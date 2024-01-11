25 fruit platter ideas to try in 2024: Unforgettable presentation

Fruit platters are a work of art that promotes healthy eating. The vibrant colours of different items also make it ideal as an attractive centrepiece at social gatherings. Try any of the following fruit platter ideas to create a versatile and enjoyable option for various occasions.

Assorted fruits on a platter.

Fruits are usually preferred as snacks or appetizers at events because many people, including those with dietary restrictions, can enjoy them. They are also easy to prepare and can be customized based on what is available during the season.

Simple fruit platter ideas

Simple fruit platter presentation ideas are easy to execute. Try these ideas for a nutritious and delicious snacking experience.

1. Rainbow fruit platter

An assortment of fruits arranged to resemble a rainbow.

A rainbow fruit platter is a colourful and healthy way to add freshness to your snacking experience. You will need red strawberries, orange slices, pineapple slices, kiwi slices, blueberries, purple grapes or plums, and banana slices or melons.

After washing and cutting the ingredients, organize them by colour in a curved pattern to mimic the colours and shape of a rainbow. You can serve as is or add a side of yoghurt.

2. Tropical paradise

Oranges, lemons, limes, mandarins, grapes, plums, grapefruit, pomegranate, persimmons, bananas, cherries, apples, mangoes, blackberries and blueberries.

Creatively showcase a tropical-inspired charcuterie board with exotic and refreshing fruits. You will need mango slices, pineapple slices, kiwi slices, dragon fruit, passion fruit, banana slices, papaya cubes or slices, and star fruit slices.

Mix and match the colours and textures on the board, then garnish with coconut flakes. Optionally, sprinkle mint leaves or a drizzle of honey for added flavour. Serve with chia seed pudding or yoghurt.

3. Kiwi and Berry bliss

Blackberries, strawberries, kiwi slices, and passion fruit.

Create a charcuterie board that combines the vibrant colours and flavours of kiwi and assorted berries. You will need kiwi slices, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

Begin by arranging the kiwi slices at the centre, then surround them with concentric circles of berries. Drizzle agave syrup or honey for a touch of sweetness, then garnish with mint leaves to add a pop of colour and fragrance.

4. Mediterranean-inspired platter

Mango, kiwi, fig, strawberry, grapes, pear and orange.

A Mediterranean-inspired charcuterie board features a combination of ingredients commonly grown in the Mediterranean region. The platter can have sliced fresh figs, pitted dates, red and green grapes, oranges or mandarins, pomegranate seeds, melon, sliced peaches or nectarines, and kiwi.

Arrange the fruits in an appealing display by mixing and matching the textures and colours. You can sprinkle chopped pistachios or almonds for an extra Mediterranean crunch. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

5. Citrus burst platter

Assorted citrus fruits.

A citrus burst charcuterie board highlights the zesty flavours of various citrus fruits. You will need ingredients like sliced oranges, grapefruits, peeled and segmented mandarins or clementines, sliced lemons, peeled and sliced kiwis, and sliced limes.

Ensure the kiwi slices are placed strategically among the citrus fruits: Scatter blueberries, strawberries, and pomegranate seeds over the citrus fruits for extra colour and sweetness. Garnish with mint leaves.

Fruit and cheese platter ideas

A fruit and cheese charcuterie board offers a timeless and elegant choice for various occasions. Try the following ideas.

6. Classic cheese and grapes platter

Cheese and grapes.

A classic cheese and grapes platter creates a delicious and visually appealing snack or appetizer. For the cheeses, you can have brie, camembert, cheddar, gouda, blue cheese, and goat cheese. Cut the cheese into bite-sized pieces or leave it whole before arranging them on the platter.

Place washed green and red grapes evenly around the cheese. Fill the gaps with various crackers and breadsticks, then scatter almonds or walnuts for added texture. Drizzle honey or fig jam over the cheese for extra sweetness, then garnish with fresh herbs. Serve at room temperature.

7. Fig and goat cheese

Cheese, sliced fig, and red wine.

