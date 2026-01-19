Global site navigation

The full KōL Izakhaya menu with updated dishes and prices
The full KōL Izakhaya menu with updated dishes and prices

by  Bennett Yates reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
KōL Izakhaya's menu combines the Japanese robata grill with vibrant South African flair. Owned by brothers Alexis and Viron Christopher, this Johannesburg gem seamlessly fuses tradition with a bold fusion of sushi, sashimi, and flame-kissed skewers. This makes it a perfect spot to experience Japanese cuisine.

KōL Izakhaya's menu offers a wide range of Japanese dishes
KōL Izakhaya's menu offers a wide range of Japanese dishes
Key takeaways

  • KōL Izakhaya restaurant in South Africa is situated at 320 Jan Smuts Ave, Hyde Park, Sandton, 2196, Johannesburg, South Africa.
  • The South African restaurant provides a wide range of Japanese dishes, including Shojin, classic sushi, and SüPO.
  • The Johannesburg-based restaurant is owned by South African brothers Alexis Christopher and Viron Christopher.

KōL Izakhaya's menu and prices

The KōL Izakhaya menu offers authentic Japanese flavours with a modern twist, ideal for satisfying any cravings. Below is a detailed breakdown of their menu and prices:

Shojin/Vegetables

KōL Izakhaya steak
KōL Izakhaya steak
The KōL Izakhaya restaurant offers a variety of vegetable options ideal for diners craving healthy options. These include:

Item

Description

Price

Edamame

Traditional sea salt

R105

Edamame

Lime salt, lime juice

R105

Edamame

chargrilled, spicy red pepper, ginger, and soy

R105

Asparagusu

Organic asparagus, yuzu butter

R150

Burokkori

Tender stem grilled broccoli, lemon, olive oil, and wasabi

R140

Shiitake mushroom & negi

Ponzu sesame

R30

Age-tofu

Daikon & ginger orosho, negi, konbu, and ponzu

R110

Tomorokoshi

Sweetcorn wasabi butter, wasabi salt

R95

Umi/Ocean

The Japanese restaurant offers a wide range of Umi options. These include:

Item

Description

Price

Ika no kari kari-age

Crispy Fried Calamari, Wasabi Mayo

R170

Ika no kari kari-age spicy

Crispy Fried Calamari, Wasabi Mayo

R170

Panko prawns

2 LM Queens, KōL Wasabi Tartare Sauce, Wakame KōLSlaw

R185

Hotategai

Atlantic Scallops Smoked Soya, Shiso Daikon & Red Onion 4pce

R185

Onigara yaki

3 King Prawns, Smoked Soy Butter, Lime Mayo Dip.

R240

Shake kama

Salmon Collar Tare, Lime 2 piece

R155

Yakitoori/grilled chicken

KōL Izakhaya chicken
KōL Izakhaya chicken menu. Photo: @KōL Izakhaya on Facebook (modified by author)
The Yakitoori menu at KōL Izakhaya restaurant includes a variety of grilled chicken options ranging from chicken spicy wings to Tebasaki. Other options include:

Item

Description

Price

Chicken spicy wings

Chilli-Fried Chicken Wings, Hot Sauce

R145

Hatsu

Chicken Hearts Tare, Shichimi Togarashi 2 pieces

R105

Negima

Chicken thighs negi, tare 2 pieces

R135

Tebasaki

Chicken Winglets Teriyaki 4 piece

R145

Niku/meat

The Japanese restaurant serves the following Niku delicacies:

Item

Description

Price

Dacho niku

Ostrich fillet, neri ume, ume-butter 2 pieces

R145

Buta niku

Pork Belly, Oak Smoked, Sancho Pepper 2 pieces

R145

Pork rib

Spicy Ginger Marinade 3 pieces

R135

Wagyu kofta

Wagyu Beef Tare, Daikon Tsukemono, Yuzu Mustard 1 piece

R145

Wagyu ribs

Ginger Soya & Fresh Daikon 1 piece

R180

Wagyu brisket

Truffle Mayo, Pickled Vegetables, Crispy Mustard Seeds

R295

Oysters/ Namibia luderitz/ large

KōL Izakhaya Oysters
KōL Izakhaya Oysters menu. Photo: @KōL Izakhaya on Facebook (modified by author)
KōL Izakhaya menu prices for their oyster selections are:

Item

Description

Price

Appuru-konbu

Truffle Mayo, Pickled Vegetables, Crispy Mustard Seeds

R170

Khaya oysters

Shiso Vinegar, Shiso & Onion Salsa, Angel Hair Nori, Daikon & Chilli Oroshi

R170

Traditional oysters

Tabasco, lime

R170

Extra oysters

-

R57

SüPO/soup

The SüPO contains Miso, a traditional Japanese broth made with miso paste, seaweed, and tofu. Other items on their soup menu are:

Item

Description

Price

Miso soup

Traditional tofu, wakame, negi

R115

Mūru gai

Fresh east coast black mussels, sake & white soy spicy miso, negi & tamanegi, furikake senbei

R170

Kōl yum soup

Prawn, calamari, galangal, coconut broth, lemon grass, lime leaves

R290

Gyoza/pot stickers

The Johannesburg-based restaurant serves the following two options under its Gyoza menu:

Item

Description

Price

Pork

Smoked Pork, Cabbage, Nira, Sesame, Negi, Beni Shoga

R170

Vegetarian

Bean sprout, carrot, shitake, cabbage, nira, beni shaga

R150

HÂGÁAU / Steamed dumplings

KōL Izakhaya dumplings
KōL Izakhaya dumplings menu. Photo: @KōL Izakhaya on Facebook (modified by author)
At KōL Izakhaya, their steamed dumplings are gluten and egg-free, served five pieces per meal. Options include:

Item

Description

Price

Octopus

Beni Shoga, Bamboo Shoot, Negi, CharKōL

R185

Prawn

Shiitake, Ginger, Coriander, Bamboo Shoot

R190

Spinach & cream cheese

Wheatgrass, Charred Baby Spinach, Sesame, Walnuts

R165

Vegetarian

Butternut, Coriander, Sage, Honey

R165

Tempura

Tempura menu options are lightly battered & deep fried before being served with Soya-based fish broth. They include:

Item

Description

Price

Ebi

2LM king prawns & shiso 2 pieces

R260

Hake

Nanami, 7 spice tempura mix

R145

Kingklip

Nanami, 7 spice, tartare sauce

R245

Shojin-vegetable selection

Ingen/kabocha/nasu/zukki/shso renkon

R175

Sarada/salads

KōL Izakhaya restaurant offers the following salad options:

Item

Description

Price

Kani kama

Gomaae Dressing

R165

Isob ika sarada

Tempura Calamari Salad - White Miso Dressing

R180

Sake poke salad

Salmon, Soya & Sesame Dressing

R185

Aosa

Sea lettuce & Asian Cucumber, KōL dressing

R135

Yaki toro sarada

Grilled Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Truffle Caviar, KōL dressing

R155

Spinach ohitaki

Steamed Spinach, Ponzu Sauce, Katsuobushi

R125

Mains/niku/meat

KōL Izakhaya meat options
KōL Izakhaya meat menu. Photo: @KōL Izakhaya on Facebook (modified by author)
Under their main menu, KōL Izakhaya serves the following meat options:

Item

Description

Price

Tonkotsu

300g Confit Garlic & Tonkatsu Glaze

R995

Gochujang

300g White Miso, Miso Yasai

R385

Wagyu beef short rib

300g Grass-fed, Smoked Soya Glaze, Umami Beetroot Puree, Wasabi Mustard, Crispy Leek

