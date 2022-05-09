A-Z list of bursaries for private colleges in South Africa 2022

Most people assume that students who opt for private colleges are rich enough to gain admission. However, this is not always the case. At times students join institutions of higher learning but become financially incapacitated; hence, they face the risk of dropping out of school. Is dropping out the last resort? Are there any bursaries for private colleges in South Africa in 2022?

Do bursaries pay for private colleges? Luckily they do. The bone of contention is, what they require, what they cover and how to qualify for one. We have compiled the different options available, what is required of an applicant, and how to apply.

Bursaries for private institutions 2022

How do private school bursaries work? They provide funding for talented students from less well-off families or those who cannot afford to fund their education to attend private colleges. The terms of these bursaries for 2022 differ depending on the financier. This list provides these details and more.

1. Adidas SA X Red & Yellow Creative Business School bursary

Adidas is an international company that has consistently set its presence in South Africa. The Adidas SA X Red & Yellow Creative Business School bursary has been curated to provide financial assistance to deserving and talented students to pursue Advanced Diploma in Marketing & Advertising Communications. As one of the bursaries for private institutions, financial aid is also available for students pursuing a Higher Certificate in Digital Content.

The Adidas SA X Red & Yellow Creative Business School bursary covers:

The supply of Adidas products

Adidas mentorship

A laptop provided by Red & Yellow Creative Business School

A monthly stipend for books

Other expenses

Requirements

A prospectus beneficiary should meet the following requirements:

Have a strong academic record.

The applicant must be pursuing Marketing & Advertising Communications (NQF 7) or Digital Content (NQF 5)

Application

A prospectus beneficiary of the funding is expected to email fulltime@redandyellow.co.za. The subject of the email should be #adidasxred&yellow. The organizers will provide a step-by-step guide on the application details.

2. Citrus Academy Bursary Fund

Citrus Academy is a non-profit managed by the Citrus Growers' Association of South Africa. The academy focuses on improving human resource development and establishing more employment and economic development opportunities. It also offers bursaries for private institutions.

The Citrus Academy bursary fund aims at providing financial assistance to students pursuing courses in the following fields:

Agricultural management

Soil Science

Horticulture

Microbiology

Plant Pathology

Crop Production

Plant production

The funding takes care of:

Tuition fees

Accommodation

Books and other stationery

Transport fees

Meals

Requirements

An applicant is expected to meet the following requirements for them to qualify for funding:

They should be citizens of South Africa, Swaziland or Zimbabwe

They should be pursuing a course in the fields mentioned above.

They should have completed Matric.

They should have a good academic record.

Disabled or disadvantaged students are encouraged to apply.

Application process

The process involves filling in the online application form. An applicant is also expected to submit the following documents:

A certified copy of an ID document

A certified copy of the applicant's secondary school education results

A certified copy of the applicant's latest tertiary examination results

A motivation essay explaining why they need the funding to study further, their background in agriculture and how they will impact the citrus farming industry

3. Club Magazine

The Club magazine bursary is one of the bursaries for private schools in South Africa. It is awarded to successful applicants who have an up-to-date subscription to the Club Magazine, and it is valued at R15,000. Any prospectus applicant is legible to apply if an immediate family member has an active subscription to the Club Magazine.

The Club Magazine is a fashion and lifestyle magazine covering beauty, food recipes, celebrity gossip and healthy living. The Foschini Group owns it, and the company releases an issue monthly. Subscribers of the Club Magazine enjoy perks such as entries into monthly prize draws and shopping coupons.

Requirements

Interested applicants are required to meet the following requirements for them to qualify for the reward of the bursary:

Be a South African citizen.

The applicant or immediate family members must have an active subscription to the Club Magazine.

The applicant should not have received a bursary in the past 36 months.

The applicant must be registered with a South African tertiary institution.

Institutions

Application for the Club Magazine bursary is conducted online on specified days, and the first 12 successful applicants are granted the bursary. The bursary can only be redeemed in the following institutions:

ICESA

Intec College

City Varsity

Central Technical College

Damelin College

Damelin Correspondence College

The R15,000 is remitted to the successful applicant's account to cater to their tuition costs.

