25 young Hispanic actresses taking over Hollywood and the box office

The American entertainment industry, particularly Hollywood, is undergoing a notable transformation driven by a new generation of talented actresses. Young Hispanic actresses are at the forefront of this shift, delivering strong performances, achieving box office success, and bringing fresh cultural perspectives to major franchise roles. Who are these rising stars?

L-R: Leslie Grace, Bianca Santos, Sofia Carson. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Vivien Killilea, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Hollywood is undergoing a significant shift as young Hispanic actresses are taking on leading roles in film and television.

Several actresses, including Xóchitl Gomez and Becky G, have made history through groundbreaking roles in superhero and blockbuster films.

Many of the actresses are multi-talented, balancing acting with music, writing, producing, or directing.

25 young Hispanic actresses

Hispanic actresses in their 20s and 30s, as of 2025, actively support one another while advocating for future generations. Below are actresses of diverse Hispanic and Latina backgrounds, ranked by age:

Number Full name Age at the time of writing Latin heritage 1 Xóchitl Fiona Gomez-Deines 19 years old Mexican-American 2 Cree Cicchino 23 years old Ecuadorian 3 Paulina F. Chávez 23 years old Mexican 4 Jenna Marie Ortega 23 years old Mexican-Puerto Rican 5 Allegra Acosta 23 years old Mexican 6 Isabella Ferreira 23 years old Dominican-Puerto Rican 7 Danielle Fabiola 24 years old Mexican 8 Isabela Yolanda Moner 24 years old Peruvian 9 Rachel Anne Zegler 24 years old Colombian 10 Lilimar Hernandez 25 years old Venezuelan 11 Kayla Rose Maisonet 26 years old Puerto Rican 12 Emilia Gabriela Attias Tosta 27 years old Dominican 13 Rebbeca Marie Gomez 28 years old Mexican 14 Alondra Delgado 28 years old Puerto Rican 15 Herizen F. Guardiola 30 years old Cuban 16 Cierra Alexa Ramirez 30 years old Colombian 17 Haskiri Velázquez 30 years old Dominican-Puerto Rican 18 Camila Carraro Mendes 31 years old Brazilian 19 Leslie Grace Martínez 31 years old Dominican 20 Victoria Dawn “Vic” Justice 32 years old Puerto Rican 21 Sofia Lauren Daccarett Char 32 years old Colombian 22 Ariana DeBose 35 years old Puerto Rican 23 Melissa Barrera Martinez 35 years old Mexican 24 Bianca Alexa Santos 35 years old Cuban-Brazilian 25 Eiza González Reyna 36 years old Mexican

1. Xóchitl Gomez

Hispanic actress Xóchitl Gomez. Photo: @_xochitl.gomez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Xóchitl Fiona Gomez-Deines Date of birth April 29, 2006 Age 19 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, US Latin heritage Mexican-American Known for The Baby-Sitters Club, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Shadow Wolves Social media Instagram

Gomez portrayed America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, making history as the first Latina to portray a superhero in the MCU. Born to Mexican parents, Xóchitl Gomez has become a source of inspiration for young Latinas worldwide, according to IMDb.

2. Cree Cicchino

Actress Cree attends the 2024 Step Up Inspiration Awards at the Skirball Cultural Center on September 20, 2024. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name Cree Cicchino Date of birth May 9, 2002 Age 23 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Glendale, Queens, New York, United States Latin heritage Ecuadorian Known for Game Shakers, Turtles All the Way Down

Cicchino began her career in dance before enrolling in acting classes at age 12, which sparked her interest in acting. IMDb noted that her breakout role came in 2015 when she starred as Babe in Nickelodeon’s Game Shakers. She later won the Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Turtles All the Way Down.

3. Paulina Chávez

Paulina Chávez attends Paramount+'s Landman Season 2 Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 11, 2025. Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name Paulina F. Chávez Date of birth May 22, 2002 Age 23 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth El Paso, Texas, USA Latin heritage Mexican Known for Landman, Feliz NaviDAD, The Long Game Social media Instagram

Born and raised in the United States to Mexican parents, Chávez studied acting under Cathryn Sullivan and appeared in local theater productions and television shows. Her breakthrough role came in Netflix’s The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, where she portrayed a teenage robotics engineer and aspiring rocket scientist.

4. Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega at the 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on May 13, 2025, in New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Full name Jenna Marie Ortega Date of birth September 27, 2002 Place of birth Coachella Valley, California, USA Age 23 years old (as of January 2026) Latin heritage Mexican-Puerto Rican Known for Wednesday, Scream Social media Instagram

Ortega has transitioned from child star to global celebrity. Her portrayal of Wednesday Addams and her performances in the Scream franchise solidified her status as a Gen Z icon. Jenna Ortega's Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage strongly influences her advocacy for Latina representation in Hollywood.

5. Allegra Acosta

Allegra Acosta at Hulu's 2018 Emmy Party at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name Allegra Acosta Date of birth December 12, 2002 Age 23 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth El Paso, Texas, United States Latin heritage Mexican Known for Runaways Social media Instagram

Acosta gained recognition for her role as Molly Hayes in Marvel’s Runaways. Her versatility in action and comedy has earned critical praise. She is also a singer-songwriter and an advocate for improved Hispanic representation in entertainment.

6. Isabella Ferreira

Isabella Ferreira at the Incoming House Party | Netflix at Lombardi House on August 20, 2024. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Full name Isabella Ferreira Date of birth December 20, 2002 Age 23 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Latin heritage Dominican-Puerto Rican Known for Love, Victor, Crush Social media Instagram

Ferreira developed a passion for dance at age five, which later translated into acting opportunities. She has starred in television series such as Love, Victor, and films including Incoming, Gray Matter, and Crush. She currently resides in Los Angeles while proudly embracing her Latino heritage.

7. Inde Navarrette

Inde Navarrette at Step Up's Los Angeles Inspiration Awards ceremony held at the Skirball Cultural Center on September 20, 2024. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Full name Danielle Fabiola Professional name Inde Navarrette Date of birth March 3, 2001 Age 24 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Tucson, Arizona, USA Latin heritage Mexican Known for Superman & Lois Social media Instagram

Known professionally as Inde Navarrette, she was born to a Mexican father and an Australian mother. As published on IMDb, she is best known for her role as Sarah Cushing in Superman & Lois, where she effectively balances superhero drama with emotionally grounded storytelling.

8. Isabela Merced

Isabela Merced at the 20th Anniversary of L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 02, 2025. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Full name Isabela Yolanda Moner Date of birth July 10, 2001 Age 24 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America Latin heritage Peruvian Social media Instagram

The actress has been active in the entertainment industry for over a decade since her debut in a Nickelodeon television series in 2013. Per IMDb, she is also a voice actor known as Kate in Dora and Friends: Into the City! She is half Peruvian and half American from her mother's and father's sides, respectively.

9. Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler at the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel on November 04, 2025. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Full name Rachel Anne Zegler Date of birth May 3, 2001 Age 24 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Hackensack, New Jersey, United States of America Latin heritage Colombian Social media Instagram

Rachel has been acting since she was 12 years old, when she played Shprintze in Fiddler on the Roof. She also famously played Snow White in the 2024 live-action adaptation of the animated Disney film. She has a mix of Colombian and Polish.

10. Lilimar

Lilimar Hernandez at the Elephant Cooperation's Sunset Safari Halloween Party & Anti Gala on October 23, 2021. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Full name Lilimar Hernandez Date of birth June 2, 2000 Age 25 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Margarita Island, Venezuela Latin heritage Venezuelan Known for Bella and the Bulldogs, Knight Squad Social media Instagram

Born in Venezuela, Lilimar moved to Miami with her family at six and began acting classes at nine. Per IMDb, she became a Nickelodeon regular and voiced the lead role in Cleopatra in Space. She won the 2015 Imagen Award for Best Young Actress – Television for Bella and the Bulldogs.

