Top 30 fiercest sports rivalries: the greatest showdowns ever

Sports rivalries ignite fierce passion in every game, making competitions unforgettable and driving teams to push beyond limits. From historic clashes to modern showdowns, these rivalries fuel adrenaline, drama, and memorable moments, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

USC Trojans on Oct 18, 2025 (L). Boston Celtics and Lakers on Mar 08, 2025 (C). The NASCAR Xfinity Series on Sept 27, 2025 (R). Photo by Justin Casterline, Elsa, Sean Gardner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Over the past decade, Manchester City and Liverpool have ignited a fierce rivalry , battling for domestic and European supremacy.

, battling for domestic and European supremacy. Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier had a long-standing animosity that Frazier carried until he died in 2011.

that Frazier carried until he died in 2011. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox rivalry is arguably the greatest in American sports history , sparking similar rivalries in other sports between the two states.

, sparking similar rivalries in other sports between the two states. Some new sports rivalries include Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Top 30 fiercest sports rivalries

From sold-out stadiums to global viewership in the billions, these matchups have generated over $50 billion in combined league revenue, as stated by Nielsen and Statista data for 2024.

The rivalries transcend scoreboards, while defining eras and fueling fanbases that span generations, sparking everything from riots to diplomatic tensions.

Rivalry Sport Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier Boxing Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka Golf Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers Hockey Manchester City and Manchester United Soccer Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield Boxing Notre Dame vs USC Football Dallas Cowboys Vs Washington Redskins Football John McEnroe vs. Bjorn Borg Tennis Texas vs Oklahoma Football Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Basketball New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Baseball Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer Tennis Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings Ice hockey Kobe Bryant vs. Shaquille O'Neal Basketball Michael Johnson vs. Maurice Greene Sprinting race Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning Football Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson Golf Tonya Harding vs. Nancy Kerrigan Skating Ford vs. Chevrolet Motor racing Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin Hockey Serbia vs Croatia Soccer Barcelona vs Real Madrid Football Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova Tennis India vs Pakistan Cricket Liverpool vs Manchester United rivalry Soccer Kyle Busch vs Kevin Harvick Motor racing Omar Vizquel vs. Jose Mesa Baseball Ben Hogan vs. Sam Snead Golf

30. Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Sports name : Football

: Football Championship: College football

The great rivalry between the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and Mississippi State is one of the biggest in college sports, spanning almost a century. In 1927, the Golden Egg trophy was introduced because fans from Ole Miss and Mississippi State kept tearing down the winning team’s goalposts, which often turned into physical fights that involved chairs, fists, and whatever else fans could grab.

29. Ben Hogan vs. Sam Snead

Golf: The Masters: Sam Snead (L) with Ben Hogan after defeating him in a playoff at Augusta National. Photo by Mark Kauffman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Golf

: Golf Championship : PGA

: PGA Year: Mid-1950s

The rivalry between Ben Hogan and Sam Snead spanned the 1940s and 1950s. Ben boasts four US 2000 Open victories, while Snead has managed to come in second place in three of these championships.

28. Omar Vizquel vs. José Mesa

Jose Mesa pouring champagne over Omar Vizquel's head after winning game six of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners at the Kingdome in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Stephen Dunn (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Baseball

: Baseball Championship: Major League Baseball (MLB)

Major League Baseball (MLB) Year: 1997

In 1997, Jose Mesa made a terrible mistake in a game, throwing the Cleveland Indians three outs from winning their first championship. This marked the onset of a rivalry with his then-teammate Omar Vizquel, who accused him of ruining the game for the team in his autobiography.

Mesa, on his side, swore to hit Vizquel with a pitch every time they played on opposite sides. He said,

Even my little boy told me to get him. If I face him 10 more times, I'll hit him 10 times.

27. Kyle Busch vs Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick (L) and Kyle Busch during the NASCAR Nationwide Series O'Reilly Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway on November 6, 2009, in Texas. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Motor Racing

: Motor Racing Championship: NASCAR

NASCAR Year: 2011

The rivalry between Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick is one of the most intense and historically significant in NASCAR. It involved heated moments, particularly in the early 2010s, such as a notorious clash at Darlington Raceway in 2011.

Following the Darlington incident, they were placed on probation, and NASCAR fined each driver $25,000. Harvick talked of their rivalry on a podcast on July 3, 2025. He said,

Kyle and I are social friends here and there. Not quite like Tony, but I appreciated the competition that was always presented with Kyle Busch because it was in Trucks, Xfinity, Cup. And it didn’t matter what you were racing.