4. Epilepsy South Africa Educational Bursary

Epilepsy SA is a national organization that offers specialized services to people who have epilepsy. The organization also provides bursaries for private institutions, specifically for people who have epilepsy. It offers partial financial aid for the student's fees. The funding is rewarded annually, although an applicant can reapply every year.

Requirements

For one to qualify for the award of this bursary, they are required to meet the following requirements:

They must be a person with epilepsy who has been admitted to a tertiary institution.

They must have proven financial needs.

They must have a good academic report.

They must be actively involved in giving back to the community.

Application

The application process involves downloading and filling in the bursary form. The form should be submitted alongside the following documents:

The applicant's ID

The applicant's high school examination results

Proof of admission to a tertiary institution

Proof of household income

Evidence that the applicant suffers from epilepsy

Evidence that the applicant is a member of Epilepsy South Africa

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Bursary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a multinational company founded in America, focusing on computer software and hardware. The company offers bursaries to deserving students pursuing software engineering, computer engineering, information technology, information systems, computer technology and management.

Unlike most private bursaries, the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) bursary caters to the student's total tuition fees, accommodation, meals, and book allowance.

Application

A prospectus beneficiary is expected to apply online. They are also required to provide the following documents as part of the application process:

Proof of registration for the academic year

Fees account statement for the academic year

Complete academic record, including matric

A copy of the applicant's ID document

6. SAMTIP Teacher Internship bursaries

The SAMTIP Teacher Internship bursary was initiated by SAMTIP, an umbrella body of Mathematics and Science Teachers in South Africa. The fund aims at providing financial aid to students pursuing courses in Mathematics and Science, especially those training to become senior and further education and training teachers.

SAMTIP Teacher Internship bursaries cater to tuition fees, accommodation, transport, textbooks and a monthly stipend.

Requirements

An applicant is expected to meet these requirements for them to qualify for funding:

Be a South African citizen under 30 years.

Have a flawless criminal record.

Be a student in a tertiary institution in their final year with credits in Mathematics, Life Science, Natural Science or Physical Science.

Application

Application for funding is done online. It involves providing accurate information alongside these documents:

A certified copy of the applicant's ID document

A certified copy of the applicant's matric certificate

A certified copy of your current tertiary record

7. South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRL) bursary

The South African National Roads Agency Limited is an independent company controlled by the South African government. It focuses on financing, expanding, maintaining and improving road networks in the country. It also offers bursaries for private institutions.

South African National Roads Agency Limited bursary aims at empowering engineering and management talents by providing financial aid to talented students. Unlike most private bursaries, the South African National Roads Agency Limited bursary covers tuition fees, registration fees, study equipment, accommodation, food allowance and prescribed books.

Requirements

A student is legible for this bursary if they meet the following requirements:

Be a South African citizen.

Have an average score of not less than 60%.

Must be currently registered or at least accepted to the country's institutions of higher learning.

If the applicant is in their first year, they should have scored at least 70% in Mathematics and Science.

The applicant should not be a beneficiary of other bursary funds.

Application

Application for this funding is done by downloading the application form online. The application form should be accompanied by:

A certified copy of the applicant's ID document

A certified copy of the applicant's most recent tertiary examination results

A motivation essay explaining why the applicant feels they are best suited for the funding.

Can you get a bursary for college?

The government, the corporate world and several organizations offer bursaries for students who wish to pursue further studies. Most of them cover tuition fees in full, while others cover it partially. Others cater for accommodation, meals, books, transport and a monthly stipend.

Does NSFAS fund private colleges?

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme only provides funding for South African students who intend to pursue further studies in universities or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions. Therefore, it does not fund students in private colleges.

Does Funza Lushaka find private colleges?

The Funza Lushaka bursary is limited to the Bachelor of Education degrees and PGCE courses offered in universities. Therefore, it does not fund private colleges.

Does Rosebank college allow bursaries?

Apart from the bursaries for private colleges in South Africa in 2022, Rosebank College offers financial support to financially incapacitated students. Interested students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes are encouraged to apply. The bursary is offered annually.

These details about bursaries for private colleges in 2022 highlight the number of options available and how utilizing them could help you pursue your dream. They also highlight how to access the funding. Most organizations prioritize students who perform exemplarily well.

