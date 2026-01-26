25 young Hispanic actresses taking over Hollywood and the box office

Global site navigation

The American entertainment industry, particularly Hollywood, is undergoing a notable transformation driven by a new generation of talented actresses. Young Hispanic actresses are at the forefront of this shift, delivering strong performances, achieving box office success, and bringing fresh cultural perspectives to major franchise roles. Who are these rising stars?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Hollywood is undergoing a significant shift as young Hispanic actresses are taking on leading roles in film and television.
  • Several actresses, including Xóchitl Gomez and Becky G, have made history through groundbreaking roles in superhero and blockbuster films.
  • Many of the actresses are multi-talented, balancing acting with music, writing, producing, or directing.

25 young Hispanic actresses

Hispanic actresses in their 20s and 30s, as of 2025, actively support one another while advocating for future generations. Below are actresses of diverse Hispanic and Latina backgrounds, ranked by age:

Number

Full name

Age at the time of writing

Latin heritage

1

Xóchitl Fiona Gomez-Deines

19 years old

Mexican-American

2

Cree Cicchino

23 years old

Ecuadorian

3

Paulina F. Chávez

23 years old

Mexican

4

Jenna Marie Ortega

23 years old

Mexican-Puerto Rican

5

Allegra Acosta

23 years old

Mexican

6

Isabella Ferreira

23 years old

Dominican-Puerto Rican

7

Danielle Fabiola

24 years old

Mexican

8

Isabela Yolanda Moner

24 years old

Peruvian

9

Rachel Anne Zegler

24 years old

Colombian

10

Lilimar Hernandez

25 years old

Venezuelan

11

Kayla Rose Maisonet

26 years old

Puerto Rican

12

Emilia Gabriela Attias Tosta

27 years old

Dominican

13

Rebbeca Marie Gomez

28 years old

Mexican

14

Alondra Delgado

28 years old

Puerto Rican

15

Herizen F. Guardiola

30 years old

Cuban

16

Cierra Alexa Ramirez

30 years old

Colombian

17

Haskiri Velázquez

30 years old

Dominican-Puerto Rican

18

Camila Carraro Mendes

31 years old

Brazilian

19

Leslie Grace Martínez

31 years old

Dominican

20

Victoria Dawn “Vic” Justice

32 years old

Puerto Rican

21

Sofia Lauren Daccarett Char

32 years old

Colombian

22

Ariana DeBose

35 years old

Puerto Rican

23

Melissa Barrera Martinez

35 years old

Mexican

24

Bianca Alexa Santos

35 years old

Cuban-Brazilian

25

Eiza González Reyna

36 years old

Mexican

1. Xóchitl Gomez

Xóchitl Gomez
Hispanic actress Xóchitl Gomez. Photo: @_xochitl.gomez on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Xóchitl Fiona Gomez-Deines

Date of birth

April 29, 2006

Age

19 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Los Angeles, California, US

Latin heritage

Mexican-American

Known for

The Baby-Sitters Club, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Shadow Wolves

Social media

Instagram

Gomez portrayed America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, making history as the first Latina to portray a superhero in the MCU. Born to Mexican parents, Xóchitl Gomez has become a source of inspiration for young Latinas worldwide, according to IMDb.

2. Cree Cicchino

Cree attends
Actress Cree attends the 2024 Step Up Inspiration Awards at the Skirball Cultural Center on September 20, 2024. Photo: Amanda Edwards
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Cree Cicchino

Date of birth

May 9, 2002

Age

23 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Glendale, Queens, New York, United States

Latin heritage

Ecuadorian

Known for

Game Shakers, Turtles All the Way Down

Cicchino began her career in dance before enrolling in acting classes at age 12, which sparked her interest in acting. IMDb noted that her breakout role came in 2015 when she starred as Babe in Nickelodeon’s Game Shakers. She later won the Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Turtles All the Way Down.

3. Paulina Chávez

Paulina Chávez
Paulina Chávez attends Paramount+'s Landman Season 2 Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 11, 2025. Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Paulina F. Chávez

Date of birth

May 22, 2002

Age

23 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

El Paso, Texas, USA

Latin heritage

Mexican

Known for

Landman, Feliz NaviDAD, The Long Game

Social media

Instagram

Born and raised in the United States to Mexican parents, Chávez studied acting under Cathryn Sullivan and appeared in local theater productions and television shows. Her breakthrough role came in Netflix’s The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, where she portrayed a teenage robotics engineer and aspiring rocket scientist.

4. Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega at the 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on May 13, 2025, in New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Jenna Marie Ortega

Date of birth

September 27, 2002

Place of birth

Coachella Valley, California, USA

Age

23 years old (as of January 2026)

Latin heritage

Mexican-Puerto Rican

Known for

Wednesday, Scream

Social media

Instagram

Ortega has transitioned from child star to global celebrity. Her portrayal of Wednesday Addams and her performances in the Scream franchise solidified her status as a Gen Z icon. Jenna Ortega's Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage strongly influences her advocacy for Latina representation in Hollywood.

5. Allegra Acosta

Allegra Acosta
Allegra Acosta at Hulu's 2018 Emmy Party at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. Photo: Leon Bennett
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Allegra Acosta

Date of birth

December 12, 2002

Age

23 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

El Paso, Texas, United States

Latin heritage

Mexican

Known for

Runaways

Social media

Instagram

Acosta gained recognition for her role as Molly Hayes in Marvel’s Runaways. Her versatility in action and comedy has earned critical praise. She is also a singer-songwriter and an advocate for improved Hispanic representation in entertainment.

6. Isabella Ferreira

Isabella Ferreira
Isabella Ferreira at the Incoming House Party | Netflix at Lombardi House on August 20, 2024. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Isabella Ferreira

Date of birth

December 20, 2002

Age

23 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Latin heritage

Dominican-Puerto Rican

Known for

Love, Victor, Crush

Social media

Instagram

Ferreira developed a passion for dance at age five, which later translated into acting opportunities. She has starred in television series such as Love, Victor, and films including Incoming, Gray Matter, and Crush. She currently resides in Los Angeles while proudly embracing her Latino heritage.

7. Inde Navarrette

Inde Navarrette
Inde Navarrette at Step Up's Los Angeles Inspiration Awards ceremony held at the Skirball Cultural Center on September 20, 2024. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Variety
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Danielle Fabiola

Professional name

Inde Navarrette

Date of birth

March 3, 2001

Age

24 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Tucson, Arizona, USA

Latin heritage

Mexican

Known for

Superman & Lois

Social media

Instagram

Known professionally as Inde Navarrette, she was born to a Mexican father and an Australian mother. As published on IMDb, she is best known for her role as Sarah Cushing in Superman & Lois, where she effectively balances superhero drama with emotionally grounded storytelling.

8. Isabela Merced

Isabela Merced
Isabela Merced at the 20th Anniversary of L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 02, 2025. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Isabela Yolanda Moner

Date of birth

July 10, 2001

Age

24 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America

Latin heritage

Peruvian

Social media

Instagram

The actress has been active in the entertainment industry for over a decade since her debut in a Nickelodeon television series in 2013. Per IMDb, she is also a voice actor known as Kate in Dora and Friends: Into the City! She is half Peruvian and half American from her mother's and father's sides, respectively.

9. Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler at the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel on November 04, 2025. Photo: Cindy Ord
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Rachel Anne Zegler

Date of birth

May 3, 2001

Age

24 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Hackensack, New Jersey, United States of America

Latin heritage

Colombian

Social media

Instagram

Rachel has been acting since she was 12 years old, when she played Shprintze in Fiddler on the Roof. She also famously played Snow White in the 2024 live-action adaptation of the animated Disney film. She has a mix of Colombian and Polish.

10. Lilimar

Lilimar Hernandez
Lilimar Hernandez at the Elephant Cooperation's Sunset Safari Halloween Party & Anti Gala on October 23, 2021. Photo: Rich Fury
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Lilimar Hernandez

Date of birth

June 2, 2000

Age

25 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Margarita Island, Venezuela

Latin heritage

Venezuelan

Known for

Bella and the Bulldogs, Knight Squad

Social media

Instagram

Born in Venezuela, Lilimar moved to Miami with her family at six and began acting classes at nine. Per IMDb, she became a Nickelodeon regular and voiced the lead role in Cleopatra in Space. She won the 2015 Imagen Award for Best Young Actress – Television for Bella and the Bulldogs.

