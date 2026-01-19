The full KōL Izakhaya menu with updated dishes and prices
KōL Izakhaya's menu combines the Japanese robata grill with vibrant South African flair. Owned by brothers Alexis and Viron Christopher, this Johannesburg gem seamlessly fuses tradition with a bold fusion of sushi, sashimi, and flame-kissed skewers. This makes it a perfect spot to experience Japanese cuisine.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- KōL Izakhaya's menu and prices
- Kōl Izakhaya drinks menu
- Exploring Kol Izakhaya's meaning
- A look at Kōl Izakhaya's location and contact details
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- KōL Izakhaya restaurant in South Africa is situated at 320 Jan Smuts Ave, Hyde Park, Sandton, 2196, Johannesburg, South Africa.
- The South African restaurant provides a wide range of Japanese dishes, including Shojin, classic sushi, and SüPO.
- The Johannesburg-based restaurant is owned by South African brothers Alexis Christopher and Viron Christopher.
KōL Izakhaya's menu and prices
The KōL Izakhaya menu offers authentic Japanese flavours with a modern twist, ideal for satisfying any cravings. Below is a detailed breakdown of their menu and prices:
Shojin/Vegetables
The KōL Izakhaya restaurant offers a variety of vegetable options ideal for diners craving healthy options. These include:
Item
Description
Price
Edamame
Traditional sea salt
R105
Edamame
Lime salt, lime juice
R105
Edamame
chargrilled, spicy red pepper, ginger, and soy
R105
Asparagusu
Organic asparagus, yuzu butter
R150
Burokkori
Tender stem grilled broccoli, lemon, olive oil, and wasabi
R140
Shiitake mushroom & negi
Ponzu sesame
R30
Age-tofu
Daikon & ginger orosho, negi, konbu, and ponzu
R110
Tomorokoshi
Sweetcorn wasabi butter, wasabi salt
R95
Umi/Ocean
The Japanese restaurant offers a wide range of Umi options. These include:
Item
Description
Price
Ika no kari kari-age
Crispy Fried Calamari, Wasabi Mayo
R170
Ika no kari kari-age spicy
Crispy Fried Calamari, Wasabi Mayo
R170
Panko prawns
2 LM Queens, KōL Wasabi Tartare Sauce, Wakame KōLSlaw
R185
Hotategai
Atlantic Scallops Smoked Soya, Shiso Daikon & Red Onion 4pce
R185
Onigara yaki
3 King Prawns, Smoked Soy Butter, Lime Mayo Dip.
R240
Shake kama
Salmon Collar Tare, Lime 2 piece
R155
Yakitoori/grilled chicken
The Yakitoori menu at KōL Izakhaya restaurant includes a variety of grilled chicken options ranging from chicken spicy wings to Tebasaki. Other options include:
Item
Description
Price
Chicken spicy wings
Chilli-Fried Chicken Wings, Hot Sauce
R145
Hatsu
Chicken Hearts Tare, Shichimi Togarashi 2 pieces
R105
Negima
Chicken thighs negi, tare 2 pieces
R135
Tebasaki
Chicken Winglets Teriyaki 4 piece
R145
Niku/meat
The Japanese restaurant serves the following Niku delicacies:
Item
Description
Price
Dacho niku
Ostrich fillet, neri ume, ume-butter 2 pieces
R145
Buta niku
Pork Belly, Oak Smoked, Sancho Pepper 2 pieces
R145
Pork rib
Spicy Ginger Marinade 3 pieces
R135
Wagyu kofta
Wagyu Beef Tare, Daikon Tsukemono, Yuzu Mustard 1 piece
R145
Wagyu ribs
Ginger Soya & Fresh Daikon 1 piece
R180
Wagyu brisket
Truffle Mayo, Pickled Vegetables, Crispy Mustard Seeds
R295
Oysters/ Namibia luderitz/ large
KōL Izakhaya menu prices for their oyster selections are:
Item
Description
Price
Appuru-konbu
Truffle Mayo, Pickled Vegetables, Crispy Mustard Seeds
R170
Khaya oysters
Shiso Vinegar, Shiso & Onion Salsa, Angel Hair Nori, Daikon & Chilli Oroshi
R170
Traditional oysters
Tabasco, lime
R170
Extra oysters
-
R57
SüPO/soup
The SüPO contains Miso, a traditional Japanese broth made with miso paste, seaweed, and tofu. Other items on their soup menu are:
Item
Description
Price
Miso soup
Traditional tofu, wakame, negi
R115
Mūru gai
Fresh east coast black mussels, sake & white soy spicy miso, negi & tamanegi, furikake senbei
R170
Kōl yum soup
Prawn, calamari, galangal, coconut broth, lemon grass, lime leaves
R290
Gyoza/pot stickers
The Johannesburg-based restaurant serves the following two options under its Gyoza menu:
Item
Description
Price
Pork
Smoked Pork, Cabbage, Nira, Sesame, Negi, Beni Shoga
R170
Vegetarian
Bean sprout, carrot, shitake, cabbage, nira, beni shaga
R150
HÂGÁAU / Steamed dumplings
At KōL Izakhaya, their steamed dumplings are gluten and egg-free, served five pieces per meal. Options include:
Item
Description
Price
Octopus
Beni Shoga, Bamboo Shoot, Negi, CharKōL
R185
Prawn
Shiitake, Ginger, Coriander, Bamboo Shoot
R190
Spinach & cream cheese
Wheatgrass, Charred Baby Spinach, Sesame, Walnuts
R165
Vegetarian
Butternut, Coriander, Sage, Honey
R165
Tempura
Tempura menu options are lightly battered & deep fried before being served with Soya-based fish broth. They include:
Item
Description
Price
Ebi
2LM king prawns & shiso 2 pieces
R260
Hake
Nanami, 7 spice tempura mix
R145
Kingklip
Nanami, 7 spice, tartare sauce
R245
Shojin-vegetable selection
Ingen/kabocha/nasu/zukki/shso renkon
R175
Sarada/salads
KōL Izakhaya restaurant offers the following salad options:
Item
Description
Price
Kani kama
Gomaae Dressing
R165
Isob ika sarada
Tempura Calamari Salad - White Miso Dressing
R180
Sake poke salad
Salmon, Soya & Sesame Dressing
R185
Aosa
Sea lettuce & Asian Cucumber, KōL dressing
R135
Yaki toro sarada
Grilled Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Truffle Caviar, KōL dressing
R155
Spinach ohitaki
Steamed Spinach, Ponzu Sauce, Katsuobushi
R125
Mains/niku/meat
Under their main menu, KōL Izakhaya serves the following meat options:
Item
Description
Price
Tonkotsu
300g Confit Garlic & Tonkatsu Glaze
R995
Gochujang
300g White Miso, Miso Yasai
R385
Wagyu beef short rib
300g Grass-fed, Smoked Soya Glaze, Umami Beetroot Puree, Wasabi Mustard, Crispy Leek
R355
DACHo Fillet
300g Berry Soy, Yuzu Jus, Mealie Meal Puree & corn tempura
R345
Lamb chops Karoo lamb
300g Miso-Glazed, Edamame Hummus
R385
Wagyu ribeye
300g tsukemono, kizame wasabi
R1100
Wagyu sirloin
300g
R995
Wagyu tartare
Served toasted brioche
R350
Jersey tomahawk
1.5kg
R2250
Wagyu picanha
300 g
R950
Deboned baby chicken yakitori
Truffle Teriyaki or Peri Peri
R285
Robata hibachi
Robata hibachi is the highlight of KōL Izakhaya dishes. Customers can order any of these contemporary creations:
Item
Description
Price
Wagyu
150g Umami Salt, Yakiniku Sauce, Wasabi
R575
Wagyu
250g Umami Salt, Yakiniku Sauce, Wasabi
R895
Kingklips
Grilled on Hoba Leaf or Cedarwood, Spicy Miso Marinade, Daikon, Negi
R325
Mains/Umi/Ocean
Diners can order the following options from their Umi menu:
Item
Description
Price
Supreme cut salmon
250g Teriyaki, Lime
R385
Prawns
Sesame, Chilli, Soya, Steamed Rice, Furikake
R425
Alaskan black cod
200g Saikyo Miso, Apricot Tsukemono, Hajikami Shoga
R980
Kingklips
250 g Ponzu Lemon-Butter, Organic Asparagus, Shimeji Tsukemono, Wasabi Oil
R335
Norwegian salmon
250 g Ume-Ginger Sauce, Mint & Edamame Purée, Crispy Sesame Wakame
R380
Tuna steak wasabi
20Og Wafu Sweet Soya Glaze, Wasabi Sesame, Rice Noodle
R385
Crayfish risotto
Sushi Rice, Parmesan Foam
R295
Shibasu no sakana
Sea Bass Leek & Fennel Dashi Broth, Tomato Essence
R360
Yakimeshi prawn
Japanese Style Black Fried Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Prawn, Katsuobushi
R325
Accompaniments
Order the following accompaniments to enjoy alongside your main meal. They include:
Item
