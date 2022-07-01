What makes a party a hit or miss is the musical talent that you include, and luckily, South Africa is not short on talented, charismatic musical artists. However, you need to be willing to pay up for the most popular performers if you want a quality music set. So, how much does it cost to book a DJ in South Africa? The celebrity booking fees list for 2022 may surprise you, but our artists are world-class, and their fees reflect that.

Chris Martin and Cassper Nyovest performed together for adoring fans at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on 2 December 2018. Photo: Jemal Countess

Before we get into who the most expensive artists are, let us first discuss the cheapest artist to book in South Africa. Some of the cheapest artists include Sje Konka at R10,000, Focalistic at R30,000, Virgo Deep between R18,000 and R25,000, and DJ Zinhle at R30,000. These artists seem to be in it for passion mainly.

The celebrity booking fees list for 2021 is closely linked to the current list, yet some changes have occurred. However, most of last year's highest-paid performers are still on the top list, and their fees are likely to stop you dead in your tracks. Here are some of the heftiest fees you can expect from our top local stars.

10. A-Reece (R50,000)

The rapper got the crowd going at the 7th annual Maftown Heights 2016 concert at the Mary Fritzgerald Square. Photo: Lefty Shivambu

The 25-year-old is a newcomer compared with his more seasoned counterparts, but he is already making a significant name for himself with hits like Everybody Hates and Reece Better Luck Next Time. Knowing that, how much does it cost to book A-Reece? It turns out that A-Reece's booking fee for 2022 is a relatively standard fee of R50,000 compared to the others on this list.

9. Prince Kaybee (R55,000)

The ‘Fetch Your Life’ hitmaker performed for a hyped audience at Huawei Joburg Day 2021. Photo by Oupa Bopape

The Free State native has made frequent appearances on the radio through his hit songs like Fetch Your Life and others, helping him reach way more popularity. Thanks to this, he can charge around R55,000 per event, a fair price for such a successful hitmaker.

8. King Monada (R55,000)

King Monada kept the crowd going at ANCs 110th anniversary celebrations at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in January 2022. Photo: Philip Maeta

King Monada began to make a name for himself in the industry after releasing his famous 2016 single Ska Bhora Moreki and Malwedhe, which reached an impressive number nine on the iTunes Chart, along with number 54 on the Apple Music Chart. He also charges R55,000 for an event.

7. Dladla Mshunqisi (R60,000)

The hitmaker charges considerably less compared to others on the list. Photo: @RichDurban on Twitter (modified by author)

Next on the list is Dladla Mshunqisi, who, along with Distruction Boyz and Benny Maverick, created the colossally famous Omunye track, which is even featured in the hit movie Black Panther.

6. DJ Maphorisa (R65,000)

The artist and Kabza De Small were pictured together at YFM Big Announcement in October 2021. Photo: Oupa Bopape

The Soshanguve-born record producer is known for significant hits like Banyana, Izolo, and Abalele, which filled just about every Amapiano radio station at a stage. So, how much does it cost to book Maphorisa, you wonder? The hitmaker charges a more expensive fee of R65,000.

5. Kwesta (R85,000)

The rapper performed during the Africa Fashion International (AFI) 2019 - Joburg Fashion Week opening at Sandton Convention Centre. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Kwesta’s booking fee pushes even further than DJ Maphorisa, reaching fees up to a hefty R85,000 for just 45 minutes. This should come as no surprise, as Kwesta frequents the top of the charts with significant songs like ngud', ngiyaz'fela ngawe, and even a global collection with American Rapper Wale on the hit single Spirit. The fee includes a two-piece band and the costs for his entourage.

4. Samthing Soweto (R100,000)

The star has won various accolades during his successful career. Photo: Lefty Shivambu

Reaching past the R100,000 benchmark is Samthing Soweto, a singer and songwriter that hails from Soweto (a clear major inspiration for his stage name). The fan favourite boasts such a high fee with songs like Akanamali, Hey Wena, and Ndod'emnyama with Black Coffee.

3. Nasty C (R100,000)

Nasty C got the crowd going at Huawei Joburg Day 2021 in Midrand, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Nasty C follows in Samthing Soweto's footsteps in terms of their rates of R100,000, which comes as no surprise considering their equally-impressive success. Hits like Best I Ever Had, Hell Naw, and Switched Up have made him a highly sought-after artist for music events.

2. AKA (R150,000)

South African rapper AKA pictured at the exclusive launch of AKA Beam World App at Montecasino in Johannesburg. Photo: Oupa Bopape

AKA’s booking fee is a sky-high fee of R150,000, which makes him one of the country's most expensive performers to book. He performs some of his chart-topping songs like The Baddest, Run Jozi (Godly), Congratulate, and Fela In Versace; nevertheless, he performs along with a band.

1. Cassper Nyovest (R207,000)

The famous rapper shook the crowd during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on 2 December 2018. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Cassper Nyovest is undoubtedly one of the biggest musical acts out of the country, but did you know he is currently the most expensive one to lock in for a show? The rapper broke barriers with his 'Fill Up' series, filling The Dome, then Orlando Stadium, and almost filling up FNB Stadium. But, considering his vast commercial success, how much does Cassper charge per show? The Gusheshe rapper charges a staggering total of R207,000.

Other DJ booking fees

Out of curiosity, who else are the prominent artists racking in with their talents? At the top of the list is Black Coffee, who actually lives in Los Angeles, California, USA and does not play here enough to include him on the list of local artists. However, he charges about R7 million to R12 million in South African currency to play at events both locally and abroad. Makhadzi and Kabza de Small also just missed the list, charging R50,000, respectively.

Local celebrity booking fees can range from just a few thousand to over R100,000, with commercial success not continuously determining that amount. Some artists are happy with lower fees for their passion, and some make a massive event of it, bringing along an entire crew.