11. Kayla Maisonet

Actress Kayla Maisonet attends at The Greek Theatre on August 5, 2017. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Full name Kayla Rose Maisonet Date of birth July 20, 1999 Age 26 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth New York, United States Latin heritage Puerto Rican Known for Stuck in the Middle, Speechless Social media Instagram

Per IMDb, Maisonet made her film debut in A New York Fairy Tale in 2011, opening the door to her role in Speechless. She won the Young Artist Award in 2014 for her role as Lindsay in the Disney Channel series Dog with a Blog.

12. Emily Tosta

Emily Tosta at the 26th Annual Women's Image Network Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 23, 2024. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name Emilia Gabriela Attias Tosta Date of birth March 26, 1998 Age 27 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Latin heritage Dominican Known for Mayans M.C., Party of Five Social media Instagram

Tosta was born and raised in the Dominican Republic before relocating to the United States at age 12. She gained attention for her role as Lucia Acosta in Party of Five, after which her career steadily expanded across film and television.

13. Becky G

Becky G at REBBECA LA Premiere on November 30, 2025. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Full name Rebbeca Marie Gomez Date of birth March 2, 1997 Age 28 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Inglewood, California, USA Latin heritage Mexican Known for Power Rangers, Blue Beetle Social media Instagram

Becky G has successfully bridged music and acting, notably starring as the Yellow Ranger in Power Rangers. A Mexican-American artist, she has received nominations and multiple other honours, including Latin American Music Awards and Billboard Latin Music Awards.

14. Alondra Delgado

Alondra Delgado at Nights of the Jack friends and family nights at King Gillette Ranch on October 08, 2022. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

Full name Alondra Delgado Date of birth August 1997 Age 28 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Puerto Rico Latin heritage Puerto Rican Known for All American, Vida Social media Instagram

Delgado moved from Puerto Rico to the United States for higher education. She is an actress and writer who produces her own short films and has published a poetry collection titled Is Mejor to Say ADIÓS.

15. Herizen F. Guardiola

Herizen Guardiola at the Chanel Dinner to celebrate Five Echoes by Es Devlin, Jungle Plaza, Miami Design District on December 03, 2021. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Full name Herizen F. Guardiola Date of birth July 24, 1996 Age 30 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Miami, Florida, USA Latin heritage Cuban Known for The Get Down Social media Instagram

Raised by a musician father and a yoga instructor mother, Guardiola developed talents in both acting and music. Her Cuban and Jamaican heritage influences her artistic expression. She rose to prominence as Mylene Cruz in The Get Down.

16. Cierra Ramirez

Cierra Ramirez at HBO's The Righteous Gemstones Final Season Los Angeles Premiere held at Paramount Theatre on March 5, 2025. Photo: Jesse Grant/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Full name Cierra Alexa Ramirez Date of birth March 9, 1995 Age 30 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Latin heritage Colombian Known for The Fosters, Good Trouble Social media Instagram

As IMDb noted, Ramirez achieved stardom through her role as Mariana Adams Foster. She later won an ALMA Award and expanded her career into producing.

17. Haskiri Velázquez

Haskiri Velázquez. Photo: @haskiri on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Haskiri Velázquez Date of birth September 10, 1995 Age 30 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Washington Heights, New York, USA Latin heritage Dominican-Puerto Rican Known for Saved by the Bell Social media Instagram

Velázquez rose to prominence as Daisy in Saved by the Bell. She transitioned from theatre to television and is a strong advocate for increased Latina representation, according to Girl Talk HQ.

18. Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes at the Los Angeles premiere of Griffin In Summer at Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall on August 25, 2025. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name Camila Carraro Mendes Date of birth June 29, 1994 Age 31 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Charlottesville, Virginia, USA Latin heritage Brazilian Known for Riverdale, Do Revenge Social media Instagram

Mendes experienced a highly mobile childhood, relocating frequently. She later graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and built a career spanning television, film, and music-related projects.