R355

DACHo Fillet

300g Berry Soy, Yuzu Jus, Mealie Meal Puree & corn tempura

R345

Lamb chops Karoo lamb

300g Miso-Glazed, Edamame Hummus

R385

Wagyu ribeye

300g tsukemono, kizame wasabi

R1100

Wagyu sirloin

300g

R995

Wagyu tartare

Served toasted brioche

R350

Jersey tomahawk

1.5kg

R2250

Wagyu picanha

300 g

R950

Deboned baby chicken yakitori

Truffle Teriyaki or Peri Peri

R285

Robata hibachi

Robata hibachi is the highlight of KōL Izakhaya dishes. Customers can order any of these contemporary creations:

Item

Description

Price

Wagyu

150g Umami Salt, Yakiniku Sauce, Wasabi

R575

Wagyu

250g Umami Salt, Yakiniku Sauce, Wasabi

R895

Kingklips

Grilled on Hoba Leaf or Cedarwood, Spicy Miso Marinade, Daikon, Negi

R325

Mains/Umi/Ocean

KōL Izakhaya ocean food
KōL Izakhaya seafood menu. Photo: @KōL Izakhaya on Facebook (modified by author)
Diners can order the following options from their Umi menu:

Item

Description

Price

Supreme cut salmon

250g Teriyaki, Lime

R385

Prawns

Sesame, Chilli, Soya, Steamed Rice, Furikake

R425

Alaskan black cod

200g Saikyo Miso, Apricot Tsukemono, Hajikami Shoga

R980

Kingklips

250 g Ponzu Lemon-Butter, Organic Asparagus, Shimeji Tsukemono, Wasabi Oil

R335

Norwegian salmon

250 g Ume-Ginger Sauce, Mint & Edamame Purée, Crispy Sesame Wakame

R380

Tuna steak wasabi

20Og Wafu Sweet Soya Glaze, Wasabi Sesame, Rice Noodle

R385

Crayfish risotto

Sushi Rice, Parmesan Foam

R295

Shibasu no sakana

Sea Bass Leek & Fennel Dashi Broth, Tomato Essence

R360

Yakimeshi prawn

Japanese Style Black Fried Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Prawn, Katsuobushi

R325

Accompaniments

Order the following accompaniments to enjoy alongside your main meal. They include:

Item

Description

Price

Black fried rice

Carrot, shiitake, green bean, and onion

R75

Sesame spinach

Enjoy with ponzu butter

R75

Steamed rice & furikake

-

R75

Steamed vegetables

Served with yuzu dressing

R75

Sweet potato

Honey-sesame

R75

Potato wedges

Wasabi sal

R75

Mains/Yasai/vegetables

KōL Izakhaya Yasai
KōL Izakhaya Yasai menu. Photo: @KōL Izakhaya on Facebook (modified by author)
For their Yasai menu, you can order items such as:

Item

Description

Price

Cauliflower steak

Umami Spice, Parmesan, Panko Crumb, Edamame & Mint Puree 185 Cauliflower Puree, Italian Truffle Oil, Truffle Paste

R185

yakimeshi/vegetable

Japanese Style Black Fried Rice, Mixed Vegetables, 195 truffle spray

R195

Yakimeshi egg

Japanese Style White Egg Fried Rice, Mixed Vegetables

R195

Chef's yasai

Grilled Tofu Steak on a bed of Steamed Spinach, 185 Wild Mushrooms, Edamame Beans & Grilled Pumpkin

R185

Men rui/ramen noodles

KōL Izakhaya noodles
KōL Izakhaya noodles menu. Photo: @KōL Izakhaya on Facebook (modified by author)
KōL Izakhaya Restaurant serves a wide selection of classic ramen noodles, including:

Item

Description

Price

Kol chicken ramen

Chicken Thigh, Chicken Broth, Medium Boiled Egg, Bean Sprout, Negi

R265

Kol pork ramen

Pork Belly, Pork Broth, Medium Boiled Egg, Bean Sprouts

R265

Yaki udon

Pan Fried Noodles, Mixed Wild Mushrooms, Truffle, Katsuobushi 235 Add Chicken or Beef

