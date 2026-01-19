The full KōL Izakhaya menu with updated dishes and prices

KōL Izakhaya's menu combines the Japanese robata grill with vibrant South African flair. Owned by brothers Alexis and Viron Christopher, this Johannesburg gem seamlessly fuses tradition with a bold fusion of sushi, sashimi, and flame-kissed skewers. This makes it a perfect spot to experience Japanese cuisine.

KōL Izakhaya restaurant.

Key takeaways

KōL Izakhaya restaurant in South Africa is situated at 320 Jan Smuts Ave, Hyde Park, Sandton, 2196, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The South African restaurant provides a wide range of Japanese dishes , including Shojin, classic sushi, and SüPO.

, including Shojin, classic sushi, and SüPO. The Johannesburg-based restaurant is owned by South African brothers Alexis Christopher and Viron Christopher.

KōL Izakhaya's menu and prices

The KōL Izakhaya menu offers authentic Japanese flavours with a modern twist, ideal for satisfying any cravings. Below is a detailed breakdown of their menu and prices:

Shojin/Vegetables

KōL Izakhaya steak menu.

The KōL Izakhaya restaurant offers a variety of vegetable options ideal for diners craving healthy options. These include:

Item Description Price Edamame Traditional sea salt R105 Edamame Lime salt, lime juice R105 Edamame chargrilled, spicy red pepper, ginger, and soy R105 Asparagusu Organic asparagus, yuzu butter R150 Burokkori Tender stem grilled broccoli, lemon, olive oil, and wasabi R140 Shiitake mushroom & negi Ponzu sesame R30 Age-tofu Daikon & ginger orosho, negi, konbu, and ponzu R110 Tomorokoshi Sweetcorn wasabi butter, wasabi salt R95

Umi/Ocean

The Japanese restaurant offers a wide range of Umi options. These include:

Item Description Price Ika no kari kari-age Crispy Fried Calamari, Wasabi Mayo R170 Ika no kari kari-age spicy Crispy Fried Calamari, Wasabi Mayo R170 Panko prawns 2 LM Queens, KōL Wasabi Tartare Sauce, Wakame KōLSlaw R185 Hotategai Atlantic Scallops Smoked Soya, Shiso Daikon & Red Onion 4pce R185 Onigara yaki 3 King Prawns, Smoked Soy Butter, Lime Mayo Dip. R240 Shake kama Salmon Collar Tare, Lime 2 piece R155

Yakitoori/grilled chicken

KōL Izakhaya chicken menu.

The Yakitoori menu at KōL Izakhaya restaurant includes a variety of grilled chicken options ranging from chicken spicy wings to Tebasaki. Other options include:

Item Description Price Chicken spicy wings Chilli-Fried Chicken Wings, Hot Sauce R145 Hatsu Chicken Hearts Tare, Shichimi Togarashi 2 pieces R105 Negima Chicken thighs negi, tare 2 pieces R135 Tebasaki Chicken Winglets Teriyaki 4 piece R145

Niku/meat

The Japanese restaurant serves the following Niku delicacies:

Item Description Price Dacho niku Ostrich fillet, neri ume, ume-butter 2 pieces R145 Buta niku Pork Belly, Oak Smoked, Sancho Pepper 2 pieces R145 Pork rib Spicy Ginger Marinade 3 pieces R135 Wagyu kofta Wagyu Beef Tare, Daikon Tsukemono, Yuzu Mustard 1 piece R145 Wagyu ribs Ginger Soya & Fresh Daikon 1 piece R180 Wagyu brisket Truffle Mayo, Pickled Vegetables, Crispy Mustard Seeds R295

Oysters/ Namibia luderitz/ large

KōL Izakhaya Oysters menu.

KōL Izakhaya menu prices for their oyster selections are:

Item Description Price Appuru-konbu Truffle Mayo, Pickled Vegetables, Crispy Mustard Seeds R170 Khaya oysters Shiso Vinegar, Shiso & Onion Salsa, Angel Hair Nori, Daikon & Chilli Oroshi R170 Traditional oysters Tabasco, lime R170 Extra oysters - R57

SüPO/soup

The SüPO contains Miso, a traditional Japanese broth made with miso paste, seaweed, and tofu. Other items on their soup menu are:

Item Description Price Miso soup Traditional tofu, wakame, negi R115 Mūru gai Fresh east coast black mussels, sake & white soy spicy miso, negi & tamanegi, furikake senbei R170 Kōl yum soup Prawn, calamari, galangal, coconut broth, lemon grass, lime leaves R290

Gyoza/pot stickers

The Johannesburg-based restaurant serves the following two options under its Gyoza menu:

Item Description Price Pork Smoked Pork, Cabbage, Nira, Sesame, Negi, Beni Shoga R170 Vegetarian Bean sprout, carrot, shitake, cabbage, nira, beni shaga R150

HÂGÁAU / Steamed dumplings

KōL Izakhaya dumplings menu.