26. Liverpool vs Manchester United rivalry

Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Gaspafotos (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Soccer

: Soccer Championship: English Premier League (EPL)

English Premier League (EPL) Year: Mid-1960s

The animosity between Liverpool and Manchester United is considered one of the greatest in the EPL, dating back for decades. It is primarily fueled by their close geographical proximity, history, and economic competition between the two cities. The teams have played against each other over 200 times, with their first match dating back to 1894.

25. India vs Pakistan

The Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. Photo by Sajjad Hussain (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Cricket

: Cricket Championship : ODIs and World Cup

: ODIs and World Cup Year: 1947

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is one of the most intense and emotionally charged sports rivalries in the world. The two countries have faced each other across various formats numerous times, with Pakistan holding a slight edge in overall wins, particularly in ODIs. India dominates World Cup encounters, having gone unbeaten against Pakistan in World Cup matches.

24. Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova

Serena Williams (R) with Russia's Maria Sharapova during the 2016 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 26, 2016. Photo by Saeed Khan

Source: Getty Images

Sports name: Tennis

Tennis Championship : Wimbledon, French Open

: Wimbledon, French Open Year: 2013

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova took their off-court beef to the next level when Maria began dating Serena Williams' rumoured ex-boyfriend, Grigor Dimitrov. Serena retaliated with an interview, to which Maria responded by accusing her of dating her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. Sharapova said,

If she wants to talk about something personal, maybe she should talk about her relationship and her boyfriend that was married and is getting a divorce and has kids.

23. Barcelona vs Real Madrid

The LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 26, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. Photo by David Ramos (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Football

: Football Championship : La Liga

: La Liga Year: 1929

The Barcelona vs. Real Madrid rivalry, famously known as El Clásico, is one of the most intense and historic sports rivalries globally. Their first official league match was in 1929, and ever since, these powerhouse clubs have fiercely contested across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and international competitions.

22. Serbia vs Croatia

The FIFA 2014 World Cup qualifying football match between Serbia and Croatia at the Marakana Stadium in Belgrade on September 6, 2013.Photo by Stringer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Soccer

: Soccer Championship : UEFA Euro and FIFA World Cup

: UEFA Euro and FIFA World Cup Year: 1999

The Serbia vs Croatia rivalry began in the late 20th century when the two national teams played against each other in the UEFA Euro 2000. Although it is media-driven, they have only played against each other four times, in the UEFA Euro 2000 and the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification campaigns.

21. Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin

Sidney Crosby (L) and Alex Ovechkin during the 2017 All-Star Skills Competition at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Bruce Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Hockey

: Hockey Championship : NHL

: NHL Year: 2005

The NHL saw a debutant rivalry between rookie players Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. However, their rivalry was media-driven during its first years, but it took a turn in 2009 when they faced off in a playoff series for the very first time.

In 2018, their rivalry finally materialised when Ovechkin challenged Sidney to a fight. Alex yelled,

Why don't you fight me? Stop talking.

20. Ford vs. Chevrolet

The Ipswich Super 400, which is part of the 2025 Supercars Championship at Queensland Raceway on August 09, 2025, in Ipswich, Australia. Photo by Daniel Kalisz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name: Motor racing

Motor racing Championship : NEXTEL Cups

: NEXTEL Cups Year: 1957

In 1957, Buck Baker sparked one of the greatest rivalries in history after he switched from a Chrysler 300 B to a Chevrolet. The rivalry later intensified in 1961 when Ned Jarrett won with a Chevrolet Impala and then switched to a Ford Galaxie, bagging a trophy in 1965.

19. Tonya Harding vs. Nancy Kerrigan

Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding in practice. Photo by John Tlumacki (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Skating

: Skating Championship : Olympics

: Olympics Year: 1994

Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan had one of the greatest rivalries in sports history, which even led to a court case. The duo had a highly publicised skating feud that culminated in an infamous attack on Kerrigan before the 1994 US Olympic trials, orchestrated by Harding's ex-husband.

Harding pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution of the attack and was banned from the US Figure Skating Association for life. Kerrigan, on her side, went on to win a silver medal at the Olympics.

18. Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 20, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Harry How (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name: Golf

Golf Championship : PGA

: PGA Year: 1998

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, two of the greatest golf champions, have a rivalry that began in 1998 and lasted for decades. It peaked in the early 2000s, especially during the 2001 Masters. Eventually, the rivalry evolved into a more friendly bromance, but they continue to compete against each other.

17. Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning (L) and Tom Brady after the AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 24, 2016, in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ezra Shaw (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name: Football

Football Championship : National Football League (NFL)

: National Football League (NFL) Year: 2001

The Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning rivalry is considered one of the greatest quarterback rivalries in NFL history. Spanning nearly two decades and 17 head-to-head matchups, their games often had significant playoff implications, with Manning winning three of the four times they met in the AFC Championship Game.

16. Michael Johnson vs. Maurice Greene

Michael Johnson (L) and Maurice Greene (R) in the Men's 200 meters semifinals on July 23, 2000, at the 2000 US Olympic Team Trials at Hornet Stadium. Photo by Mike Nelson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Sprinting race

: Sprinting race Championship : 200m and 100m

: 200m and 100m Year: 2000

Michael and Maurice reached their peak during the late 1990s, when they both dominated the championships. It seemingly ended during the 2000 Olympic trials, where both pulled up lame in a 200m race with hamstring injuries.

15. Kobe Bryant vs. Shaquille O'Neal

Kobe Bryant (L) and Shaquille O'Neal after winning the NBA Championship against the Indiana Pacers, on June 19, 2000, at Staples Centre in Los Angeles, CA. Photo AFP (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Basketball

: Basketball Championship : National Basketball Association (NBA)

: National Basketball Association (NBA) Year: 1996

The Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal rivalry was one of the infamous sports rivalries between teammates in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It began when O'Neal accused Kobe of playing selfishly, but it was concluded that he was jealous because Bryant's jersey was selling out more than his own.

O'Neal was eventually traded to Miami in 2004. They ultimately squashed their beef, even with Shaquille delivering a speech during Kobe's burial ceremony. He said,

Make no mistake, even when folks thought we were on bad terms, when the cameras are turned off, he and I would throw a wink at each other.

14. Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings

Colorado Avalanche after defeating the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 at Ball Arena on March 25, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Ashley Potts (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Ice hockey

: Ice hockey Championship: National Hockey League (NHL)

National Hockey League (NHL) Year: 1996

The rivalry between these two teams began as a casual, run-of-the-mill playoff series, but took a turn during Game 6 of the 1996 Western Conference Finals. The two teams played against each other in multiple games until 1998, when their rivalry came to an end.

13. Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal (L) and Roger Federer during Day One of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 23, 2022, in London, England. Photo by Clive Brunskill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Tennis

: Tennis Championship: Wimbledon, French Open

Wimbledon, French Open Year: 2004

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are two of the best male tennis players in history. Their rivalry began in the 2004 Miami Open, which Nadal won in straight sets. Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, while Federer has 20 Grand Slams and dominates the French Open.

12. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox after striking out Trent Grisham of the New York Yankees (not pictured) at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2025. Photo by Ishika Samant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Baseball

: Baseball Championship : Major League Baseball (MLB)

: Major League Baseball (MLB) Year: 1901

The sports rivalry between the Yankees and the Red Sox is considered one of the greatest and longest-standing rivalries in sports history. It began casually in 1901 when they first faced each other and has remained active to date, with the Yankees taking the lead.

11. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2025 NBA Summer League game on July 17, 2025, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Garrett Ellwood (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Basketball

: Basketball Championship : National Basketball Association (NBA)

: National Basketball Association (NBA) Year: early days in the NBA

The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have a rivalry that dates back to the early days of the NBA. The two teams have been going against each other for decades with their respective star players, including Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russel.

10. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Lionel Messi prior to the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2013 at the Kongresshaus on January 13, 2014, in Switzerland. Photo by Stuart Franklin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Football

: Football Championship : UEFA Champions League, FIFA, EPL

: UEFA Champions League, FIFA, EPL Year: 2008

The biggest rivalry in modern soccer is the one between Messi and Ronaldo, which began in a draw match in Camp Nou. Although it is more of a media and fans comparison, the two have been going against each other for close to two decades. They are competing in different championships; Messi is with Inter Miami, while Ronaldo is making history with Al Nassr.