19. Leslie Grace

Leslie Grace at the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala held at the Beverly Hilton on May 16, 2025. Photo: JC Olivera/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Full name Leslie Grace Martínez Date of birth January 7, 1995 Age 31 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth The Bronx, New York, USA Latin heritage Dominican Known for In the Heights Social media Instagram

Grace gained widespread recognition for her role as Nina Rosario in In the Heights. IMDb published that her acting career is closely tied to her music career, which includes one album and multiple singles/EPs.

20. Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice at the 2025 Malibu Food & Wine event at Saddlerock Ranch on September 05, 2025. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name Victoria Dawn “Vic” Justice Date of birth February 19, 1993 Age 32 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Hollywood, Florida, United States of America Latin heritage Puerto Rican Known for Victorious Social media Instagram

Actress and singer Victoria began an active career in entertainment around 2003 as a child, when she played Jill in Gilmore Girls. Per IMDb, she has starred in various movies and television series, including California King and Suits LA. The Puerto Rican also has a successful music career with albums and extended playlists.

21. Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson at the 2026 Astra Film Awards Presented by The Hollywood Creative Alliance at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 09, 2026. Photo: Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name Sofia Lauren Daccarett Char Date of birth April 10, 1993 Age 32 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA Latin heritage Colombian Known for Purple Hearts, Descendants franchise Social media Instagram

The Hispanic actress has built a multifaceted career as an actress, singer, and producer. Sofia Carson starred in and produced Netflix’s Purple Hearts and released her debut album in 2022.

22. Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose at the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Full name Ariana DeBose Date of birth January 25, 1991 Age 35 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Wilmington, North Carolina, United States of America Latin heritage Puerto Rican Social media Instagram

DeBose started her creative journey in 2009 with dancing, and later developed a passion for acting and singing. She has Puerto Rican ancestry thanks to her father and has never shied away from flaunting her Hispanic descent. Ariana is known for her movies and TV features, including West Side Story, Schmigadoon!, Wish, and Argylle, per IMDb.

23. Melissa Barrera Martinez

Melissa Barrera Martinez. Photo: @melissabarreram on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Melissa Barrera Martinez Date of birth July 4, 1990 Age 35 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico Latin heritage Mexican Known for Scream, Vida Social media Instagram

Barrera has emerged as a leading figure among Hispanic actresses, starring in major franchises such as Scream. Her career blends her Mexican acting roots with Hollywood prominence.

24. Bianca A. Santos

Bianca Santos at the Los Angeles Premiere of Strange Darling at DGA Theater Complex on August 19, 2024. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Full name Bianca Alexa Santos Date of birth July 26, 1990 Age 35 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Santa Monica, California, USA Latin heritage Cuban-Brazilian Known for The DUFF, Ouija Social media Instagram

Fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, Santos made her debut in Ouija and later appeared in Cloak & Dagger and The Fosters. She is also an executive producer, contributing to projects such as Keeping It 100.

25. Eiza González

Eiza Gonzalez at the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Awards in New York on November 3, 2025. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name Eiza González Reyna Date of birth January 30, 1990 Age 36 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Mexico City, Mexico Latin heritage Mexican Social media Instagram

The actress and singer was born and raised in Mexico and has been in the entertainment industry for close to two decades. She is popularly known for her role in the acclaimed movie Godzilla vs. Kong. More recently, the Mexican was featured in the sci-fi horror movie Ash, which premiered in 2025.

Frequently asked questions

Who are some famous 30-year-old actresses? Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Ana de Armas are among the most well-known.

Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Ana de Armas are among the most well-known. Who is the best Spanish actress in 2025? Ana de Armas is frequently cited for her exceptional performances across genres.

Conclusion

The list of young Hispanic actresses continues to grow, reflecting a dynamic and evolving industry. As more female artists rise to prominence, their collective impact on Hollywood and the global box office underscores the importance of representation, talent, and cultural diversity.

READ MORE: Top 35 famous natural blonde actresses in their 40s today

As Briefly.co.za published, most female celebrities in the acting industry dye their hair blonde and sometimes make it their signature look. Check out the top 35 actresses in their 40s who are natural blondes.

Source: Briefly News