At KōL Izakhaya, their steamed dumplings are gluten and egg-free, served five pieces per meal. Options include:

Item Description Price Octopus Beni Shoga, Bamboo Shoot, Negi, CharKōL R185 Prawn Shiitake, Ginger, Coriander, Bamboo Shoot R190 Spinach & cream cheese Wheatgrass, Charred Baby Spinach, Sesame, Walnuts R165 Vegetarian Butternut, Coriander, Sage, Honey R165

Tempura

Tempura menu options are lightly battered & deep fried before being served with Soya-based fish broth. They include:

Item Description Price Ebi 2LM king prawns & shiso 2 pieces R260 Hake Nanami, 7 spice tempura mix R145 Kingklip Nanami, 7 spice, tartare sauce R245 Shojin-vegetable selection Ingen/kabocha/nasu/zukki/shso renkon R175

Sarada/salads

KōL Izakhaya restaurant offers the following salad options:

Item Description Price Kani kama Gomaae Dressing R165 Isob ika sarada Tempura Calamari Salad - White Miso Dressing R180 Sake poke salad Salmon, Soya & Sesame Dressing R185 Aosa Sea lettuce & Asian Cucumber, KōL dressing R135 Yaki toro sarada Grilled Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Truffle Caviar, KōL dressing R155 Spinach ohitaki Steamed Spinach, Ponzu Sauce, Katsuobushi R125

Mains/niku/meat

KōL Izakhaya meat menu.

Under their main menu, KōL Izakhaya serves the following meat options:

Item Description Price Tonkotsu 300g Confit Garlic & Tonkatsu Glaze R995 Gochujang 300g White Miso, Miso Yasai R385 Wagyu beef short rib 300g Grass-fed, Smoked Soya Glaze, Umami Beetroot Puree, Wasabi Mustard, Crispy Leek R355 DACHo Fillet 300g Berry Soy, Yuzu Jus, Mealie Meal Puree & corn tempura R345 Lamb chops Karoo lamb 300g Miso-Glazed, Edamame Hummus R385 Wagyu ribeye 300g tsukemono, kizame wasabi R1100 Wagyu sirloin 300g R995 Wagyu tartare Served toasted brioche R350 Jersey tomahawk 1.5kg R2250 Wagyu picanha 300 g R950 Deboned baby chicken yakitori Truffle Teriyaki or Peri Peri R285

Robata hibachi

Robata hibachi is the highlight of KōL Izakhaya dishes. Customers can order any of these contemporary creations:

Item Description Price Wagyu 150g Umami Salt, Yakiniku Sauce, Wasabi R575 Wagyu 250g Umami Salt, Yakiniku Sauce, Wasabi R895 Kingklips Grilled on Hoba Leaf or Cedarwood, Spicy Miso Marinade, Daikon, Negi R325

Mains/Umi/Ocean

KōL Izakhaya seafood menu.

Diners can order the following options from their Umi menu:

Item Description Price Supreme cut salmon 250g Teriyaki, Lime R385 Prawns Sesame, Chilli, Soya, Steamed Rice, Furikake R425 Alaskan black cod 200g Saikyo Miso, Apricot Tsukemono, Hajikami Shoga R980 Kingklips 250 g Ponzu Lemon-Butter, Organic Asparagus, Shimeji Tsukemono, Wasabi Oil R335 Norwegian salmon 250 g Ume-Ginger Sauce, Mint & Edamame Purée, Crispy Sesame Wakame R380 Tuna steak wasabi 20Og Wafu Sweet Soya Glaze, Wasabi Sesame, Rice Noodle R385 Crayfish risotto Sushi Rice, Parmesan Foam R295 Shibasu no sakana Sea Bass Leek & Fennel Dashi Broth, Tomato Essence R360 Yakimeshi prawn Japanese Style Black Fried Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Prawn, Katsuobushi R325

Accompaniments

Order the following accompaniments to enjoy alongside your main meal. They include:

Item Description Price Black fried rice Carrot, shiitake, green bean, and onion R75 Sesame spinach Enjoy with ponzu butter R75 Steamed rice & furikake - R75 Steamed vegetables Served with yuzu dressing R75 Sweet potato Honey-sesame R75 Potato wedges Wasabi sal R75

Mains/Yasai/vegetables

KōL Izakhaya Yasai menu.

