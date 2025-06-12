Global site navigation

by  Bennett Yates
7 min read

Indulge in a culinary journey with The Bungalow Cape Town menu that blends fresh seafood and Mediterranean delights. The vibrant flavours of every dish in the coastal restaurant promise a unique taste experience alongside stunning ocean views.

The Bungalow Cape Town menu and prices: what to expect before you visit. Photos: @TheBungalow (Modified by editor)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Children are allowed at The Bungalow, making it a family-friendly venue, though dogs are not permitted.
  • The dress code is smart-casual, fitting the relaxed yet chic beach atmosphere.
  • Paul Kovensky, a prominent Cape Town restaurateur, owns The Bungalow.
  • The restaurant is located in Clifton, Cape Town, South Africa.

The Bungalow Cape Town's menu and prices

The Bungalow Cape Town menu features a luxurious sensory dining experience inspired by Mediterranean-style cuisine. The restaurant has a rating of 4.2/5 on Dineplan. One of their satisfied customers left a review:

Food was mouthwatering we had ur amazing espatada... we will definitely come back...thanks to ur team for working together.
The Bungalow is located in Cape Town
The Bungalow is perfectly situated in the heart of Clifton. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Starters

Kickstart your dining experience at The Bungalow restaurant with their wide range of starter menu items. They include:

Menu itemDescriptionPrice
Baby SquidGrilled: Basil Emulsion, Olive, Concassé Tomato, Marinated Feta, Lemon Fried: Green Chilli Aioli, LemonR175
Hand-pulled truffle burrata Citrus, Truffle Honey, and Klabata R325
Kataifi goat’s cheeseApple Chilli Purée, Candied Walnuts, Micro Herbs R175
Spicy tuna tartare Tuna, Seven Spice, Avocado, Citrus Soy, Crispy Rice PaperR195
Prawn chorizo & Halloumi skewer Parsley & lemonR185
Pot-steamed black musselsShallots, Garlic, Chilli, Thyme, White Wine, Cream, Parsley, Lemon, New English BunR165
Roast red pepper hummus Chickpea, Marinated Feta, Dukkah, FlatbreadR165
Shaved beef carpaccio Citrus Truffle Aioli, Chives, Shallots, Pine Nuts, Parmesan, Rocket, Crispy PotatoesR195
Tempura prawns Spicy Aioli, Seven Spice, Lime R215

Market salads

The Bungalow menu
The Bungalow market salads. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Bungalow's fresh and vivid market salads are healthy and delicious for those seeking a lighter choice. They include:

Menu item DescriptionPrice
CeasarGem Lettuce, Anchovy Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan, Soft Boiled EggR175
Bungalow house greens Lettuce Mix, Marinated Feta, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Tomato, Baby Cucumber, Soft Boiled Egg, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, House VinaigretteR185/350
Local Tomato & Hand-pulled BurrataHeirloom Tomato, Baby Capers, Shallots, Basil Pesto, House Vinaigrette R275
Greek Roasted Red Pepper, Baby Cucumber, Tomato, Marinated Feta, Olives, Red Onion, Za’atar Pita Chips, Oregano, Honey, Lemon, House VinaigretteR165

Between bread

Each item on the between-bread menu comes with fries. Some of the items in The Bungalow menu for between bread include:

Menu itemDescriptionPrice
Bungalow Classic Burger 200g Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, House Sauce, Shaved Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, TomatoR195
Hot Honey fried chicken Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Aioli, Pickles, SlawR195
Truffle Burger 200g Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Umami Sauce, Truffle Aioli, Caramelised Onion, Mustard, Pickles, Rocket R225
Chargrilled BBQ chicken burger Chicken Breast, Bourbon BBQ Glaze, Pickles, Aioli, SlawR185
Chorizo & prawn burger200g Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Paprika Aioli R285

Signatures

The Bungalow restaurant in Cape Town offers an impressive food selection from its signature menu. Discover some of the iconic must-try dishes below:

