde Weight 70 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 11 inches Body measurements 32-26-34 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Tom and Cheri Hamilton Siblings Noah and Timothy Hamilton Relationship status Married Husband Adam Dirks Children Tobias, Wesley, Micah, and Alaya Profession Professional surfer, motivational speaker, and author Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, TikTok Net worth $2 million (approx)

Bethany Hamilton's shark attack story

Hamilton's shark attack story shook the world and redefined resilience. The fearless surfer lost her arm but not her spirit, inspiring millions worldwide with her comeback. In an interview with Caroline Ketterman, Bethany explained her reaction when she was attacked, saying,

I was shocked and my mind went into auto pilot. All I thought was get to the beach. If I saw the shark I think I would have been scared, which would cause my heart to beat faster, and I could have lost more blood.

When did Bethany Hamilton lose her arm?

Bethany Hamilton's shark attack (age 13 years old) was on October 31, 2003, while surfing. She was lying on her surfboard with her arm dangling in the water when a tiger shark bit off her arm just below the shoulder.

Bethany Hamilton's shark attack location

Bethany Hamilton was attacked by a shark while surfing at Tunnels Beach, located a quarter-mile off Makua Beach near Haena, on the north shore of Kauai, Hawaii. She had gone on an early morning surf alongside Alana Blanchard, her long-time best friend and supporter.

How did Bethany survive the shark attack?

Following the attack, Hamilton displayed remarkable calmness while her friend Alana Blanchard and her family quickly assisted in paddling her back to shore. Alana's father fashioned a tourniquet from his rash guard to stem the severe bleeding, which was critical.

By the time she reached Wilcox Medical Center, Hamilton had lost over 60% of her blood and was in hypovolemic shock. She took her father's place in the operating room (who was already scheduled for knee surgery) and underwent emergency surgery.

The medical team described her injury as a "clean amputation," which facilitated a more straightforward surgical process. Doctors also noted that her athletic physical condition helped her handle the situation better than someone less fit might have. Dr. David Rovinsky said,

Hamilton's background in competitive surfing helped her survive. This is a woman who is a highly trained athlete, and because of that she's able to handle a huge blood loss really well.

Did they find Bethany Hamilton's shark?

Shortly after the horrendous incident, a group of fishermen caught a 14-foot tiger shark about a mile from the attack site. This shark had surfboard debris in its mouth, which matched the bite marks on Hamilton's surfboard. The shark was killed shortly after the attack, and measurements of its mouth were consistent with the injuries Hamilton sustained.

Bethany Hamilton before the shark attack

Before the shark attack, Bethany Hamilton was already an accomplished young surfer. She grew up in a surfing family; her parents, Tom and Cheri Hamilton, were avid surfers working at the Kauai Surf Hotel.

Hamilton had secured sponsorships and was competing successfully. In August 2003, she won the Explorer Women's division of the National Scholastic Surfing Association's Open and Explorer event. Young Bethany Hamilton was first placed in the women's division at the Local Motion-Ezekiel Surf Into Summer contest in May 2003.

Did Bethany Hamilton go back to surfing after the shark attack?

Hamilton returned to surfing 26 days after the life-altering event. She started using a custom board designed for her needs, and by January 10, 2004, she was competing again. Bethany has since competed for and won numerous surfing competitions, including;

2007: 1st place at the NSSA Regionals, U.S., and 1st place at the T & C Pipeline Women's Pro, U.S.

2008: 3rd place at the Roxy Pro Surf Festival in Phillip Island, Australia.

2009: 2nd place at the Billabong ASP World Junior Championship, Australia; 3rd place at the Rio Surf International in Brazil.

Author & public speaker

Hamilton has also become a motivational speaker, openly discussing her story of faith and survival in various media outlets. She has also authored multiple books, including an autobiography, Soul Surfer: A True Story of Faith, Family, and Fighting to Get Back on the Board, published in 2004. The book was later adapted into a feature film, Soul Surfer, in 2011.

FAQs

Bethany Hamilton is an American professional surfer, author and motivational speaker who experienced a life-altering event on October 31, 2003. Below are some frequently asked questions about the American surfer;

Who is Bethany Hamilton's husband?

Bethany is married to Adam Dirks. The duo exchanged their vows on August 18, 2013, at an estate on Kauai's north shore, near where Hamilton grew up. They have four children: three sons, Tobias, Wesley, Micah, and a daughter, Alaya.

What kind of shark ate Bethany?

A 14-foot tiger shark attacked Bethany Hamilton. This was confirmed after a group of fishermen led by Ralph Young caught a shark one mile from the attack site. The shark bit off her left arm just below the shoulder as she lay on her surfboard, arm dangling in the water.

Trivia

Bethany was born on February 8, 1990.

Her parents are Thomas and Cherilyn.

Bethany started surfing when she was seven years old.

Despite losing one arm, Hamilton returned to surfing only a month after the attack.

She won the 2005 NSSA National Championships.

Her nicknames are Bethy and B-Ham.

Hamilton married Adam Dirks on August 18, 2013.

Bethany finished runner-up at the 2009 ASP World Junior Championships.

She was named Waterman of the Year 2017 by the Surf Industry Manufacturers Association (SIMA).

by the Surf Industry Manufacturers Association (SIMA). She lost her left arm when a shark attacked her on October 31, 2003.

Bethany Hamilton's quotes

Bethany Hamilton is one of the top athletes in the world. Her motivational thoughts, sayings, and ideas are full of emotions, beliefs, and passion for surfing and life. They include;

Courage doesn't mean you don't get afraid. Courage means you don't let fear stop you.

I don't need easy. I just need it possible.

God has a lot more to give and to offer than the world has to give.

Life is full of what-ifs. You can't let it hold you back.

Strive to find things to be thankful for and look for the good in who you are!

God did have something bigger planned for me. What we all needed to do was trust... and believe.

Whatever your situation, you can succeed if you set your mind to what you want to do and have a good attitude.

Bethany's shark attack became a defining moment in her life, transforming her into a symbol of hope and perseverance. Her ability to rise above adversity and return to surfing has made her an enduring inspiration worldwide.