For their Yasai menu, you can order items such as:

Item Description Price Cauliflower steak Umami Spice, Parmesan, Panko Crumb, Edamame & Mint Puree 185 Cauliflower Puree, Italian Truffle Oil, Truffle Paste R185 yakimeshi/vegetable Japanese Style Black Fried Rice, Mixed Vegetables, 195 truffle spray R195 Yakimeshi egg Japanese Style White Egg Fried Rice, Mixed Vegetables R195 Chef's yasai Grilled Tofu Steak on a bed of Steamed Spinach, 185 Wild Mushrooms, Edamame Beans & Grilled Pumpkin R185

Men rui/ramen noodles

KōL Izakhaya noodles menu.

KōL Izakhaya Restaurant serves a wide selection of classic ramen noodles, including:

Item Description Price Kol chicken ramen Chicken Thigh, Chicken Broth, Medium Boiled Egg, Bean Sprout, Negi R265 Kol pork ramen Pork Belly, Pork Broth, Medium Boiled Egg, Bean Sprouts R265 Yaki udon Pan Fried Noodles, Mixed Wild Mushrooms, Truffle, Katsuobushi 235 Add Chicken or Beef R235 Wagyu short rib ramen Shoyutare, Wagyu Fat, Mustard Mayo, Red Onion, 325 Grammelator, Fried Cabbage/Bean Sprout, Cherry Tomato, Spring Onion R325

Don buri/Rice bowls

Rice bowls are the highlight of KōL Izakhaya restaurants' dishes. Options are as follows:

Item Description Price Gyu don Thinly Sliced Beef Flank, Soya, Mirin, Sesame, Negi, Moyashi R285 Garden don buri Steamed Rice, Asparagus, Mushroom, Broccoli, Nori, 195 Ginger Soy R195 Salmon tare Steamed Rice, Furikake, Beni Shoga, Nori Strips R295

Amaimono/dessert

KōL Izakhaya dessert menu.

Wind down your dining experience at KōL Izakhaya with the following dessert items:

Item Description Price BINCHōTAN CHOKORēTO LOG Soy-Salted Caramel, Frozen White Chocolate Mousse, Black Sesame, Black Coffee Jelly, Edible Ash (Lit with Liquor Optional) R165 Mochi ice cream Glutinous Rice Dumpling filled with different flavours of our Homemade Ice Cream R135 Matcha mess feuille Matcha Cream, Caramelised White Chocolate, Porched Pears Layered Between Flaky Feuille Pastry R135 Yuzu & mixed berry panna cotta Yuzu Panna Cotta Topped with Mixed Berry Compote and Tuile R135 Tiramisu Deconstructed Tiramisu, Coffee Sponge, Creamy Mascarpone, Coffee jelly, Chocolate Cremieux R155 Trio of sorbet Strawberry, Yuzu, Flavour of the Day R110 Matcha mousse Chocolate-coated Creamy Matcha Mousse, Praline R125 Vanilla orange Vanilla Mouse Topped with Orange Jell Paired 135 with orange crème and sorbet 135

Signature Sashimi

KōL Izakhaya sushi menu.

Japanese dining is not complete without sushi. KōL Izakhaya restaurant adds a contemporary twist to its sushi/Sashimi options, which include:

Item Description Price Salmon tataki binchō-tan Yuzu Sesame/ Yuzu Ponzu / Yuzu Kosho / Green Shiso R195 Tuna tataki binchō-tan Golden Sesame Sauce / Red Shiso R195 Wagyu fillet tataki Kizami Wasabi / Shiso / Wasabi Ponzu R225 Sashimi tartare stack Salmon / Tuna / White Fish / Avo / Shiso / Angel Hair Nori / Daikon / Cucumber & Cherry Tomato Tsukemono / Red Yuzu Pepper Ponzu Sauce / Crispy Konbu Chips When Available R270 Rainbow hako "box" sushi (1 box) Salmon / Tuna / Shiso / Avo / Daikon R280 Dry-aged salmon 3 months 5 / 9 pieces of chopped aged salmon in Yuzu Koshu R160/225 Seaweed salsa Salmon, tuna, or yellowtail/avocado/ leen seeds/chives/pickled daikon/ginger mayo sauce R160

Kōl Izakhaya drinks menu

Kōl Izakhaya serves a wide range of Japanese-inspired drinks, focusing on premium cocktails, wines, and beers that complement its robata grill. Some of the items include:

KōL Izakhaya drinks menu.