Read also

Who is Charles Oliveira's wife? From ex Talita Roberta Pereira to Vitoria Brum

11. Kayla Maisonet

Kayla Maisonet
Actress Kayla Maisonet attends at The Greek Theatre on August 5, 2017. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Kayla Rose Maisonet

Date of birth

July 20, 1999

Age

26 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

New York, United States

Latin heritage

Puerto Rican

Known for

Stuck in the Middle, Speechless

Social media

Instagram

Per IMDb, Maisonet made her film debut in A New York Fairy Tale in 2011, opening the door to her role in Speechless. She won the Young Artist Award in 2014 for her role as Lindsay in the Disney Channel series Dog with a Blog.

12. Emily Tosta

Emily Tosta
Emily Tosta at the 26th Annual Women's Image Network Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 23, 2024. Photo: Paul Archuleta
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Emilia Gabriela Attias Tosta

Date of birth

March 26, 1998

Age

27 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Latin heritage

Dominican

Known for

Mayans M.C., Party of Five

Social media

Instagram

Tosta was born and raised in the Dominican Republic before relocating to the United States at age 12. She gained attention for her role as Lucia Acosta in Party of Five, after which her career steadily expanded across film and television.

13. Becky G

Becky G
Becky G at REBBECA LA Premiere on November 30, 2025. Photo: JC Olivera
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Rebbeca Marie Gomez

Date of birth

March 2, 1997

Age

28 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Inglewood, California, USA

Latin heritage

Mexican

Known for

Power Rangers, Blue Beetle

Social media

Instagram

Becky G has successfully bridged music and acting, notably starring as the Yellow Ranger in Power Rangers. A Mexican-American artist, she has received nominations and multiple other honours, including Latin American Music Awards and Billboard Latin Music Awards.

14. Alondra Delgado

Alondra Delgado
Alondra Delgado at Nights of the Jack friends and family nights at King Gillette Ranch on October 08, 2022. Photo: Andrew Toth
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Alondra Delgado

Date of birth

August 1997

Age

28 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Puerto Rico

Latin heritage

Puerto Rican

Known for

All American, Vida

Social media

Instagram

Delgado moved from Puerto Rico to the United States for higher education. She is an actress and writer who produces her own short films and has published a poetry collection titled Is Mejor to Say ADIÓS.

15. Herizen F. Guardiola

Herizen Guardiola
Herizen Guardiola at the Chanel Dinner to celebrate Five Echoes by Es Devlin, Jungle Plaza, Miami Design District on December 03, 2021. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Herizen F. Guardiola

Date of birth

July 24, 1996

Age

30 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Miami, Florida, USA

Latin heritage

Cuban

Known for

The Get Down

Social media

Instagram

Raised by a musician father and a yoga instructor mother, Guardiola developed talents in both acting and music. Her Cuban and Jamaican heritage influences her artistic expression. She rose to prominence as Mylene Cruz in The Get Down.

16. Cierra Ramirez

Cierra Ramirez
Cierra Ramirez at HBO's The Righteous Gemstones Final Season Los Angeles Premiere held at Paramount Theatre on March 5, 2025. Photo: Jesse Grant/Variety
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Cierra Alexa Ramirez

Date of birth

March 9, 1995

Age

30 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Houston, Texas, USA

Latin heritage

Colombian

Known for

The Fosters, Good Trouble

Social media

Instagram

As IMDb noted, Ramirez achieved stardom through her role as Mariana Adams Foster. She later won an ALMA Award and expanded her career into producing.

17. Haskiri Velázquez

Haskiri Velázquez
Haskiri Velázquez. Photo: @haskiri on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Haskiri Velázquez

Date of birth

September 10, 1995

Age

30 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Washington Heights, New York, USA

Latin heritage

Dominican-Puerto Rican

Known for

Saved by the Bell

Social media

Instagram

Velázquez rose to prominence as Daisy in Saved by the Bell. She transitioned from theatre to television and is a strong advocate for increased Latina representation, according to Girl Talk HQ.

18. Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes
Camila Mendes at the Los Angeles premiere of Griffin In Summer at Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall on August 25, 2025. Photo: Michael Tullberg
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Camila Carraro Mendes

Date of birth

June 29, 1994

Age

31 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Charlottesville, Virginia, USA

Latin heritage

Brazilian

Known for

Riverdale, Do Revenge

Social media

Instagram

Mendes experienced a highly mobile childhood, relocating frequently. She later graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and built a career spanning television, film, and music-related projects.

