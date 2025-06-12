Indulge in a culinary journey with The Bungalow Cape Town menu that blends fresh seafood and Mediterranean delights. The vibrant flavours of every dish in the coastal restaurant promise a unique taste experience alongside stunning ocean views.

The Bungalow Cape Town menu and prices: what to expect before you visit. Photos: @TheBungalow (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Children are allowed at The Bungalow, making it a family-friendly venue , though dogs are not permitted.

, though dogs are not permitted. The dress code is smart-casual , fitting the relaxed yet chic beach atmosphere.

, fitting the relaxed yet chic beach atmosphere. Paul Kovensky, a prominent Cape Town restaurateur, owns The Bungalow.

The restaurant is located in Clifton, Cape Town, South Africa.

The Bungalow Cape Town's menu and prices

The Bungalow Cape Town menu features a luxurious sensory dining experience inspired by Mediterranean-style cuisine. The restaurant has a rating of 4.2/5 on Dineplan. One of their satisfied customers left a review:

Food was mouthwatering we had ur amazing espatada... we will definitely come back...thanks to ur team for working together.

The Bungalow is perfectly situated in the heart of Clifton. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Starters

Kickstart your dining experience at The Bungalow restaurant with their wide range of starter menu items. They include:

Menu item Description Price Baby Squid Grilled: Basil Emulsion, Olive, Concassé Tomato, Marinated Feta, Lemon Fried: Green Chilli Aioli, Lemon R175 Hand-pulled truffle burrata Citrus, Truffle Honey, and Klabata R325 Kataifi goat’s cheese Apple Chilli Purée, Candied Walnuts, Micro Herbs R175 Spicy tuna tartare Tuna, Seven Spice, Avocado, Citrus Soy, Crispy Rice Paper R195 Prawn chorizo & Halloumi skewer Parsley & lemon R185 Pot-steamed black mussels Shallots, Garlic, Chilli, Thyme, White Wine, Cream, Parsley, Lemon, New English Bun R165 Roast red pepper hummus Chickpea, Marinated Feta, Dukkah, Flatbread R165 Shaved beef carpaccio Citrus Truffle Aioli, Chives, Shallots, Pine Nuts, Parmesan, Rocket, Crispy Potatoes R195 Tempura prawns Spicy Aioli, Seven Spice, Lime R215

Market salads

The Bungalow market salads. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The Bungalow's fresh and vivid market salads are healthy and delicious for those seeking a lighter choice. They include:

Menu item Description Price Ceasar Gem Lettuce, Anchovy Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan, Soft Boiled Egg R175 Bungalow house greens Lettuce Mix, Marinated Feta, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Tomato, Baby Cucumber, Soft Boiled Egg, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, House Vinaigrette R185/350 Local Tomato & Hand-pulled Burrata Heirloom Tomato, Baby Capers, Shallots, Basil Pesto, House Vinaigrette R275 Greek Roasted Red Pepper, Baby Cucumber, Tomato, Marinated Feta, Olives, Red Onion, Za’atar Pita Chips, Oregano, Honey, Lemon, House Vinaigrette R165

Between bread

Each item on the between-bread menu comes with fries. Some of the items in The Bungalow menu for between bread include:

Menu item Description Price Bungalow Classic Burger 200g Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, House Sauce, Shaved Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato R195 Hot Honey fried chicken Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Aioli, Pickles, Slaw R195 Truffle Burger 200g Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Umami Sauce, Truffle Aioli, Caramelised Onion, Mustard, Pickles, Rocket R225 Chargrilled BBQ chicken burger Chicken Breast, Bourbon BBQ Glaze, Pickles, Aioli, Slaw R185 Chorizo & prawn burger 200g Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Paprika Aioli R285

Signatures

The Bungalow restaurant in Cape Town offers an impressive food selection from its signature menu. Discover some of the iconic must-try dishes below:

From the sea

The Bungalow seafood. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Prices for the signature menu for seafood dishes include:

Menu Item Description Price Sole Caper Brown Butter, Parsley, Lemon, Toasted Almond, Citrus Rice R395 Crispy skin sea bass Tomato, Olive, Thyme, Baby Potatoes R375 Funnel Garlic and herb crusted kingklip Lemon Cream, Baby Potatoes R325 Grilled baby squid Lemon, Parsley, Lemon Cream, or Spicy Lemon Garlic Sauce. You can choose to have fries or rice. R345 Tempura-battered fish White Fish, Cucumber Fennel, Green Chilli Ceviche, Aioli, Fries R255

From the land

Here are the prices for the signature from the land menu:

Menu item Description Price Mustard-clustered sirloin 300g Sirlion, Mustard Cream, Fries R345 Bourbon BBQ rib 700g BBQ Pork Ribs, Fennel & Apple Slaw, Fries R445 Roast chicken Chicken Breast, Spicy Lemon Garlic, Blistered Pepper, Almonds, Feta. You can opt for fries or rice. R265 Espetada 500g Sirloin, Side & Sauce of Choice R425 Chilli mint & garlic chicken Marinated Chicken Thighs, Lemon, Herbed Citrus Rice R245 Lamb cutlets Chilli, Olive, Garlic, Rosemary, Lemon, Potato Purée R395 Ribeye & Prawn 300g Ribeye, Café de Paris Butter, Fries R665 Slow-roasted lamb shank Potato Purée, Broccolini R475 Chef's cut on the bone Side & Sauce of Choice SQ Truffle fillet 300g Fillet, Truffle Mushroom Butter, Asparagus, Truffle Parmesan Potato Purée R445

From the garden

The Bungalow food menu. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Here are the prices for The Bungalow menu from the garden:

Menu item Description Price Chargrilled cauliflower Hazelnut Salsa, Capers, Sultanas, Whipped Goat’s Cheese, Wholegrain Mustard Honey R215 Chickenpea bowl (V)(GF) Falafel, Cucumber, Red Pepper Hummus, Avocado, Coriander, Mint, Lemon Yoghurt, Pickled Red Onion, Flatbread R225 Spinach & ricotta ravioli Roast Cherry Tomato, Garlic, Chilli, Basil, Parmesan R245

Sides & sauces

Below is The Bungalow menu and prices for their sides & sauces menu items:

Menu item Description Price Broccolini Butter, Sea Salt R95 Baby potatoes Confit Garlic, Herbs, Lemon R65 Thick-cut fries Dried Herbs, Sea Salt R65 Citrus rice Lemongrass, Herbs R65

Sushi bars

The Bungalow sushi menu. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What better way to experience the Asian way of life than with The Bungalow sushi bars? They include:

Menu item Description Price Salmon Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Chives, Sesame R205 No rice roll Cucumber, Avocado, Salmon, Tuna, Prawn, Wasabi Aioli, Salmon Roe R215 Soft shell crab Tempura Softshell Crab, Avocado, Unagi Sauce, Tobiko Flying Fish Roe R285 Prawn Tempura Prawn, Avocado, Unagi Sauce, Sesame R225 Rainbow roll Avocado, Salmon, Tuna, Prawn R205 Spicy tuna Avocado, Cucumber, Hot Sauce, Green Onion, Togarashi R195

Sweet endings

End your dining experience with the following delectable sweet endings. They include:

Menu item Description Price Sorbet selection Trio of Sorbets, Coconut Crumble R145 Chocolate mousse Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberries R155 Creme brulee Classic Vanilla Custard, Caramelised Sugar R145 Baked cheesecake Pineapple Salsa, Mango Sorbet R155 Caramel sundae (gf) Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Roasted Pecan Nuts, Caramel Popcorn, Butterscotch & Chocolate Sauce R185 Tiramisu Mascarpone Crème, Finger Biscuits, Coffee, Kahlúa R165

The Bungalow drinks menu

Having a refreshing drink is a great way to end your meal in style, and The Bungalow restaurant's drinks menu offers diverse beverages. Below is a detailed breakdown of their cocktail and mocktail menu:

The Bungalow signature mocktails. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Signature cocktails

You are in for a great dining experience with a signature cocktail menu. These include:

Menu item Description Price Strawberry gin smash Roku Japanese Gin, Strawberry, Mint & Pink Tonic R175 House old-fashioned Hennessy VS Cognac, Johnny Walker Gold, Maple Syrup, Orange Bitters R195 Blueberry bartini Belvedere Vodka, Blueberry, Basil, Lime R155 Spicy paloma 1800 Coconut Tequila, Jalapeño, Lime & Sanpellegrino Melograno & Arancia R195 Passion margarita Don Julio Blanco, Passionfruit, Lime, Agave R185 Blush Hendrick’s Gin, Elderflower, Lemon, Cranberry & Egg White R195 Island style G&T Tanqueray No 10 Gin, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple, Orange, Lemon & Tonic R165

Classic cocktails

Serenade your dining experience with the unique classic cocktail from The Bungalow restaurant:

Menu item Description Price Whisky sour Bulleit Bourbon, Lemon, Egg White & Bitters R175 Mojito Bacardi Rum, Lime, Mint & Soda R155 Espresso martini Grey Goose Vodka, Kahlua & Espresso R185 Ankara Martini Absolut Elyx Vodka, Passionfruit, Pineapple, Vanilla, Martini Prosecco R195 Fruit Daiquiri Bacardi Rum, Lime & Strawberry or Mango R145 Margarita Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila, Triple Sec & Lime R155 Pina colada Havana Club 3 Rum, Coconut & Pineapple R145

Virgin cocktails

The Bungalow cocktails. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The Bungalow Cape Town menu and prices for their virgin cocktail menus include:

Menu item Description Price 0% blood orange margarita Blood Orange, Lime & Agave R135 Iconic strawberry Iconic Pomegranate Gin, Mint, Lime, Apricot & Strawberry Red Bull R145 Pineapple crush Pineapple Juice & Chunks, Blended with Passionfruit Purée & Honey R135

Are kids allowed at The Bungalow?

Kids are allowed to dine at The Bungalow restaurant in Cape Town, making the restaurant family-friendly. However, dogs are not allowed into the premises. This is as per the FAQs on their official website.

What is the dress code for The Bungalow in Cape Town?

The dress code for The Bungalow in Cape Town is smart-casual. This means guests are expected to dress neatly and stylishly but comfortably, to match the venue’s chic yet laid-back atmosphere.

The Bungalow restaurant. Photo: @The Bungalow Clifton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Who owns The Bungalow restaurant?

The Bungalow restaurant in Cape Town is owned by Paul Kovensky, a well-known restaurateur who also owns several other prominent Cape Town establishments such as Paranga, Pepenero, Zenzero, and The Kove. The Bungalow is part of the Kove Collection, which encompasses a range of top restaurants and hotels.

Where is The Bungalow located?

It is situated in the heart of Clifton, between the Twelve Apostles, Lion’s Head, and the Atlantic Ocean, along the renowned Clifton reserve. The restaurant’s street address is The Glen Country Club, No. 3 Victoria Road, Clifton, Cape Town.

They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has 76% recommendations out of 5035 reviews (as of June 2025). Their other contacts are;

Phone : 021 438 2018

: 021 438 2018 Email: reservations@thebungalow.co.za

reservations@thebungalow.co.za Website: kovecollection.co.za/the-bungalow/

The Bungalow Cape Town menu offers unforgettable dishes that elevate your dining experience. From starters to desserts, each plate reflects quality and creativity. It is ideal for special occasions or casual beachside meals with friends.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: South Africa Spur menu and prices (Updated)

Briefly.co.za shared an article on Spur, an original South African restaurant chain established in 1967 by Allen Ambor in Newlands, Cape Town. The restaurant has a variety of delicacies for a family-friendly dining experience.

Source: Briefly News