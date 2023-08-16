The most expensive comic book in the world: Top 20 list

For decades, the art of comic collection has been a driving force in the comic book community and industry. Some comics, however, are so rare and highly prized that acquiring them would need enormous wealth. So, what is the most expensive comic book in the world?

From Action Comics #1 to Detective Comics, the comic book industry is brimming with valuable comic issues worth collecting. These world's most expensive comic books are more than ink on paper; they are portals to beloved realms and testaments to the ongoing power of storytelling.

Most expensive comic book in the world

What is the most expensive comic book in the world? Many collectors and non-collectors are clamouring to know how much the book they need to watch costs. Below is a compilation list of some of the most expensive comics ever sold.

1. Action Comics #1 – CGC 9.0 ($3,207,852)

Action Comics #1 is one of the most famous and valuable comic books in the world because it features the first appearance of Superman. On 24 August 2014, a copy graded 9.0 by CGC was sold on eBay for $3,207,852.

2. Action Comics #1 – CGC 8.5 ($3,250,000)

An Action Comics #1 graded at CGC 8.5 would still be a treasured and collectable item. ComicConnect previously brokered the same CGC 8.5 copy of Action Comics #1 for a world record $1,500,000 in 2010, $1,750,000 in 2017, $2,052,000 in 2018, and $3,250,000 in 2021.

3. Amazing Fantasy #15 ($1.1 million)

Amazing Fantasy #15 was the final issue in Marvel Comics' Anthology Comic Amazing (Adult) Fantasy and was released on 5 June 1962. This valuable comic is credited with the first-ever appearance of Spider-Man. The last CGC NM+ 9.6 was sold for $1.1 million in 2011.

4. Detective Comics #27 ( $1,075 million )

Detective Comics #27 is one of the world's most sought-after comics, featuring the first appearance of the superhero Batman created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger. The most expensive copy ever sold is a CGC VF 8.0 for $1,075 million in 2010.

5. All-Star Comics #8 ($936,000)

All-Star Comics #8 is an issue of All-Star Comics Volume 1. It was released on 21 October 1941. This landmark comic book features the first appearance and original origin of Wonder Woman. In 2017, a CGC NM 9.4 copy was sold for $936,000.

6. Batman #1 ($2.2 million)

Published on April 24th, 1940, Batman #1 is an issue of the Batman Volume 1 series. This marks the first solo title for the iconic superhero Batman, featuring the first appearances of two of his biggest arch-enemies: The Joker & Catwoman. In 2013, one Batman #1 copy was sold for over $2.2 million.

7. X-Men #1 ($871,999)

X-Men #1 is a comic book issue published in September 1963 by Marvel Comics. This issue marked the debut of the superhero team, the X-Men, created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. In 2022, a CGC rank 9.6 copy of X-Men #1 was sold for $871,999.

8. Flash Comics #1($450,000)

Flash Comics #1 was initially published in 1941, and it features the first appearance of the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick. A copy of Flash Comics’s first issue CGC grade of 9.6, was sold for $450,000 in 2010.

9. Tales of Suspense #39 ($375,000)

Published by Marvel Comics in March 1963, Tales of Suspense #39 features the first appearance of the superhero Iron Man, created by writer Stan Lee, scripter Larry Lieber, artist Don Heck, and character designer Jack Kirby. The comic book was sold in 2012 for $375,000.

10. Marvel Comics #1($2.4 million)

Marvel Comics 1 was Timely Comics' first single comic book, which would later become Marvel Entertainment. The issue introduced numerous famous superhero characters such as The Human Torch and Namor the Sub-Mariner. In 2022, a copy of Marvel Comics 1 CGC grade of 9.2 was sold for $2,427,778.

11. Captain America Comics #1($3.12)

Marvel's Captain America #1, published in March 1941, is an iconic comic featuring Captain America's first-ever appearance. The first issue of the Captain America comic was sold for $3.12 million at an auction in 2022.

12. Incredible Hulk #1 ($336,000)

Incredible Hulk #1 is a comic book issue published by Marvel Comics in 1962. It marked the first appearance of Hulk, created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. In November 2018, the comic book was sold for $336,000.

13. Fantastic Four #1($1.5 million)

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961, the Fantastic Four #1 marks the beginning of the Marvel Universe and the launch of the superhero team known as the Fantastic Four. Fantastic Four #1 was sold for $1.5 million in 2012.

14. Whizz Comics #2 ($281,00)

Originally published in 1940, Whiz Comics #2 was the first issue of Whiz Comics published by Fawcett Publications. This issue reprints the first appearance of the Golden Age Captain Marvel from 1940. The comic book was sold for $281 thousand in 2012.

15. Avengers #1($369,000)

Avengers #1 is one of the most highly sought-after collectables in the entire comic universe, as it features the first appearance of The Avengers. The highest sale of Avengers #1 was a CGC graded NM+ 9.6, which was sold for $369 thousand in September 2021.

16. Action Comics #10 ($258,000)

Released in 1939, Action Comics issue 10 is another extremely rare early Action comic that commands top dollar on the Golden Age market. In 2011, this issue was sold for $258,000.

17. All American Comics #16 ($203,150)

All American Comics #16 is a historically significant comic book published by All-American Publications in 1940. This particular issue is notable for featuring the first appearance of a superhero named Green Lantern, whose real name is Alan Scott. In 2013, All American Comics #16 was sold for $203,150.

18. Action Comics #13 ($185,000)

Action Comics #13 is considered among the most valuable comics ever. In 2011, the comic sold for $185,000, making it one of the most expensive comic books. This copy features Superman's first battle with Ultra Humanite.

19. Suspense Comics #3

Suspense Comics #3, published in 1944, is one of the most sought-after books in the world of comic book collecting. Suspense Comics #3, CBCS rated at 9.0, was sold for $173,275 in 2015.

20. Showcase #4

Showcase #4 is among the most expensive comics in the world. The comic anthology series was published in 1956 by DC Comics and sold in 2009 for $179,250.

What is the most expensive comic book?

Action Comics #1 – CGC 8.5 is the most expensive comic book in the world. In 2021, It was sold for $3,250,000.

What are the top 10 most expensive comics?

Some famous expensive comic books include:

What is the rarest comic ever sold?

Action Comics No. 1 is the rarest expensive comic book ever sold.

What is the number 1 comic in the world?

One of the comics that often comes up in discussions of the most valuable and iconic comics is Action Comics #1, which marks the debut of Superman and is considered the first superhero comic.

What is the most expensive comic book in the world? From Captain America comics to Action Comics, these gems can command millions of dollars. If you are a comic book enthusiast looking to turn your hobby into a profitable investment, the list above will be of good help.

