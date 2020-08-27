Mzansi celebrities who died in 2020, 2021, and 2022: a detailed list

The loss of a loved one often results in a hard time for the deceased's family and friends. When it comes to celebrities, the impact spreads further due to their huge fanbases. These high-profile people usually leave a gap in the entertainment, politics, sports, and other industries. Who are the Mzansi celebrities who died in 2020, 2021, and 2022?

Which celebrities died in South Africa? Mzansi has lost several celebrities in the last three years, a notable number due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mzansi celebrities who died in 2020, 2021, and 2022

Which South African celebrity died recently? Here is a look at the famous people from Mzansi who passed away in the last few years.

SA celebrities who died in 2022

Here is a look at the South African celebrities who died recently.

1. Patrick Shai - January 22 2022

Date of birth: December 9 1956

December 9 1956 Age at death: 65 years

Patrick Molefe Shai is among the South African actors who died recently. The 65-year-old actor was known for starring in many South African series and films, including Generations, Soul City, Ashes to Ashes, Zero Tolerance, and Zone 14.

He lost his life to suicide after battling severe depression. His spouse discovered his remains in the garage in the couple's home in Dobsonville, Soweto. He is survived by his wife and kids.

2. Sandile Mkhize - February 14 2022

Year of birth: 1989

1989 Age at death: 32 years

Sandile Mkhize, alias DJ Citi Lyts, was best known as the brother of the late rapper, Prokid. He was a talented musician renowned for hits like Washa Washa and Vurra. Unfortunately, he lost his life on Valentine's Day this year at 32 years.

His family revealed that the artist was ambushed and shot to death in Dube, Soweto. He passed away at 12:30 a.m.

3. Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado - February 23 2022

Date of birth: July 20 1987

July 20 1987 Age at death: 34 years

Who is the South African singer who died recently? Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, also known as Riky Rick, was one of the most famous rappers in the country. The musician was raised in KwaMashu, Durban.

The rapper had been struggling with depression and substance abuse for years. He reportedly hanged himself with a rope in his home. Although people tried to save his life, he was declared dead at the hospital.

4. Siyanda Sesimani - 11th March 2022

Year of birth: 1990

1990 Age at death: 31 years

Siyanda Sesimani is one of the South African actors who died recently. He took his last breath on March 11 2022, after being in a coma for a while. He is best remembered as a star on The Estate and Soul City.

On February 15 2022, he was injured during a house break-in by unknown criminals, leaving him in a coma. He was in the intensive care unit for a while before taking his last breath, shortly before his 32nd birthday, making him one of the South African actors who died young.

5. Boitumelo Athiel Mooi - 6th March 2022

Date of birth: August 31 1992

August 31 1992 Age at death: 29 years

Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, alias DJ Dimplez, is among the South African celebrities who died this year. Athiel is fondly remembered for his contribution to the local music and pop culture industry. The disc jockey passed away from a brain haemorrhage.

Mzansi celebrities who died in 2021

With Covid-19 at its peak in 2021, Mzansi lost quite a number of celebrities. Here is a look at SA celebrities who died in 2021.

1. Desmond Tutu - December 26 2021

Date of birth: October 7 1931

October 7 1931 Age at death: 90 years

Desmond Mpilo Tutu was a South African Anglican theologian and bishop renowned for his work as a human rights activist and anti-apartheid campaigner. Tutu was the Bishop of Johannesburg from 1985 to 1986 and then the Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996. Both times, he was the first black African to hold the position.

2. Frederik Willem de Klerk - 11 November 2021

Date of birth: March 18 1936

March 18 1936 Age at death: 85 years

Frederik Willem de Klerk was a South African politician who served as the country's president from 1989 to 1994 and later as deputy president from 1994 to 1996. He was Mzansi's last head of state in the infamous era of white-minority rule.

3. Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala - March 12, 2021

Year of birth: 1977

1977 Age at death: 44 years

Which actress died recently in South Africa? The answer is Noxolo' Noxee' Maqashalala. She was found dead at her Johannesburg home in March 2021. She was 44 years old at the time of her demise. Her break-out acting role was in the popular television show Tsha Tsha where she played Viwe.

Since then, the actress made numerous notable appearances in several TV shows, including Intersexions, Binnelanders, Generations, Dream World, and Rhythm City.

4. Luzuko Nteleko - June 21, 2021

Year of birth: February 16 1984

February 16 1984 Age at death: 37 years

The renowned Muvhango actor, Luzuko Nteleko, lost his battle with brain cancer in mid-2021. The actor was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer in 2019. He was renowned for his roles in various television shows, including Ring of Lies, Isidingo, Streets of Mangaung, Mfolozi Street, Tempy Tempy Pushas, Keeping Score, and Single Galz.

