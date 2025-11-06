Top 30 fiercest sports rivalries: the greatest showdowns ever
Sports rivalries ignite fierce passion in every game, making competitions unforgettable and driving teams to push beyond limits. From historic clashes to modern showdowns, these rivalries fuel adrenaline, drama, and memorable moments, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.
Top 30 fiercest sports rivalries
From sold-out stadiums to global viewership in the billions, these matchups have generated over $50 billion in combined league revenue, as stated by Nielsen and Statista data for 2024.
The rivalries transcend scoreboards, while defining eras and fueling fanbases that span generations, sparking everything from riots to diplomatic tensions.
30. Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State
- Sports name: Football
- Championship: College football
The great rivalry between the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and Mississippi State is one of the biggest in college sports, spanning almost a century. In 1927, the Golden Egg trophy was introduced because fans from Ole Miss and Mississippi State kept tearing down the winning team’s goalposts, which often turned into physical fights that involved chairs, fists, and whatever else fans could grab.
29. Ben Hogan vs. Sam Snead
- Sports name: Golf
- Championship: PGA
- Year: Mid-1950s
The rivalry between Ben Hogan and Sam Snead spanned the 1940s and 1950s. Ben boasts four US 2000 Open victories, while Snead has managed to come in second place in three of these championships.
28. Omar Vizquel vs. José Mesa
- Sports name: Baseball
- Championship: Major League Baseball (MLB)
- Year: 1997
In 1997, Jose Mesa made a terrible mistake in a game, throwing the Cleveland Indians three outs from winning their first championship. This marked the onset of a rivalry with his then-teammate Omar Vizquel, who accused him of ruining the game for the team in his autobiography.
Mesa, on his side, swore to hit Vizquel with a pitch every time they played on opposite sides. He said,
Even my little boy told me to get him. If I face him 10 more times, I'll hit him 10 times.
27. Kyle Busch vs Kevin Harvick
- Sports name: Motor Racing
- Championship: NASCAR
- Year: 2011
The rivalry between Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick is one of the most intense and historically significant in NASCAR. It involved heated moments, particularly in the early 2010s, such as a notorious clash at Darlington Raceway in 2011.
Following the Darlington incident, they were placed on probation, and NASCAR fined each driver $25,000. Harvick talked of their rivalry on a podcast on July 3, 2025. He said,
Kyle and I are social friends here and there. Not quite like Tony, but I appreciated the competition that was always presented with Kyle Busch because it was in Trucks, Xfinity, Cup. And it didn’t matter what you were racing.
26. Liverpool vs Manchester United rivalry
- Sports name: Soccer
- Championship: English Premier League (EPL)
- Year: Mid-1960s
The animosity between Liverpool and Manchester United is considered one of the greatest in the EPL, dating back for decades. It is primarily fueled by their close geographical proximity, history, and economic competition between the two cities. The teams have played against each other over 200 times, with their first match dating back to 1894.
25. India vs Pakistan
- Sports name: Cricket
- Championship: ODIs and World Cup
- Year: 1947
The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is one of the most intense and emotionally charged sports rivalries in the world. The two countries have faced each other across various formats numerous times, with Pakistan holding a slight edge in overall wins, particularly in ODIs. India dominates World Cup encounters, having gone unbeaten against Pakistan in World Cup matches.
24. Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova
- Sports name: Tennis
- Championship: Wimbledon, French Open
- Year: 2013
Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova took their off-court beef to the next level when Maria began dating Serena Williams' rumoured ex-boyfriend, Grigor Dimitrov. Serena retaliated with an interview, to which Maria responded by accusing her of dating her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. Sharapova said,
If she wants to talk about something personal, maybe she should talk about her relationship and her boyfriend that was married and is getting a divorce and has kids.
23. Barcelona vs Real Madrid
- Sports name: Football
- Championship: La Liga
- Year: 1929
The Barcelona vs. Real Madrid rivalry, famously known as El Clásico, is one of the most intense and historic sports rivalries globally. Their first official league match was in 1929, and ever since, these powerhouse clubs have fiercely contested across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and international competitions.