From the sea

The Bungalow seafood menu
The Bungalow seafood. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Prices for the signature menu for seafood dishes include:

Menu ItemDescription Price
SoleCaper Brown Butter, Parsley, Lemon, Toasted Almond, Citrus RiceR395
Crispy skin sea bass Tomato, Olive, Thyme, Baby Potatoes R375
Funnel Garlic and herb crusted kingklipLemon Cream, Baby Potatoes R325
Grilled baby squid Lemon, Parsley, Lemon Cream, or Spicy Lemon Garlic Sauce. You can choose to have fries or rice.R345
Tempura-battered fishWhite Fish, Cucumber Fennel, Green Chilli Ceviche, Aioli, FriesR255

From the land

Here are the prices for the signature from the land menu:

Menu itemDescriptionPrice
Mustard-clustered sirloin 300g Sirlion, Mustard Cream, FriesR345
Bourbon BBQ rib 700g BBQ Pork Ribs, Fennel & Apple Slaw, FriesR445
Roast chicken Chicken Breast, Spicy Lemon Garlic, Blistered Pepper, Almonds, Feta. You can opt for fries or rice. R265
Espetada500g Sirloin, Side & Sauce of ChoiceR425
Chilli mint & garlic chickenMarinated Chicken Thighs, Lemon, Herbed Citrus RiceR245
Lamb cutletsChilli, Olive, Garlic, Rosemary, Lemon, Potato PuréeR395
Ribeye & Prawn 300g Ribeye, Café de Paris Butter, FriesR665
Slow-roasted lamb shankPotato Purée, BroccoliniR475
Chef's cut on the boneSide & Sauce of ChoiceSQ
Truffle fillet300g Fillet, Truffle Mushroom Butter, Asparagus, Truffle Parmesan Potato PuréeR445

From the garden

The Bungalow food menu
The Bungalow food menu. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Here are the prices for The Bungalow menu from the garden:

Menu itemDescriptionPrice
Chargrilled cauliflowerHazelnut Salsa, Capers, Sultanas, Whipped Goat’s Cheese, Wholegrain Mustard HoneyR215
Chickenpea bowl (V)(GF)Falafel, Cucumber, Red Pepper Hummus, Avocado, Coriander, Mint, Lemon Yoghurt, Pickled Red Onion, FlatbreadR225
Spinach & ricotta ravioliRoast Cherry Tomato, Garlic, Chilli, Basil, ParmesanR245

Sides & sauces

Below is The Bungalow menu and prices for their sides & sauces menu items:

Menu item Description Price
Broccolini Butter, Sea SaltR95
Baby potatoes Confit Garlic, Herbs, Lemon R65
Thick-cut fries Dried Herbs, Sea Salt R65
Citrus rice Lemongrass, HerbsR65

Sushi bars

The Bungalow sushi menu
The Bungalow sushi menu. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

What better way to experience the Asian way of life than with The Bungalow sushi bars? They include:

Menu item Description Price
SalmonPhiladelphia Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Chives, SesameR205
No rice rollCucumber, Avocado, Salmon, Tuna, Prawn, Wasabi Aioli, Salmon RoeR215
Soft shell crabTempura Softshell Crab, Avocado, Unagi Sauce, Tobiko Flying Fish RoeR285
PrawnTempura Prawn, Avocado, Unagi Sauce, SesameR225
Rainbow roll Avocado, Salmon, Tuna, PrawnR205
Spicy tuna Avocado, Cucumber, Hot Sauce, Green Onion, TogarashiR195

Sweet endings

End your dining experience with the following delectable sweet endings. They include:

Menu item DescriptionPrice
Sorbet selection Trio of Sorbets, Coconut CrumbleR145
Chocolate mousseVanilla Ice Cream, StrawberriesR155
Creme brulee Classic Vanilla Custard, Caramelised SugarR145
Baked cheesecakePineapple Salsa, Mango SorbetR155
Caramel sundae (gf) Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Roasted Pecan Nuts, Caramel Popcorn, Butterscotch & Chocolate SauceR185
Tiramisu Mascarpone Crème, Finger Biscuits, Coffee, KahlúaR165

