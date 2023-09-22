Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend history: Who has the actress dated before?

Millie Bobby Brown is a rising actress and model based in the United States of America. She gained widespread recognition for portraying Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things, for which she received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards. The actress has garnered a massive following worldwide, with fans curious about her personal life. Who is Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend?

Millie Bobby Brown at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 19 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown's performance in Stranger Things earned her critical acclaim and numerous awards, making her one of Hollywood's most prominent young actresses. She has also appeared in other projects, such as the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters and its sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong. Find out who Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend is and who she has dated in the past.

Millie Bobby Brown’s profile summary and bio

Full name Millie Bobby Brown Gender Female Date of birth 19 February 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Marbella, Spain Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimeters 163 Weight in pounds 104 Weight in kilograms 47 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Robert Brown Mother Kelly Brown Siblings Paige Brown, Ava Brown, Charlie Brown Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Jacob Hurley Bongiovi Education Purdue University Profession Actress Instagram @milliebobbybrown Facebook @Millie Bobby Brown

Who is Millie Bobby Brown?

The rising actress was born on 19 February 2004 in Marbella, Andalusia, Spain, to British parents Kelly and Robert Brown, a real estate agent. Her family moved to Bournemouth, Dorset when Brown was around four years old, and then to Orlando, Florida, four years later. She grew up alongside three siblings, a brother, Charlie, and two sisters, Paige and Ava.

Millie made her professional acting debut in 2013 after appearing in two episodes of the series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland as Young Alice. She first rose to stardom after starring in the series Intruders. Her big break, however, came after she portrayed the role of Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Who is Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on 14 May 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

The British actress is currently in a romantic relationship with fellow actor and model Jacob Hurley Bongiovi. Brown and Bongiovi first speculated dating rumours in June 2021 after Jake posted a photo with Millie on Instagram. The two were also photographed holding hands while walking around New York City and have since been spotted in various public places and events.

Millie and Bongiovi made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 13 March 2022. On April 11, 2023, the couple hinted in two Instagram announcement posts that they were now engaged before the news was later confirmed.

Millie Bobby Brown's relationships

Since gaining prominence in the film industry, the actress has been romantically linked to various celebrities, some in the entertainment industry. Below are some guys she has dated over the years. Some are confirmed relationships, while others are mere speculations.

Joseph Robinson

Millie and rugby player Joseph Robinson reportedly met while on vacation in the Maldives in November 2019. Photo: @joseph2robinson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Millie Brown and the rugby player for Wigan Warriors sparked dating rumours in January 2020. Millie and rugby player Joseph Robinson reportedly met while on vacation in the Maldives in November 2019. The pair made their relationship official in January 2020 in a loved-up internet snap. They had a few social media interactions before parting ways in August 2020 after dating for ten months.

Romeo Beckham

Romeo Beckham attends the Saint-Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 1 March 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Romeo James Beckham is an English professional footballer who plays as a forward for Brentford B. He is the son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer and Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham. The two were romantically linked in March 2019.

Millie and Romeo Beckham first met in December 2016 when they handed out an award together at charity Unicef’s 70th anniversary gala and began dating after spending some time together. The actress and social media personality later broke up due to undisclosed reasons, and Romeo went ahead to date model Mia Moocher.

Jacob Sartorius

Jacob Sartorius attends the 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival Opening Night Premiere Of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" at Hollywood Forever on 13 August 2021. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Rolf Jacob Sartorius is an American digital content creator and singer. He gained immense popularity on social media for sharing lip-syncing videos on Musical.ly. Jacob and Millie began dating in October 2017 and even celebrated New Year’s Eve together at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The British actress and Jacob publicly ended their seven-month relationship in July 2018, with the actress releasing a statement that read: 'The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends.' Later that year, there were speculations that the pair had reconciled, but they never spoke publicly about getting back together, so it's unclear what went down.

How old is Milly Bobby Brown?

The rising British actress is 19 years old as of 2023. She was born on 19 February 2004. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Who did Millie Bobby Brown use to date?

Millie has been romantically linked to Joseph Robinson, Romeo Beckham, and Jacob Sartorius in the past. She was also linked with her Enola Holmes co-star Louis but denied the romance.

Who did Millie Bobby Brown marry?

The Stranger Things star is not married and has never been married before. She has, however, dated a few men in the past.

Millie Bobby Brown is a rising actress best known for appearing in the Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things. Millie’s romantic life has been scrutinised since she rose to fame. Megan Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend's history includes high-profile names in the American entertainment and sports industries. She is currently dating her fellow actor and model Jacob Hurley Bongiovi.

READ ALSO: Lisa Linde's biography: what happened to James Marsden's ex-wife?

Briefly.co.za published an intriguing article about Lisa Linde. Lisa Linde is an American actress best known as James Marsden's ex-wife.

She was born on 10 May 1972 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America. She is also known for her roles in Pacific Blue, Days of Our Lives, and The Darkling. Discover more details about her here.

Source: Briefly News