Description
Price
Black fried rice
Carrot, shiitake, green bean, and onion
R75
Sesame spinach
Enjoy with ponzu butter
R75
Steamed rice & furikake
-
R75
Steamed vegetables
Served with yuzu dressing
R75
Sweet potato
Honey-sesame
R75
Potato wedges
Wasabi sal
R75
Mains/Yasai/vegetables
For their Yasai menu, you can order items such as:
Item
Description
Price
Cauliflower steak
Umami Spice, Parmesan, Panko Crumb, Edamame & Mint Puree 185 Cauliflower Puree, Italian Truffle Oil, Truffle Paste
R185
yakimeshi/vegetable
Japanese Style Black Fried Rice, Mixed Vegetables, 195 truffle spray
R195
Yakimeshi egg
Japanese Style White Egg Fried Rice, Mixed Vegetables
R195
Chef's yasai
Grilled Tofu Steak on a bed of Steamed Spinach, 185 Wild Mushrooms, Edamame Beans & Grilled Pumpkin
R185
Men rui/ramen noodles
KōL Izakhaya Restaurant serves a wide selection of classic ramen noodles, including:
Item
Description
Price
Kol chicken ramen
Chicken Thigh, Chicken Broth, Medium Boiled Egg, Bean Sprout, Negi
R265
Kol pork ramen
Pork Belly, Pork Broth, Medium Boiled Egg, Bean Sprouts
R265
Yaki udon
Pan Fried Noodles, Mixed Wild Mushrooms, Truffle, Katsuobushi 235 Add Chicken or Beef
R235
Wagyu short rib ramen
Shoyutare, Wagyu Fat, Mustard Mayo, Red Onion, 325 Grammelator, Fried Cabbage/Bean Sprout, Cherry Tomato, Spring Onion
R325
Don buri/Rice bowls
Rice bowls are the highlight of KōL Izakhaya restaurants' dishes. Options are as follows:
Item
Description
Price
Gyu don
Thinly Sliced Beef Flank, Soya, Mirin, Sesame, Negi, Moyashi
R285
Garden don buri
Steamed Rice, Asparagus, Mushroom, Broccoli, Nori, 195 Ginger Soy
R195
Salmon tare
Steamed Rice, Furikake, Beni Shoga, Nori Strips
R295
Amaimono/dessert
Wind down your dining experience at KōL Izakhaya with the following dessert items:
Item
Description
Price
BINCHōTAN CHOKORēTO LOG
Soy-Salted Caramel, Frozen White Chocolate Mousse, Black Sesame, Black Coffee Jelly, Edible Ash (Lit with Liquor Optional)
R165
Mochi ice cream
Glutinous Rice Dumpling filled with different flavours of our Homemade Ice Cream
R135
Matcha mess feuille
Matcha Cream, Caramelised White Chocolate, Porched Pears Layered Between Flaky Feuille Pastry
R135
Yuzu & mixed berry panna cotta
Yuzu Panna Cotta Topped with Mixed Berry Compote and Tuile
R135
Tiramisu
Deconstructed Tiramisu, Coffee Sponge, Creamy Mascarpone, Coffee jelly, Chocolate Cremieux
R155
Trio of sorbet
Strawberry, Yuzu, Flavour of the Day
R110
Matcha mousse
Chocolate-coated Creamy Matcha Mousse, Praline
R125
Vanilla orange
Vanilla Mouse Topped with Orange Jell Paired 135 with orange crème and sorbet
135
Signature Sashimi
Japanese dining is not complete without sushi. KōL Izakhaya restaurant adds a contemporary twist to its sushi/Sashimi options, which include:
Item
Description
Price
Salmon tataki binchō-tan
Yuzu Sesame/ Yuzu Ponzu / Yuzu Kosho / Green Shiso
R195
Tuna tataki binchō-tan
Golden Sesame Sauce / Red Shiso
R195
Wagyu fillet tataki
Kizami Wasabi / Shiso / Wasabi Ponzu
R225
Sashimi tartare stack
Salmon / Tuna / White Fish / Avo / Shiso / Angel Hair Nori / Daikon / Cucumber & Cherry Tomato Tsukemono / Red Yuzu Pepper Ponzu Sauce / Crispy Konbu Chips When Available
R270
Rainbow hako "box" sushi (1 box)
Salmon / Tuna / Shiso / Avo / Daikon
R280
Dry-aged salmon 3 months
5 / 9 pieces of chopped aged salmon in Yuzu Koshu
R160/225
Seaweed salsa
Salmon, tuna, or yellowtail/avocado/ leen seeds/chives/pickled daikon/ginger mayo sauce
R160
Kōl Izakhaya drinks menu
Kōl Izakhaya serves a wide range of Japanese-inspired drinks, focusing on premium cocktails, wines, and beers that complement its robata grill. Some of the items include:
KōL signatures