The Bungalow drinks menu

Having a refreshing drink is a great way to end your meal in style, and The Bungalow restaurant's drinks menu offers diverse beverages. Below is a detailed breakdown of their cocktail and mocktail menu:

The Bungalow drinks menu
The Bungalow signature mocktails. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Signature cocktails

You are in for a great dining experience with a signature cocktail menu. These include:

Menu itemDescription Price
Strawberry gin smashRoku Japanese Gin, Strawberry, Mint & Pink TonicR175
House old-fashioned Hennessy VS Cognac, Johnny Walker Gold, Maple Syrup, Orange BittersR195
Blueberry bartiniBelvedere Vodka, Blueberry, Basil, LimeR155
Spicy paloma1800 Coconut Tequila, Jalapeño, Lime & Sanpellegrino Melograno & AranciaR195
Passion margarita Don Julio Blanco, Passionfruit, Lime, AgaveR185
Blush Hendrick’s Gin, Elderflower, Lemon, Cranberry & Egg WhiteR195
Island style G&TTanqueray No 10 Gin, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple, Orange, Lemon & TonicR165

Classic cocktails

Serenade your dining experience with the unique classic cocktail from The Bungalow restaurant:

Menu item Description Price
Whisky sourBulleit Bourbon, Lemon, Egg White & BittersR175
MojitoBacardi Rum, Lime, Mint & Soda R155
Espresso martini Grey Goose Vodka, Kahlua & EspressoR185
Ankara Martini Absolut Elyx Vodka, Passionfruit, Pineapple, Vanilla, Martini ProseccoR195
Fruit Daiquiri Bacardi Rum, Lime & Strawberry or MangoR145
Margarita Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila, Triple Sec & LimeR155
Pina colada Havana Club 3 Rum, Coconut & PineappleR145

Virgin cocktails

The Bungalow cocktails menu
The Bungalow cocktails. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Bungalow Cape Town menu and prices for their virgin cocktail menus include:

Menu item Description Price
0% blood orange margarita Blood Orange, Lime & AgaveR135
Iconic strawberry Iconic Pomegranate Gin, Mint, Lime, Apricot & Strawberry Red BullR145
Pineapple crushPineapple Juice & Chunks, Blended with Passionfruit Purée & HoneyR135

Are kids allowed at The Bungalow?

Kids are allowed to dine at The Bungalow restaurant in Cape Town, making the restaurant family-friendly. However, dogs are not allowed into the premises. This is as per the FAQs on their official website.

What is the dress code for The Bungalow in Cape Town?

The dress code for The Bungalow in Cape Town is smart-casual. This means guests are expected to dress neatly and stylishly but comfortably, to match the venue’s chic yet laid-back atmosphere.

The Bungalow restaurant
The Bungalow restaurant. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Who owns The Bungalow restaurant?

The Bungalow restaurant in Cape Town is owned by Paul Kovensky, a well-known restaurateur who also owns several other prominent Cape Town establishments such as Paranga, Pepenero, Zenzero, and The Kove. The Bungalow is part of the Kove Collection, which encompasses a range of top restaurants and hotels.

Where is The Bungalow located?

It is situated in the heart of Clifton, between the Twelve Apostles, Lion’s Head, and the Atlantic Ocean, along the renowned Clifton reserve. The restaurant’s street address is The Glen Country Club, No. 3 Victoria Road, Clifton, Cape Town.

They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has 76% recommendations out of 5035 reviews (as of June 2025). Their other contacts are;

  • Phone: 021 438 2018
  • Email: reservations@thebungalow.co.za
  • Website: kovecollection.co.za/the-bungalow/

The Bungalow Cape Town menu offers unforgettable dishes that elevate your dining experience. From starters to desserts, each plate reflects quality and creativity. It is ideal for special occasions or casual beachside meals with friends.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