Create a delightful appetizer that combines the sweet and earthy flavour of figs with the creamy tanginess of goat cheese. Place whole or crumbled goat cheese on a platter, then arrange sliced ripe figs evenly around it.

Drizzle honey for extra sweetness, then sprinkle chopped walnuts or pistachios for a delightful crunch. You can have a variety of crackers. Garnish with thyme or rosemary, then serve at room temperature.

8. Berries and blue cheese platter

A pile of blue cheese, berries, and basil.

This charcuterie board features the sweet and tangy flavours of berries that complement the creamy texture of blue cheese. Place the blue cheese crumbles or slices on the platter, then scatter different types of berries around it.

Remember to mix and match the different colours of the berries to create a visually appealing display. You can drizzle with honey, then sprinkle chopped toasted walnuts or pecans. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve at room temperature.

9. Prosciutto-wrapped melon and mozzarella platter

Melon with ham and mozzarella.

Create a savoury and refreshing appetizer that combines the sweetness of melon with the saltiness of the prosciutto and the creaminess of mozzarella. Cut the melon into bite-sized cubes, then wrap it with prosciutto.

Arrange the prosciutto-wrapped melon and mozzarella skewers on the serving board. Add cherry tomatoes and balsamic glaze for extra flavour, then garnish with basil leaves. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

10. Peach and burrata platter

Burrata cheese salad with grilled peaches, tomatoes, blueberries, cucumber and basil.

A peach and burrata cheese charcuterie board combine sweet and juicy flavours with creamy goodness. Wash and slice ripe peaches before arranging them on the board. Distribute pieces of burrata cheese evenly over the fruits, then drape slices of prosciutto over the platter.

You can drizzle extra virgin oil over the ingredients, then lightly season with salt and pepper to enhance the flavours. The mixture is best served at room temperature.

Party fruit platter ideas

A party charcuterie board should feature a harmonious blend of flavours and textures. For a colourful and interactive display at parties, try the following ideas.

11. Fresh fruit skewer station

Fruit skewers on a serving platter.

An excellent fruit skewer should feature an assortment of different fruits. However, avoid using those that turn brown due to oxidation, like bananas, pears, and apples. Ideal ingredients include strawberries, pineapple, kiwi, grapes, watermelon cubes, blueberries, mangoes, and honeydew melon.

Thread the fruits on long wooden skewers or let guests make their preferred fruit selection. You can serve with dipping sauces like yoghurt and chocolate sauce, then decorate with fresh mint leaves and edible flowers

12. Chocolate fondue fruit platter

Dipping strawberries into a fondue pot with chocolate.

A chocolate fondue fruit platter ensures your guests enjoy a delightful and interactive dessert. To make the chocolate fondue, you will need dark or milk chocolate, heavy cream and vanilla.

Place the prepared chocolate fondue in a heatproof bowl with a tealight candle underneath to keep it warm. Wash and cut fresh fruits into bite-sized pieces. The fruits can include strawberries, pineapples, bananas, apples, grapes, mango, and kiwi.

Arrange the fruit slices on a platter around the chocolate fondue bowl in matching colours. Offer guests forks or wooden skewers for dipping.

13. Fruit salsa bar

Fresh fruits on a breakfast buffet table.

A fruit salsa bar allows guests to customize their fruit selection. You can have washed and diced fruits like strawberries, mangos, pineapples, kiwis, peaches, watermelon, blueberries, and raspberries. Place the chopped items in separate bowls.

Provide separate bowls with sweeteners, fresh herbs, yoghurt or whipped cream, dippers, and spices like ground cinnamon. Place the bowls and platters on a table, ensuring an aesthetically pleasing display.

14. Fruit cone cups

Cone filled with fruits.

Fruit cone cups ensure fresh fruits are served in a portable format. You can choose sturdy waffle cones to hold the ingredients. Lightly coat the inside of the cone with melted chocolate to prevent it from becoming too soggy.