Here are some of the KōL signature cocktails:
Item
Description
Price
Akiko martini
Ketel One Vodka / Pistachio / White Chocolate / Wasabi / Shaken, not Stirred
R130
Asahi rising sun
Calpis Water / Hakutsuru Sake / Ciroc Pineapple / Honey / Hibiscus
R210
All about yuzu
Yuzu Infused Johnny Walker black Label / Yuzu Juice / Yuzu Candy
R150
Bloody Mary-Chan
Absolut Elyx / KoL Roasted Tomato / Shiso / Wasabi / ChamPonzu-Tabasco
R140
Izabera
Tanqueray Sevilla / Red Shiso / Elderflower / Lime / Cucumber / Pineapple Juice
R160
Kohi Collins
Singleton 12yr / Spiced Coffee / Tonic Top
R130
Painappuru
Fresh Pineapple / Bulleit Bourbon / Hakutsuru Sake / Kakigori Ice
R150
Toki espresso martini
Illy / Absolut Blue / Tia Maria / Suntory Toki
R150
Sakura hai
Tanqueray Dry / Cherry Blossom / Ichiiko Shochu / Soda
R140
Shiso Collins
Ki No Bi Gin / KoL Shiso Syrup / Soda / Kakigori Ice
R125
SHINSEN’NA margarita
El Jimador Blanco Tequila / Honey / Lime / Basil / Cucumber
R135
Shiso-fine mojito
Mojito, meet Shiso / Havana Club 3yr / Red or Green Shiso
R145
Shiso-smashed
Tanqueray No10 / Fresh Red Shiso / KoL Shiso Syrup / Lemon
R130
Shiso-gintle
Hendrick's Original Gin / Red Shiso / Cucumber / Rosemary / Orange
R210
Ume-gosh martini
Nakano Umeshu Plum Wine / Belvedere Pure / Hibiscus
R125
Yuzu Kōlada
Sailor Jerry Rum / Yuzu / Pineapple / Coconut / Black Sugar
R130
Suntory Toki Highball
Suntory Toki Whisky / Soda
R140
Mixology classics
Their mixology classics drinks menu features vibrant flavours and classic alcoholic favourites like:
Item
Description
Price
Negroni
Tanqueray 10 / Sweet Vermouth / Orange Liqueur
R110
French
Monkey 47 / Lemon / KoL Syrup / MCC
R75/130
Old fashioned
Woodford Reserve / Angostura / KoL Syrup
R120
Amaretto sour
Disaronno Amaretto / Woodford Reserve / KoL Syrup / Lemon
R130
Bramble
Hendricks Lunar / Mixed Berry / Lemon / Mint
R110
Pornstar martini
Absolut Blue / Passion Fruit / Lemon / Bubbles
R140
Clover club
Roku Gin / Raspberry Syrup / Vermouth / Lemon
R135
Cosmopolitan
Ketel One Vodka / Cranberry / Cointreau / Lime
R135
Exploring Kol Izakhaya's meaning
KōL is a Japanese interpretation of the kanji for "coal," referencing the restaurant's signature robata grill cooking method using binchō-tan coals. Izakaya refers to a casual Japanese pub or tavern serving drinks and sharing plates.
Kōl Izakhaya is owned by South African brothers Alexis Christopher and Viron Christopher. They launched the restaurant as a passion project.
A look at Kōl Izakhaya's location and contact details
Kōl Izakhaya is located at 320 Jan Smuts Ave, Hyde Park, Sandton, 2196, Johannesburg, South Africa. You can contact the Kōl Izakhaya restaurant via their official Facebook page, which boasts an over 90% recommendation rating out of 23 reviews. Their other contact details include:
- Email: reservations@kol-restaurant.co.za
- Website: kol-restaurant.co.za
- Social media: Instagram
- Mobile: +27 10 900 2415
Conclusion
KōL Izakhaya's menu redefines dining with its masterful food and drink options. Explore their extraordinary dining experience featuring expertly crafted Robata grill dishes, fresh sushi, and vibrant Japanese-inspired cuisine.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
READ MORE: The latest Hennie's menu: all food, drinks, and updated prices
Briefly.co.za shared an article about The Real Hennie's, a South African chain restaurant with over 39 branches spread across the country's provinces.
Rikus de Beer founded the restaurant, serving a wide range of meals, from freshly-made steaks to legendary burger options, promising satisfaction whether it is a casual hangout or a game day feast.
Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.