19. Leslie Grace

Leslie Grace
Leslie Grace at the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala held at the Beverly Hilton on May 16, 2025. Photo: JC Olivera/Variety
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Leslie Grace Martínez

Date of birth

January 7, 1995

Age

31 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

The Bronx, New York, USA

Latin heritage

Dominican

Known for

In the Heights

Social media

Instagram

Grace gained widespread recognition for her role as Nina Rosario in In the Heights. IMDb published that her acting career is closely tied to her music career, which includes one album and multiple singles/EPs.

20. Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice at the 2025 Malibu Food & Wine event at Saddlerock Ranch on September 05, 2025. Photo: Paul Archuleta
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Victoria Dawn “Vic” Justice

Date of birth

February 19, 1993

Age

32 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Hollywood, Florida, United States of America

Latin heritage

Puerto Rican

Known for

Victorious

Social media

Instagram

Actress and singer Victoria began an active career in entertainment around 2003 as a child, when she played Jill in Gilmore Girls. Per IMDb, she has starred in various movies and television series, including California King and Suits LA. The Puerto Rican also has a successful music career with albums and extended playlists.

21. Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson at the 2026 Astra Film Awards Presented by The Hollywood Creative Alliance at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 09, 2026. Photo: Brianna Bryson/WireImage
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Sofia Lauren Daccarett Char

Date of birth

April 10, 1993

Age

32 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

Latin heritage

Colombian

Known for

Purple Hearts, Descendants franchise

Social media

Instagram

The Hispanic actress has built a multifaceted career as an actress, singer, and producer. Sofia Carson starred in and produced Netflix’s Purple Hearts and released her debut album in 2022.

22. Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose at the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Ariana DeBose

Date of birth

January 25, 1991

Age

35 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Wilmington, North Carolina, United States of America

Latin heritage

Puerto Rican

Social media

Instagram

DeBose started her creative journey in 2009 with dancing, and later developed a passion for acting and singing. She has Puerto Rican ancestry thanks to her father and has never shied away from flaunting her Hispanic descent. Ariana is known for her movies and TV features, including West Side Story, Schmigadoon!, Wish, and Argylle, per IMDb.

23. Melissa Barrera Martinez

Melissa Barrera Martinez
Melissa Barrera Martinez. Photo: @melissabarreram on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Melissa Barrera Martinez

Date of birth

July 4, 1990

Age

35 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

Latin heritage

Mexican

Known for

Scream, Vida

Social media

Instagram

Barrera has emerged as a leading figure among Hispanic actresses, starring in major franchises such as Scream. Her career blends her Mexican acting roots with Hollywood prominence.

24. Bianca A. Santos

Bianca Santos
Bianca Santos at the Los Angeles Premiere of Strange Darling at DGA Theater Complex on August 19, 2024. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Bianca Alexa Santos

Date of birth

July 26, 1990

Age

35 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

Santa Monica, California, USA

Latin heritage

Cuban-Brazilian

Known for

The DUFF, Ouija

Social media

Instagram

Fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, Santos made her debut in Ouija and later appeared in Cloak & Dagger and The Fosters. She is also an executive producer, contributing to projects such as Keeping It 100.

25. Eiza González

Eiza Gonzalez
Eiza Gonzalez at the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Awards in New York on November 3, 2025. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP
Source: Getty Images

Full name

Eiza González Reyna

Date of birth

January 30, 1990

Age

36 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Mexico City, Mexico

Latin heritage

Mexican

Social media

Instagram

The actress and singer was born and raised in Mexico and has been in the entertainment industry for close to two decades. She is popularly known for her role in the acclaimed movie Godzilla vs. Kong. More recently, the Mexican was featured in the sci-fi horror movie Ash, which premiered in 2025.

Frequently asked questions

  • Who are some famous 30-year-old actresses? Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Ana de Armas are among the most well-known.
  • Who is the best Spanish actress in 2025? Ana de Armas is frequently cited for her exceptional performances across genres.

Conclusion

The list of young Hispanic actresses continues to grow, reflecting a dynamic and evolving industry. As more female artists rise to prominence, their collective impact on Hollywood and the global box office underscores the importance of representation, talent, and cultural diversity.