KōL signatures

Here are some of the KōL signature cocktails:

Item Description Price Akiko martini Ketel One Vodka / Pistachio / White Chocolate / Wasabi / Shaken, not Stirred R130 Asahi rising sun Calpis Water / Hakutsuru Sake / Ciroc Pineapple / Honey / Hibiscus R210 All about yuzu Yuzu Infused Johnny Walker black Label / Yuzu Juice / Yuzu Candy R150 Bloody Mary-Chan Absolut Elyx / KoL Roasted Tomato / Shiso / Wasabi / ChamPonzu-Tabasco R140 Izabera Tanqueray Sevilla / Red Shiso / Elderflower / Lime / Cucumber / Pineapple Juice R160 Kohi Collins Singleton 12yr / Spiced Coffee / Tonic Top R130 Painappuru Fresh Pineapple / Bulleit Bourbon / Hakutsuru Sake / Kakigori Ice R150 Toki espresso martini Illy / Absolut Blue / Tia Maria / Suntory Toki R150 Sakura hai Tanqueray Dry / Cherry Blossom / Ichiiko Shochu / Soda R140 Shiso Collins Ki No Bi Gin / KoL Shiso Syrup / Soda / Kakigori Ice R125 SHINSEN’NA margarita El Jimador Blanco Tequila / Honey / Lime / Basil / Cucumber R135 Shiso-fine mojito Mojito, meet Shiso / Havana Club 3yr / Red or Green Shiso R145 Shiso-smashed Tanqueray No10 / Fresh Red Shiso / KoL Shiso Syrup / Lemon R130 Shiso-gintle Hendrick's Original Gin / Red Shiso / Cucumber / Rosemary / Orange R210 Ume-gosh martini Nakano Umeshu Plum Wine / Belvedere Pure / Hibiscus R125 Yuzu Kōlada Sailor Jerry Rum / Yuzu / Pineapple / Coconut / Black Sugar R130 Suntory Toki Highball Suntory Toki Whisky / Soda R140

Mixology classics

KōL Izakhaya mixology classics drinks menu.

Their mixology classics drinks menu features vibrant flavours and classic alcoholic favourites like:

Item Description Price Negroni Tanqueray 10 / Sweet Vermouth / Orange Liqueur R110 French Monkey 47 / Lemon / KoL Syrup / MCC R75/130 Old fashioned Woodford Reserve / Angostura / KoL Syrup R120 Amaretto sour Disaronno Amaretto / Woodford Reserve / KoL Syrup / Lemon R130 Bramble Hendricks Lunar / Mixed Berry / Lemon / Mint R110 Pornstar martini Absolut Blue / Passion Fruit / Lemon / Bubbles R140 Clover club Roku Gin / Raspberry Syrup / Vermouth / Lemon R135 Cosmopolitan Ketel One Vodka / Cranberry / Cointreau / Lime R135

Exploring Kol Izakhaya's meaning

KōL is a Japanese interpretation of the kanji for "coal," referencing the restaurant's signature robata grill cooking method using binchō-tan coals. Izakaya refers to a casual Japanese pub or tavern serving drinks and sharing plates.

Kōl Izakhaya is owned by South African brothers Alexis Christopher and Viron Christopher. They launched the restaurant as a passion project.

Kōl Izakhaya is located at 320 Jan Smuts Ave, Hyde Park, Sandton, 2196, Johannesburg, South Africa. You can contact the Kōl Izakhaya restaurant via their official Facebook page, which boasts an over 90% recommendation rating out of 23 reviews. Their other contact details include:

Email: reservations@kol-restaurant.co.za

reservations@kol-restaurant.co.za Website : kol-restaurant.co.za

: kol-restaurant.co.za Social media : Instagram

: Instagram Mobile: +27 10 900 2415

Conclusion

KōL Izakhaya's menu redefines dining with its masterful food and drink options. Explore their extraordinary dining experience featuring expertly crafted Robata grill dishes, fresh sushi, and vibrant Japanese-inspired cuisine.