22. Serbia vs Croatia
- Sports name: Soccer
- Championship: UEFA Euro and FIFA World Cup
- Year: 1999
The Serbia vs Croatia rivalry began in the late 20th century when the two national teams played against each other in the UEFA Euro 2000. Although it is media-driven, they have only played against each other four times, in the UEFA Euro 2000 and the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification campaigns.
21. Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin
- Sports name: Hockey
- Championship: NHL
- Year: 2005
The NHL saw a debutant rivalry between rookie players Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. However, their rivalry was media-driven during its first years, but it took a turn in 2009 when they faced off in a playoff series for the very first time.
In 2018, their rivalry finally materialised when Ovechkin challenged Sidney to a fight. Alex yelled,
Why don't you fight me? Stop talking.
20. Ford vs. Chevrolet
- Sports name: Motor racing
- Championship: NEXTEL Cups
- Year: 1957
In 1957, Buck Baker sparked one of the greatest rivalries in history after he switched from a Chrysler 300 B to a Chevrolet. The rivalry later intensified in 1961 when Ned Jarrett won with a Chevrolet Impala and then switched to a Ford Galaxie, bagging a trophy in 1965.
19. Tonya Harding vs. Nancy Kerrigan
- Sports name: Skating
- Championship: Olympics
- Year: 1994
Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan had one of the greatest rivalries in sports history, which even led to a court case. The duo had a highly publicised skating feud that culminated in an infamous attack on Kerrigan before the 1994 US Olympic trials, orchestrated by Harding's ex-husband.
Harding pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution of the attack and was banned from the US Figure Skating Association for life. Kerrigan, on her side, went on to win a silver medal at the Olympics.
18. Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson
- Sports name: Golf
- Championship: PGA
- Year: 1998
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, two of the greatest golf champions, have a rivalry that began in 1998 and lasted for decades. It peaked in the early 2000s, especially during the 2001 Masters. Eventually, the rivalry evolved into a more friendly bromance, but they continue to compete against each other.
17. Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning
- Sports name: Football
- Championship: National Football League (NFL)
- Year: 2001
The Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning rivalry is considered one of the greatest quarterback rivalries in NFL history. Spanning nearly two decades and 17 head-to-head matchups, their games often had significant playoff implications, with Manning winning three of the four times they met in the AFC Championship Game.
16. Michael Johnson vs. Maurice Greene
- Sports name: Sprinting race
- Championship: 200m and 100m
- Year: 2000
Michael and Maurice reached their peak during the late 1990s, when they both dominated the championships. It seemingly ended during the 2000 Olympic trials, where both pulled up lame in a 200m race with hamstring injuries.
15. Kobe Bryant vs. Shaquille O'Neal
- Sports name: Basketball
- Championship: National Basketball Association (NBA)
- Year: 1996
The Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal rivalry was one of the infamous sports rivalries between teammates in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It began when O'Neal accused Kobe of playing selfishly, but it was concluded that he was jealous because Bryant's jersey was selling out more than his own.
O'Neal was eventually traded to Miami in 2004. They ultimately squashed their beef, even with Shaquille delivering a speech during Kobe's burial ceremony. He said,
Make no mistake, even when folks thought we were on bad terms, when the cameras are turned off, he and I would throw a wink at each other.
14. Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Sports name: Ice hockey
- Championship: National Hockey League (NHL)
- Year: 1996
The rivalry between these two teams began as a casual, run-of-the-mill playoff series, but took a turn during Game 6 of the 1996 Western Conference Finals. The two teams played against each other in multiple games until 1998, when their rivalry came to an end.
13. Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer
- Sports name: Tennis
- Championship: Wimbledon, French Open
- Year: 2004
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are two of the best male tennis players in history. Their rivalry began in the 2004 Miami Open, which Nadal won in straight sets. Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, while Federer has 20 Grand Slams and dominates the French Open.
12. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox
- Sports name: Baseball
- Championship: Major League Baseball (MLB)
- Year: 1901
The sports rivalry between the Yankees and the Red Sox is considered one of the greatest and longest-standing rivalries in sports history. It began casually in 1901 when they first faced each other and has remained active to date, with the Yankees taking the lead.
11. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Sports name: Basketball
- Championship: National Basketball Association (NBA)
- Year: early days in the NBA
The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have a rivalry that dates back to the early days of the NBA. The two teams have been going against each other for decades with their respective star players, including Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russel.
10. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
- Sports name: Football
- Championship: UEFA Champions League, FIFA, EPL
- Year: 2008
The biggest rivalry in modern soccer is the one between Messi and Ronaldo, which began in a draw match in Camp Nou. Although it is more of a media and fans comparison, the two have been going against each other for close to two decades. They are competing in different championships; Messi is with Inter Miami, while Ronaldo is making history with Al Nassr.
9. Texas vs Oklahoma
- Sports name: Football
- Championship: National Football League (NFL)
- Year: October 1900
The Texas Longhorns vs. the Oklahoma Sooners rivalry, also known as the Red River Rivalry, is one of college football's most significant. Additionally, they share the same border, which also adds to the rivalry.
8. John McEnroe vs. Bjorn Borg
- Sports name: Tennis
- Championship: Wimbledon
- Year: 1978
Although it is one of the most famous sports rivalries, McEnroe and Borg probably have the shortest-lived animosity in sports history. Best known as Fire & Ice, the pair had contrasting personalities; John's was loud, while Bjorn portrayed a relatively calm demeanour on the court.
7. Dallas Cowboys Vs Washington Redskins
- Sports name: Football
- Championship: National Football League (NFL)
- Year: October 1960
The Cowboys and Redskins boast one of the top rivalries in sports, dating back to October 1960 when the Dallas Cowboys were added to the NFL as an expansion team. The teams would face each other on Thanksgiving for a prolonged period. Additionally, they are in the same division in the NFC, which intensifies their rivalry.
6. Notre Dame vs USC
- Sports name: Football
- Championship: College football
- Year: 1926
These two American college football teams date their rivalry back to 1926 when they had their first playoff. It simply began when USC eyed the Jewelled Shillelagh just to spite Notre Dame. Over their century-long rivalry, Notre Dame has seen the most wins compared to USC.
5. Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield
- Sports name: Boxing
- Championship: Heavyweight championship
- Year: 1984
Although Tyson dominated boxing in the eighties with an impressive winning streak, he had lost to Holyfield in 1984 during the amateur circuit run. Their rivalry intensified until 1996, when Holyfield outboxed Tyson and secured a technical knockout victory in the 11th round.
The rivalry intensified in their rematch on June 28, 1997, which became notorious for Tyson's disqualification after he infamously bit Holyfield's ear twice. Despite the acrimony, Holyfield holds a 2-0 record against Tyson.
4. Manchester City and Manchester United
- Sports name: Soccer
- Championship: English Premier League (EPL)
The Manchester Derby is one of the most intense sports rivalries in history, pitting two Manchester-based football clubs, Manchester City and Manchester United, against each other. Although it is primarily rooted in their geographical location, it has drawn in recent years, including in major games such as the 2018-19 Premier League match and the 2012 Premier League match.
3. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Sports name: Hockey
- Championship: National Hockey League (NHL)
- Year: 1967
Dubbed as the Flyers–Penguins rivalry or the Battle of Pennsylvania, it involves two Atlantic Division teams yearning for a national spotlight. Although their rivalry seemingly began in the late sixties, it peaked in the eighties with the arrival of Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr. However, it reached its prime when the Penguins dominated the Flyers in the 2008 and 2009 postseasons.
2. Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka
- Sports name: Golf
- Championship: PGA Championship
- Year: 2019
Although fans view it more like a sibling rivalry, DeChambeau and Koepka's feud began when the former discreetly mentioned the latter's slow pace at the course. In 2020, Bryson made fun of Koepka's abs, to which Brooks retaliated by posting a photo alongside his trophies. He captioned,
You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack!
1. Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier
- Sports name: Boxing
- Championship: Heavyweight championship
- Year: 1971
Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier is arguably the biggest rivalry in boxing history, as it involves two of the best champions. Originating back in 1971, during their 'Fight of the Century', where Ali hurled a string of insults towards Frazier, who ultimately defeated him. Despite Ali apologising, Joe never forgave him.
Final word
Sports rivalries are the heart of athletic competition, enriching the games people love. They elevate sports, making every clash thrilling and meaningful, while deepening fan engagement.
Source: Briefly News
