The Bungalow Cape Town menu and prices: what to expect before you visit
Indulge in a culinary journey with The Bungalow Cape Town menu that blends fresh seafood and Mediterranean delights. The vibrant flavours of every dish in the coastal restaurant promise a unique taste experience alongside stunning ocean views.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The Bungalow Cape Town's menu and prices
- The Bungalow drinks menu
- Are kids allowed at The Bungalow?
- What is the dress code for The Bungalow in Cape Town?
- Who owns The Bungalow restaurant?
- Where is The Bungalow located?
Key takeaways
- Children are allowed at The Bungalow, making it a family-friendly venue, though dogs are not permitted.
- The dress code is smart-casual, fitting the relaxed yet chic beach atmosphere.
- Paul Kovensky, a prominent Cape Town restaurateur, owns The Bungalow.
- The restaurant is located in Clifton, Cape Town, South Africa.
The Bungalow Cape Town's menu and prices
The Bungalow Cape Town menu features a luxurious sensory dining experience inspired by Mediterranean-style cuisine. The restaurant has a rating of 4.2/5 on Dineplan. One of their satisfied customers left a review:
Food was mouthwatering we had ur amazing espatada... we will definitely come back...thanks to ur team for working together.
Starters
Kickstart your dining experience at The Bungalow restaurant with their wide range of starter menu items. They include:
|Menu item
|Description
|Price
|Baby Squid
|Grilled: Basil Emulsion, Olive, Concassé Tomato, Marinated Feta, Lemon Fried: Green Chilli Aioli, Lemon
|R175
|Hand-pulled truffle burrata
|Citrus, Truffle Honey, and Klabata
|R325
|Kataifi goat’s cheese
|Apple Chilli Purée, Candied Walnuts, Micro Herbs
|R175
|Spicy tuna tartare
|Tuna, Seven Spice, Avocado, Citrus Soy, Crispy Rice Paper
|R195
|Prawn chorizo & Halloumi skewer
|Parsley & lemon
|R185
|Pot-steamed black mussels
|Shallots, Garlic, Chilli, Thyme, White Wine, Cream, Parsley, Lemon, New English Bun
|R165
|Roast red pepper hummus
|Chickpea, Marinated Feta, Dukkah, Flatbread
|R165
|Shaved beef carpaccio
|Citrus Truffle Aioli, Chives, Shallots, Pine Nuts, Parmesan, Rocket, Crispy Potatoes
|R195
|Tempura prawns
|Spicy Aioli, Seven Spice, Lime
|R215
Market salads
The Bungalow's fresh and vivid market salads are healthy and delicious for those seeking a lighter choice. They include:
|Menu item
|Description
|Price
|Ceasar
|Gem Lettuce, Anchovy Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan, Soft Boiled Egg
|R175
|Bungalow house greens
|Lettuce Mix, Marinated Feta, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Tomato, Baby Cucumber, Soft Boiled Egg, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, House Vinaigrette
|R185/350
|Local Tomato & Hand-pulled Burrata
|Heirloom Tomato, Baby Capers, Shallots, Basil Pesto, House Vinaigrette
|R275
|Greek
|Roasted Red Pepper, Baby Cucumber, Tomato, Marinated Feta, Olives, Red Onion, Za’atar Pita Chips, Oregano, Honey, Lemon, House Vinaigrette
|R165
Between bread
Each item on the between-bread menu comes with fries. Some of the items in The Bungalow menu for between bread include:
|Menu item
|Description
|Price
|Bungalow Classic Burger
|200g Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, House Sauce, Shaved Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
|R195
|Hot Honey fried chicken
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Aioli, Pickles, Slaw
|R195
|Truffle Burger
|200g Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Umami Sauce, Truffle Aioli, Caramelised Onion, Mustard, Pickles, Rocket
|R225
|Chargrilled BBQ chicken burger
|Chicken Breast, Bourbon BBQ Glaze, Pickles, Aioli, Slaw
|R185
|Chorizo & prawn burger
|200g Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Paprika Aioli
|R285
Signatures
The Bungalow restaurant in Cape Town offers an impressive food selection from its signature menu. Discover some of the iconic must-try dishes below:
From the sea
Prices for the signature menu for seafood dishes include:
|Menu Item
|Description
|Price
|Sole
|Caper Brown Butter, Parsley, Lemon, Toasted Almond, Citrus Rice
|R395
|Crispy skin sea bass
|Tomato, Olive, Thyme, Baby Potatoes
|R375
|Funnel Garlic and herb crusted kingklip
|Lemon Cream, Baby Potatoes
|R325
|Grilled baby squid
|Lemon, Parsley, Lemon Cream, or Spicy Lemon Garlic Sauce. You can choose to have fries or rice.