9. Texas vs Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns during the first half at the Cotton Bowl on October 11, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Tim Warner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name: Football

Football Championship: National Football League (NFL)

National Football League (NFL) Year: October 1900

The Texas Longhorns vs. the Oklahoma Sooners rivalry, also known as the Red River Rivalry, is one of college football's most significant. Additionally, they share the same border, which also adds to the rivalry.

8. John McEnroe vs. Bjorn Borg

Bjorn Borg (L) and John McEnroe during the 2024 Laver Cup tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, on September 21, 2024. Photo by Ronny Hartmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name: Tennis

Tennis Championship : Wimbledon

: Wimbledon Year: 1978

Although it is one of the most famous sports rivalries, McEnroe and Borg probably have the shortest-lived animosity in sports history. Best known as Fire & Ice, the pair had contrasting personalities; John's was loud, while Bjorn portrayed a relatively calm demeanour on the court.

7. Dallas Cowboys Vs Washington Redskins

Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Stacy Revere (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name: Football

Football Championship: National Football League (NFL)

National Football League (NFL) Year: October 1960

The Cowboys and Redskins boast one of the top rivalries in sports, dating back to October 1960 when the Dallas Cowboys were added to the NFL as an expansion team. The teams would face each other on Thanksgiving for a prolonged period. Additionally, they are in the same division in the NFC, which intensifies their rivalry.

6. Notre Dame vs USC

USC Trojans during a match against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on October 18, 2025, in South Bend, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Football

: Football Championship : College football

: College football Year: 1926

These two American college football teams date their rivalry back to 1926 when they had their first playoff. It simply began when USC eyed the Jewelled Shillelagh just to spite Notre Dame. Over their century-long rivalry, Notre Dame has seen the most wins compared to USC.

5. Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield (L) and Mike Tyson at the New Tropicana Las Vegas on August 9, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Boxing

: Boxing Championship : Heavyweight championship

: Heavyweight championship Year: 1984

Although Tyson dominated boxing in the eighties with an impressive winning streak, he had lost to Holyfield in 1984 during the amateur circuit run. Their rivalry intensified until 1996, when Holyfield outboxed Tyson and secured a technical knockout victory in the 11th round.

The rivalry intensified in their rematch on June 28, 1997, which became notorious for Tyson's disqualification after he infamously bit Holyfield's ear twice. Despite the acrimony, Holyfield holds a 2-0 record against Tyson.

4. Manchester City and Manchester United

Manchester United celebrating during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on October 25, 2025. Photo by James Gill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name : Soccer

: Soccer Championship: English Premier League (EPL)

The Manchester Derby is one of the most intense sports rivalries in history, pitting two Manchester-based football clubs, Manchester City and Manchester United, against each other. Although it is primarily rooted in their geographical location, it has drawn in recent years, including in major games such as the 2018-19 Premier League match and the 2012 Premier League match.

3. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers in a match against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on December 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name: Hockey

Hockey Championship : National Hockey League (NHL)

: National Hockey League (NHL) Year: 1967

Dubbed as the Flyers–Penguins rivalry or the Battle of Pennsylvania, it involves two Atlantic Division teams yearning for a national spotlight. Although their rivalry seemingly began in the late sixties, it peaked in the eighties with the arrival of Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr. However, it reached its prime when the Penguins dominated the Flyers in the 2008 and 2009 postseasons.

2. Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka (L) and Bryson DeChambeau at Shadow Creek Golf Course on December 16, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Kevin C. Cox (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name: Golf

Golf Championship : PGA Championship

: PGA Championship Year: 2019

Although fans view it more like a sibling rivalry, DeChambeau and Koepka's feud began when the former discreetly mentioned the latter's slow pace at the course. In 2020, Bryson made fun of Koepka's abs, to which Brooks retaliated by posting a photo alongside his trophies. He captioned,

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack!

1. Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier

Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier during the 2002 NBA All-Star Weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Jennnifer Pottheiser (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sports name: Boxing

Boxing Championship : Heavyweight championship

: Heavyweight championship Year: 1971

Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier is arguably the biggest rivalry in boxing history, as it involves two of the best champions. Originating back in 1971, during their 'Fight of the Century', where Ali hurled a string of insults towards Frazier, who ultimately defeated him. Despite Ali apologising, Joe never forgave him.

Final word

Sports rivalries are the heart of athletic competition, enriching the games people love. They elevate sports, making every clash thrilling and meaningful, while deepening fan engagement.

