Thierry Bashala and Zoleka Bashala's relationship in full detail

Many people believe true love happens only once in a person's life, while others believe it can happen more than once. The love story of the late former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela's granddaughter, Zoleka, is one you will be interested in reading. Read on to find out more about her relationship with Thierry Bashala.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Zoleka Mandela was previously married to Thierry Bashala. Photo: @yomusangi3, @VukuzenzeleNews on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zoleka met Thierry Bashala at a clothing store in 2012 while shopping. They entered into a relationship for two years, after which they tied the knot in 2014. They had two children during the period of their marriage. They later divorced in 2020 after eight years of being together.

Who is Zoleka Mandela?

Zoleka is a South African activist, entrepreneur, and writer. Photo: @zolekamandela on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zoleka Mandela was born on 9th April 1980 in South Africa to her mother, Zindzi Mandela and father, Zwelibanzi Hlongwane. She wears many hats as a writer, road safety and breast cancer activist, a two-time breast cancer survivor and the director of the Zoleka Mandela Foundation.

Growing up, Nelson Mandela's granddaughter experienced sexual abuse, addiction to substances and alcohol and a failed suicide attempt which she has written and spoken about. She has opened up about how alcohol and substance abuse negatively affected her parenting and is taking steps in the right direction to recover.

In 2016, she appeared on the list of BBC's 100 Women. She acknowledges that her greatest regret is failing to make a constructive impact in society until the death of her grandfather, Nelson.

Zoleka Mandela's husband

Thierry Bashala and Nelson Mandela's granddaughter were married for six years. Photo: @ZolekaMandela, @ADASG7 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Mzansi activist is yet to introduce anyone as a boyfriend or husband in 2022. Writing to her diary on her Instagram on 17th January 2022, she claims she does not want a man in her life.

In the same post, she adds that she does not want a relationship, just someone who goes to her whenever she wants him to, someone who won't stay over, will be with her exclusively, and will not bother her with feelings.

On 21st April 2022, Zoleka shared again on her Instagram that she had to leave the last man she was in a relationship with, fast and without looking back, citing that he had left her emotionally and financially exhausted and incredibly stifled.

Zoleka Mandela's baby's father

The writer has had children with different men in her life. The only one she was officially married to was Thierry Bashala, and they had two children, Zanyiwe and Zenzile Bashala. She has not disclosed who the father of her first 3 children is.

In 2021, she shared a picture of herself with her new lover, Leeroy Andile Cana, months after divorcing Thierry. She later announced her pregnancy with Andile Cana, but they were no longer together at the time of Zingce's birth.

Andile Cana is the father of Zoleka's last born. Photo: @zolekamandela on Instagram, @BuzzLifenews on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zoleka Mandela's children

The two-time cancer survivor is a committed mother of six. With the many uncertainties that life brings, she has experienced grief due to child loss as a young mother. Zoleka's oldest daughter, Zenani Mandela and son, Zenawe Zibuyile Mandela, are deceased.

Zenani passed away in a car crash in 2010 when she was on her way home from the 2010 world cup opening ceremony that was happening in Johannesburg. She was only thirteen at the time of her passing. The cause of the accident that killed her was the drunkenness of the driver of the car she was in. Zenawe passed away in 2011 while still an infant due to the complications of premature birth.

The other four of her children are Zwelami Mandela, Zanyiwe Zenziwe Bashala, Zenzile Motuba Bashala, and Zingce Zobuhle Mandela. Zwelami is her oldest son, whom she bore on 21st November 2002. He is a young adult and will turn 20 years old in November 2022.

Zanyiwe is her second oldest daughter, who was born in 2014. Zoleka describes her as a diva in the making and an assertive young lady.

Zenzile is Zoleka's third daughter. She was born in 2019 despite Zoleka's oncologist warning her in 2017 that getting another baby increased the risk of cancer recurrence. Zoleka's fans think Zenzile is the look-alike of her mother.

On 8th April 2022, just a day before she turned 42, Zoleka welcomed her lastborn child, baby Zingce. Her conception seems to have been a surprise not just to her fans but to Zoleka herself also. Writing on her Instagram, Zoleka revealed that she thought she had had food poisoning when in fact, it was an early sign of her being pregnant with Zingce.

Despite making many past mistakes, Zoleka has proved to be a devout mother. She is always showing them love through her posts on social media. She has not forgotten her deceased children either. She writes them messages on their death anniversaries.

Zoleka is a mother of six and a two-time cancer survivor. Photo: @zolekamandela on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zoleka Mandela's net worth

Zoleka Mandela's net worth is estimated at between $100,000 and $1 million in 2022, according to various sources. Her major income streams are from her social activist work and business.

How old is Thierry Bashala?

Thierry Bashala's age is still a secret. He is yet to reveal his date of birth or age to the public.

Where is Thiery Bashala from?

Thierry Nkola Mulopu Bashala is Zoleka Mandela's ex-husband. His origin is Kinshasa, Congo. Currently, he resides and works in Johannesburg, South Africa. Thierry Bashala's nationality is Congolese.

Zoleka has gone through a lot in the 42 years she has lived. The recurrence of her cancer which is now in her lungs and liver may seem to put her down, but her fans cannot wait to see what will become of her when she beats it for the third time.

READ ALSO: Who is Myles O'Neal? Age, girlfriend, parents, movies, height, net worth

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts regarding Myles O'Neal. He is an American celebrity son and is famous for being the child of retired NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Myles is doing well as a model and DJ, unlike his siblings, who seem to follow in their famous father's basketball footsteps. The 25-year-old is already a millionaire and doing what he does best.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News