|R345
|Tempura-battered fish
|White Fish, Cucumber Fennel, Green Chilli Ceviche, Aioli, Fries
|R255
From the land
Here are the prices for the signature from the land menu:
|Menu item
|Description
|Price
|Mustard-clustered sirloin
|300g Sirlion, Mustard Cream, Fries
|R345
|Bourbon BBQ rib
|700g BBQ Pork Ribs, Fennel & Apple Slaw, Fries
|R445
|Roast chicken
|Chicken Breast, Spicy Lemon Garlic, Blistered Pepper, Almonds, Feta. You can opt for fries or rice.
|R265
|Espetada
|500g Sirloin, Side & Sauce of Choice
|R425
|Chilli mint & garlic chicken
|Marinated Chicken Thighs, Lemon, Herbed Citrus Rice
|R245
|Lamb cutlets
|Chilli, Olive, Garlic, Rosemary, Lemon, Potato Purée
|R395
|Ribeye & Prawn
|300g Ribeye, Café de Paris Butter, Fries
|R665
|Slow-roasted lamb shank
|Potato Purée, Broccolini
|R475
|Chef's cut on the bone
|Side & Sauce of Choice
|SQ
|Truffle fillet
|300g Fillet, Truffle Mushroom Butter, Asparagus, Truffle Parmesan Potato Purée
|R445
From the garden
Here are the prices for The Bungalow menu from the garden:
|Menu item
|Description
|Price
|Chargrilled cauliflower
|Hazelnut Salsa, Capers, Sultanas, Whipped Goat’s Cheese, Wholegrain Mustard Honey
|R215
|Chickenpea bowl (V)(GF)
|Falafel, Cucumber, Red Pepper Hummus, Avocado, Coriander, Mint, Lemon Yoghurt, Pickled Red Onion, Flatbread
|R225
|Spinach & ricotta ravioli
|Roast Cherry Tomato, Garlic, Chilli, Basil, Parmesan
|R245
Sides & sauces
Below is The Bungalow menu and prices for their sides & sauces menu items:
|Menu item
|Description
|Price
|Broccolini
|Butter, Sea Salt
|R95
|Baby potatoes
|Confit Garlic, Herbs, Lemon
|R65
|Thick-cut fries
|Dried Herbs, Sea Salt
|R65
|Citrus rice
|Lemongrass, Herbs
|R65
Sushi bars
What better way to experience the Asian way of life than with The Bungalow sushi bars? They include:
|Menu item
|Description
|Price
|Salmon
|Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Chives, Sesame
|R205
|No rice roll
|Cucumber, Avocado, Salmon, Tuna, Prawn, Wasabi Aioli, Salmon Roe
|R215
|Soft shell crab
|Tempura Softshell Crab, Avocado, Unagi Sauce, Tobiko Flying Fish Roe
|R285
|Prawn
|Tempura Prawn, Avocado, Unagi Sauce, Sesame
|R225
|Rainbow roll
|Avocado, Salmon, Tuna, Prawn
|R205
|Spicy tuna
|Avocado, Cucumber, Hot Sauce, Green Onion, Togarashi
|R195
Sweet endings
End your dining experience with the following delectable sweet endings. They include:
|Menu item
|Description
|Price
|Sorbet selection
|Trio of Sorbets, Coconut Crumble
|R145
|Chocolate mousse
|Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberries
|R155
|Creme brulee
|Classic Vanilla Custard, Caramelised Sugar
|R145
|Baked cheesecake
|Pineapple Salsa, Mango Sorbet
|R155
|Caramel sundae (gf)
|Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Roasted Pecan Nuts, Caramel Popcorn, Butterscotch & Chocolate Sauce
|R185
|Tiramisu
|Mascarpone Crème, Finger Biscuits, Coffee, Kahlúa
|R165
The Bungalow drinks menu
Having a refreshing drink is a great way to end your meal in style, and The Bungalow restaurant's drinks menu offers diverse beverages. Below is a detailed breakdown of their cocktail and mocktail menu:
Signature cocktails
You are in for a great dining experience with a signature cocktail menu. These include:
|Menu item
|Description
|Price
|Strawberry gin smash
|Roku Japanese Gin, Strawberry, Mint & Pink Tonic
|R175
|House old-fashioned
|Hennessy VS Cognac, Johnny Walker Gold, Maple Syrup, Orange Bitters
|R195
|Blueberry bartini
|Belvedere Vodka, Blueberry, Basil, Lime
|R155
|Spicy paloma
|1800 Coconut Tequila, Jalapeño, Lime & Sanpellegrino Melograno & Arancia
|R195
|Passion margarita
|Don Julio Blanco, Passionfruit, Lime, Agave
|R185
|Blush
|Hendrick’s Gin, Elderflower, Lemon, Cranberry & Egg White
|R195
|Island style G&T
|Tanqueray No 10 Gin, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple, Orange, Lemon & Tonic
|R165
Classic cocktails
Serenade your dining experience with the unique classic cocktail from The Bungalow restaurant:
|Menu item
|Description
|Price
|Whisky sour
|Bulleit Bourbon, Lemon, Egg White & Bitters
|R175
|Mojito
|Bacardi Rum, Lime, Mint & Soda
|R155
|Espresso martini
|Grey Goose Vodka, Kahlua & Espresso
|R185
|Ankara Martini
|Absolut Elyx Vodka, Passionfruit, Pineapple, Vanilla, Martini Prosecco
|R195
|Fruit Daiquiri
|Bacardi Rum, Lime & Strawberry or Mango
|R145
|Margarita
|Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila, Triple Sec & Lime
|R155
|Pina colada
|Havana Club 3 Rum, Coconut & Pineapple
|R145
Virgin cocktails
The Bungalow Cape Town menu and prices for their virgin cocktail menus include:
|Menu item
|Description
|Price
|0% blood orange margarita
|Blood Orange, Lime & Agave
|R135
|Iconic strawberry
|Iconic Pomegranate Gin, Mint, Lime, Apricot & Strawberry Red Bull
|R145
|Pineapple crush
|Pineapple Juice & Chunks, Blended with Passionfruit Purée & Honey
|R135
Are kids allowed at The Bungalow?
Kids are allowed to dine at The Bungalow restaurant in Cape Town, making the restaurant family-friendly. However, dogs are not allowed into the premises. This is as per the FAQs on their official website.
What is the dress code for The Bungalow in Cape Town?
The dress code for The Bungalow in Cape Town is smart-casual. This means guests are expected to dress neatly and stylishly but comfortably, to match the venue’s chic yet laid-back atmosphere.
Who owns The Bungalow restaurant?
The Bungalow restaurant in Cape Town is owned by Paul Kovensky, a well-known restaurateur who also owns several other prominent Cape Town establishments such as Paranga, Pepenero, Zenzero, and The Kove. The Bungalow is part of the Kove Collection, which encompasses a range of top restaurants and hotels.
Where is The Bungalow located?
It is situated in the heart of Clifton, between the Twelve Apostles, Lion’s Head, and the Atlantic Ocean, along the renowned Clifton reserve. The restaurant’s street address is The Glen Country Club, No. 3 Victoria Road, Clifton, Cape Town.
They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has 76% recommendations out of 5035 reviews (as of June 2025). Their other contacts are;
- Phone: 021 438 2018
- Email: reservations@thebungalow.co.za
- Website: kovecollection.co.za/the-bungalow/
The Bungalow Cape Town menu offers unforgettable dishes that elevate your dining experience. From starters to desserts, each plate reflects quality and creativity. It is ideal for special occasions or casual beachside meals with friends.