Wash and dice your favourite fruits, including strawberries, kiwi, mangos, watermelon, pineapples, and grapes. Fill them into the waffle cone cups before placing them on the charcuterie board. You can chill the fruit cones and serve while still crisp and fresh.

15. Watermelon pizza

Watermelon pizza slices with yoghurt and berries.

You will need a round watermelon slice (about 1 inch thick) as the pizza base to create a watermelon pizza. Spread a layer of yoghurt evenly over the slice. Wash and slice fresh fruits like mangos, berries, grapes, kiwi, and pineapple.

Arrange the slices on the watermelon base in a creative and visually appealing manner. Sprinkle with your favourite nuts or seeds, then garnish with fresh mint leaves. Using a large knife, slice the watermelon pizza into wedges. Serve while chilled.

Modern fruit platter ideas

Bring your creative skill into the dessert-making and fresh snacking experience. Try these ideas to make an interactive modern fruit platter for your next gathering.

16. Edible flower garden

Fresh green salad with strawberries and edible flowers in a bowl.

Add a touch of sophistication to your charcuterie board by combining edible flowers with fresh fruit variety. Gently wash edible flowers like pansies, violas, calendula, or nasturtiums.

Using a flower-shaped cookie cutter, cut watermelon slices into flower petals, then arrange them on the board. Wash and dice assorted fresh fruits like mangos, kiwi, different types of berries, pineapple, and grapes.

Arrange the sliced fresh fruits around the watermelon flowers, then intersperse the edible flowers among them to create a garden theme. You can serve with a bowl of honey or Greek yoghurt for dipping. The meal is best served chilled.

17. Fruit sushi rolls

Sushi with strawberry and chocolate.

Fruit sushi rolls are created to resemble sushi rolls but with a sweet and refreshing twist. Suitable fruits for this idea include sliced strawberries, mangoes, kiwi, pineapple, and watermelon.

Lay out nori sheets on the sushi rolling mat with the rough side facing up, then spread a layer of sweet or sticky coconut rice, leaving a small border along the edges. Place fresh fruit slices along one edge of the nori sheet.

Drizzle with honey and sprinkle sesame seeds before carefully rolling the sushi. Using a knife, slice the fruit sushi roll into bite-sized pieces before arranging them on a platter. Chill the dessert, then serve it with chopsticks.

18. Geometric fruit platter

Circular-shaped fruit display.

For this platter idea, the key is to arrange the fruits in precise geometric patterns to create a modern and aesthetically appealing presentation. You can have assorted fruits like strawberries, pineapple, kiwi, mangoes, blueberries, watermelon, and grapes.

Wash and cut the fruits into desirable shapes, then arrange them on a platter in geometric patterns like circles, triangles, squares, pentagons, etc. Consider creating layers to add dimension. The healthy treat is best served chilled.

19. Exotic fruit fusion

An assortment of exotic fruits.

Ensure guests enjoy unique and tropical flavours with an exotic fruit fusion platter. You will need sliced dragon fruit, passion fruit, mango, peeled and pitted lychee, papaya, star fruit, rambutan, and persimmon.

Arrange the sliced fruits on a platter, paying attention to textures, shapes, and colours to create an artistic presentation. Scoop the passion fruit pulp over the platter, then sprinkle coconut flakes for extra texture. Serve chilled.

20. Sculptural fruit display

Fruits sculpted as a cake.

A sculptural fruit display will do the trick if you are looking for a visually stunning and delicious platter. You only need to turn fruits into edible sculptures to serve as eye-catching centrepieces.

You can have fruits like watermelons, cantaloupe, pineapple, honeydew melon, kiwi, strawberries, grapes, oranges or mandarins, and raspberries. Wash and carve them into your desired designs using selected carving tools.

Use toothpicks to secure the fruit pieces together as you build the sculptural display. Layer different fruits to create depth, but pay attention to the overall balance. This idea requires creativity and precision.

Summer fruit platter ideas

A refreshing snack or dessert is all you need on a hot day. Try these fruit platter presentation ideas for a satisfying summer experience.