R235

Wagyu short rib ramen

Shoyutare, Wagyu Fat, Mustard Mayo, Red Onion, 325 Grammelator, Fried Cabbage/Bean Sprout, Cherry Tomato, Spring Onion

R325

Don buri/Rice bowls

Rice bowls are the highlight of KōL Izakhaya restaurants' dishes. Options are as follows:

Item

Description

Price

Gyu don

Thinly Sliced Beef Flank, Soya, Mirin, Sesame, Negi, Moyashi

R285

Garden don buri

Steamed Rice, Asparagus, Mushroom, Broccoli, Nori, 195 Ginger Soy

R195

Salmon tare

Steamed Rice, Furikake, Beni Shoga, Nori Strips

R295

Amaimono/dessert

KōL Izakhaya dessert
KōL Izakhaya dessert menu. Photo: @KōL Izakhaya on Facebook (modified by author)
Wind down your dining experience at KōL Izakhaya with the following dessert items:

Item

Description

Price

BINCHōTAN CHOKORēTO LOG

Soy-Salted Caramel, Frozen White Chocolate Mousse, Black Sesame, Black Coffee Jelly, Edible Ash (Lit with Liquor Optional)

R165

Mochi ice cream

Glutinous Rice Dumpling filled with different flavours of our Homemade Ice Cream

R135

Matcha mess feuille

Matcha Cream, Caramelised White Chocolate, Porched Pears Layered Between Flaky Feuille Pastry

R135

Yuzu & mixed berry panna cotta

Yuzu Panna Cotta Topped with Mixed Berry Compote and Tuile

R135

Tiramisu

Deconstructed Tiramisu, Coffee Sponge, Creamy Mascarpone, Coffee jelly, Chocolate Cremieux

R155

Trio of sorbet

Strawberry, Yuzu, Flavour of the Day

R110

Matcha mousse

Chocolate-coated Creamy Matcha Mousse, Praline

R125

Vanilla orange

Vanilla Mouse Topped with Orange Jell Paired 135 with orange crème and sorbet

135

Signature Sashimi

KōL Izakhaya sushi
KōL Izakhaya sushi menu. Photo: @KōL Izakhaya on Facebook (modified by author)
Japanese dining is not complete without sushi. KōL Izakhaya restaurant adds a contemporary twist to its sushi/Sashimi options, which include:

Item

Description

Price

Salmon tataki binchō-tan

Yuzu Sesame/ Yuzu Ponzu / Yuzu Kosho / Green Shiso

R195

Tuna tataki binchō-tan

Golden Sesame Sauce / Red Shiso

R195

Wagyu fillet tataki

Kizami Wasabi / Shiso / Wasabi Ponzu

R225

Sashimi tartare stack

Salmon / Tuna / White Fish / Avo / Shiso / Angel Hair Nori / Daikon / Cucumber & Cherry Tomato Tsukemono / Red Yuzu Pepper Ponzu Sauce / Crispy Konbu Chips When Available

R270

Rainbow hako "box" sushi (1 box)

Salmon / Tuna / Shiso / Avo / Daikon

R280

Dry-aged salmon 3 months

5 / 9 pieces of chopped aged salmon in Yuzu Koshu

R160/225

Seaweed salsa

Salmon, tuna, or yellowtail/avocado/ leen seeds/chives/pickled daikon/ginger mayo sauce

R160

Kōl Izakhaya drinks menu

Kōl Izakhaya serves a wide range of Japanese-inspired drinks, focusing on premium cocktails, wines, and beers that complement its robata grill. Some of the items include:

KōL Izakhaya drinks
KōL Izakhaya drinks menu. Photo: @KōL Izakhaya on Facebook (modified by author)
KōL signatures

Here are some of the KōL signature cocktails:

Item

Description

Price

Akiko martini

Ketel One Vodka / Pistachio / White Chocolate / Wasabi / Shaken, not Stirred

R130

Asahi rising sun

Calpis Water / Hakutsuru Sake / Ciroc Pineapple / Honey / Hibiscus

R210

All about yuzu

Yuzu Infused Johnny Walker black Label / Yuzu Juice / Yuzu Candy

R150

Bloody Mary-Chan

Absolut Elyx / KoL Roasted Tomato / Shiso / Wasabi / ChamPonzu-Tabasco

R140

Izabera

Tanqueray Sevilla / Red Shiso / Elderflower / Lime / Cucumber / Pineapple Juice

R160

Kohi Collins

Singleton 12yr / Spiced Coffee / Tonic Top

R130

Painappuru

Fresh Pineapple / Bulleit Bourbon / Hakutsuru Sake / Kakigori Ice

R150

Toki espresso martini

Illy / Absolut Blue / Tia Maria / Suntory Toki

R150

Sakura hai

Tanqueray Dry / Cherry Blossom / Ichiiko Shochu / Soda

R140

Shiso Collins

Ki No Bi Gin / KoL Shiso Syrup / Soda / Kakigori Ice

R125

SHINSEN’NA margarita

El Jimador Blanco Tequila / Honey / Lime / Basil / Cucumber

R135

Shiso-fine mojito

Mojito, meet Shiso / Havana Club 3yr / Red or Green Shiso

R145

Shiso-smashed

Tanqueray No10 / Fresh Red Shiso / KoL Shiso Syrup / Lemon

R130

Shiso-gintle

Hendrick's Original Gin / Red Shiso / Cucumber / Rosemary / Orange

R210

Ume-gosh martini

Nakano Umeshu Plum Wine / Belvedere Pure / Hibiscus

R125

Yuzu Kōlada

Sailor Jerry Rum / Yuzu / Pineapple / Coconut / Black Sugar

R130

Suntory Toki Highball

Suntory Toki Whisky / Soda

R140

Mixology classics

KōL Izakhaya mixology classics drinks
KōL Izakhaya mixology classics drinks menu. Photo: @KōL Izakhaya on Facebook (modified by author)
Their mixology classics drinks menu features vibrant flavours and classic alcoholic favourites like:

Item

Description

Price

Negroni

Tanqueray 10 / Sweet Vermouth / Orange Liqueur

R110

French

Monkey 47 / Lemon / KoL Syrup / MCC

R75/130

Old fashioned

Woodford Reserve / Angostura / KoL Syrup

R120

Amaretto sour

Disaronno Amaretto / Woodford Reserve / KoL Syrup / Lemon

R130

Bramble

Hendricks Lunar / Mixed Berry / Lemon / Mint

R110

Pornstar martini

Absolut Blue / Passion Fruit / Lemon / Bubbles

R140

Clover club

Roku Gin / Raspberry Syrup / Vermouth / Lemon

R135

Cosmopolitan

Ketel One Vodka / Cranberry / Cointreau / Lime

R135

Exploring Kol Izakhaya's meaning

KōL is a Japanese interpretation of the kanji for "coal," referencing the restaurant's signature robata grill cooking method using binchō-tan coals. Izakaya refers to a casual Japanese pub or tavern serving drinks and sharing plates.

Kōl Izakhaya is owned by South African brothers Alexis Christopher and Viron Christopher. They launched the restaurant as a passion project.

A look at Kōl Izakhaya's location and contact details

Kōl Izakhaya is located at 320 Jan Smuts Ave, Hyde Park, Sandton, 2196, Johannesburg, South Africa. You can contact the Kōl Izakhaya restaurant via their official Facebook page, which boasts an over 90% recommendation rating out of 23 reviews. Their other contact details include:

Conclusion

KōL Izakhaya's menu redefines dining with its masterful food and drink options. Explore their extraordinary dining experience featuring expertly crafted Robata grill dishes, fresh sushi, and vibrant Japanese-inspired cuisine.