5. Ben Kruger - May 26, 2021

Year of birth: March 25 1957

March 25 1957 Age at death: 64 years

The veteran actor passed away due to Covid-19 complications on May 26, 2021. He was best known for his role as Oom Okkie in Binnelanders.

6. Menzi Ngubane - March 13, 2021

Year of birth: September 4 1964

September 4 1964 Age at death: 56 years

Menzi Ngubane was known for his character as Ngamla on the hit television series, Generations. He died of a stroke on March 13, 2021, following a long battle with diabetes and kidney disease.

17 years before his demise, the actor was diagnosed with kidney failure and underwent a transplant.

7. Lindiwe Ndlovu - January 11, 2021

Year of birth : January 8 1977

: January 8 1977 Age at death: 44 years

The famous South African actress died in her sleep. She was best known for receiving the SAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Feature Film for her role in Little One.

Lindiwe launched her acting career in 2011 when she played Qondi in the South African TV series Mazinyo Dot Q. In the same year, she made her film acting debut in the film Winnie Mandela.

8. Shona Ferguson - July 30, 2021

Year of birth: April 30 1974

April 30 1974 Age at death: 47 years

Shona Ferguson died at the Milpark hospital in Johannesburg due to Covid-19 related complications. Shona and his wife, Connie Ferguson, launched their production company Ferguson Films, in 2010 and grew it into one of the most successful production entities in SA.

Mzansi celebrities who died in 2020

Which famous stars died in 2020? Here is a look at the famous South Africans who passed away in 2020.

1. Joseph Shabalala - February 11 2020

Date of birth: August 28 1940

August 28 1940 Age at death: 79 years

The gentle-spoken singer and songwriter Shabalala is one of the renowned musicians who died in 2020. His demise came on February 11 2020. The star is best known for establishing the multi-Grammy-Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo choir in the 1950s, which took Zulu music to the global arena. Mzansi lost Shabalala at age 79 in a Pretoria based health facility where he was hospitalized.

2. Vinolia Mashego - April 6 2020

Date of birth: April 16 1963

April 16 1963 Age at death: 57 years

Vinolia rose to fame in the 1980s when she started appearing in various Sepedi SABC dramas. Many remember her for Jam Alley while others for Mzansi Magic's Isibaya drama. She was also a notable character on Moja Love, where she presented the prank show Bheka Sikumbambile.

A statement from her younger sister Prelley Seale and father Collins indicated Vinolia died in her sleep at 57 years.

3. Zindzi Mandela - July 13 2020

Date of birth: December 23 1960

December 23 1960 Age at death: 59 years

The 6th born daughter of the fallen freedom fighter, Nelson Mandela, was among the high-profile people who died in 2020. She remains a celebrated figure for her dedication and service as South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark.

Her son, Zondwa Mandela, confirmed she was COVID 19 positive without necessarily attaching the ailment to her cause of death. Zindzi died at 59 years of age.

4. Allen Booi - July 20 2020

Year of birth: 1943

1943 Age at death: 77 years

Allen's death on July 20, 2020, was a big blow to Mzansi, particularly the numerous fans who followed his television programs. According to Trinity Management, the actor passed away at his Johannesburg home. Those close to the fallen star did not clarify the cause of his death.

5. Elize Cawood - July 18 2020

Date of birth: June 28 1952

June 28 1952 Age at death: 68 years

The heartbreaking news about Elize's death is still fresh in most people's memories. Fans learned about her passing away, at 68 years old, through her daughter's social media post.

Her passing came after a battle with lung cancer. Sources from her final moments have confirmed that she rested without struggling or any pain.

Who are the Mzansi celebrities who are HIV positive?

According to Zalebs, Saidy Brown, Musa' Queen' Njoko, Criselda Kananda Dudumashe, and Thabang Sefatsa have all come out to confirm their HIV positive status.

Mzansi celebrities who died in 2017

Here are some of the high-profile South Africans who passed on in 2017.

Joe Mafela: March 18 2017

March 18 2017 Jabu Kubheka: June 2017

June 2017 Mandla Hlatshwayo: May 15 2017

May 15 2017 Iko Mash: July 21 2017

July 21 2017 Michelle Molatlou: December 19 2017

December 19 2017 Raymond Chikapa Enock Phiri: 12th July 2017

12th July 2017 Lindani Bekwa: March 2017

March 2017 Thandi Klaasen: 15th January 2017

There are several Mzansi celebrities who died in 2020, 2021, and 2022. These renowned figures passed on due to varying reasons, most of them related to ailments. These celebrities left a gap in their respective industries and will be missed by their fans and followers.