21. Stone fruit platter

An assortment of stone fruits.

Stone fruits have a hard pit at the centre surrounded by juicy flesh. For this platter idea, you can have pitted and sliced peaches, nectarines, plums, apricots, cherries, mangoes, and a mix of fresh berries.

Carefully arrange the slices on a charcuterie board, then scatter fresh berries to fill in the gaps and add a pop of colour. You can sprinkle pomegranate arils on the board, then garnish with fresh mint leaves. Serve at room temperature.

22. Mango fiesta platter

Diced mangoes on a platter.

Celebrate mangoes' sweet and tropical flavour with a festive mango fiesta platter. Choose ripe mangoes, then cut them into various shapes. Make the pieces the centrepiece of the platter, then surround it with a colourful assortment of fresh fruits like berries, pineapple, and kiwi.

Add lemon wedges for a citrusy contrast, then drizzle with honey or agave syrup for extra sweetness. Sprinkle coconut flakes for a tropical twist, then serve it chilled.

23. Grilled fruit platter

Watermelon and pineapple slices on the grill.

Grilling fruits enhances their natural sweetness while adding a delightful smoky flavour. You will need ingredients like pineapples, peaches, plums, bananas, watermelon, strawberries, and honey or maple syrup.

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat, then cut the fruit into sizes that can fit on the grill without falling through the grates. Grill until they caramelize slightly. Artfully arrange them on a platter, then drizzle honey or maple syrup for extra sweetness. The dessert is best enjoyed warm.

24. Melon medley platter

Melon and watermelon slices.

A melon medley charcuterie board is a refreshing way to showcase different melon varieties. You can have watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew melon, and seedless watermelon.

Wash and cut the melons into desired shapes, then carefully arrange them on a platter. You can scatter fresh berries among the pieces for complementary flavour. Serve chilled for a refreshing summer experience.

25. Lime coconut sorbet platter

Coconut sorbet with sliced strawberry and banana.

This tropical fruit platter combines the zesty flavours of lime with the creamy goodness of coconut sorbet, providing a perfect way to cool down on a hot day. You can purchase or prepare the lime coconut sorbet from scratch.

Place the sorbet on a platter and surround it with slices of assorted fruits like pineapple, mango, kiwi, and strawberries. Garnish with toasted coconut flakes and fresh mint leaves. Keep the dessert chilled to enhance its refreshing quality.

How to make a good fruit platter

A good fruit platter should have diverse fresh and ripe fruits arranged artistically. Ensure the board features complementary flavours and textures. You can customize the platter based on the occasion and guest preferences.

What does a fruit platter consist of?

A fruit platter typically contains various fruits with different colours, textures, and flavours. They are usually washed and then cut into bite-sized pieces before being arranged in a visually appealing manner. The composition can be customized based on availability, occasion, and preference.

What is the best fruit for a platter?

The best fruits for a charcuterie board depend on preference, availability (based on season or region), and the event. Ensure you create a balanced and visually appealing platter using available items.

Fresh cantaloupe, honeydew Melon, pineapple and strawberries.

How do you cut oranges for a fruit platter?

Oranges should be cut in a way that makes them visually appealing and easy to eat. You need to wash them, cut off the ends, slice off the peel by following the natural curve of the fruit, and then segment it along the membrane using a sharp knife.

What do you serve with fruit platters?

A fruit platter can be served with any of the following ingredients for complementary flavour and texture;

Dips like honey, chocolate sauce, or yoghurt

Variety of cheeses, including goat cheese, cheddar, brie, and camembert

Assorted nuts like almonds, cashews, pistachios, and walnuts for an extra crunch

A selection of crackers

Mini pastries, biscotti, or shortbread cookies for a touch of indulgence

Refreshing beverages like sparkling water, lemonade, champagne, or white wine

An artistic display of assorted fruits.

Try the above fruit platter ideas for versatility and visual appeal at social events. The meal can be enjoyed as a snack, appetizer, or dessert.

