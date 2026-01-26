25 young Hispanic actresses taking over Hollywood and the box office
The American entertainment industry, particularly Hollywood, is undergoing a notable transformation driven by a new generation of talented actresses. Young Hispanic actresses are at the forefront of this shift, delivering strong performances, achieving box office success, and bringing fresh cultural perspectives to major franchise roles. Who are these rising stars?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- 25 young Hispanic actresses
- 1. Xóchitl Gomez
- 2. Cree Cicchino
- 3. Paulina Chávez
- 4. Jenna Ortega
- 5. Allegra Acosta
- 6. Isabella Ferreira
- 7. Inde Navarrette
- 8. Isabela Merced
- 9. Rachel Zegler
- 10. Lilimar
- 11. Kayla Maisonet
- 12. Emily Tosta
- 13. Becky G
- 14. Alondra Delgado
- 15. Herizen F. Guardiola
- 16. Cierra Ramirez
- 17. Haskiri Velázquez
- 18. Camila Mendes
- 19. Leslie Grace
- 20. Victoria Justice
- 21. Sofia Carson
- 22. Ariana DeBose
- 23. Melissa Barrera Martinez
- 24. Bianca A. Santos
- 25. Eiza González
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Hollywood is undergoing a significant shift as young Hispanic actresses are taking on leading roles in film and television.
- Several actresses, including Xóchitl Gomez and Becky G, have made history through groundbreaking roles in superhero and blockbuster films.
- Many of the actresses are multi-talented, balancing acting with music, writing, producing, or directing.
25 young Hispanic actresses
Hispanic actresses in their 20s and 30s, as of 2025, actively support one another while advocating for future generations. Below are actresses of diverse Hispanic and Latina backgrounds, ranked by age:
Number
Full name
Age at the time of writing
Latin heritage
1
Xóchitl Fiona Gomez-Deines
19 years old
Mexican-American
2
Cree Cicchino
23 years old
Ecuadorian
3
Paulina F. Chávez
23 years old
Mexican
4
Jenna Marie Ortega
23 years old
Mexican-Puerto Rican
5
Allegra Acosta
23 years old
Mexican
6
Isabella Ferreira
23 years old
Dominican-Puerto Rican
7
Danielle Fabiola
24 years old
Mexican
8
Isabela Yolanda Moner
24 years old
Peruvian
9
Rachel Anne Zegler
24 years old
Colombian
10
Lilimar Hernandez
25 years old
Venezuelan
11
Kayla Rose Maisonet
26 years old
Puerto Rican
12
Emilia Gabriela Attias Tosta
27 years old
Dominican
13
Rebbeca Marie Gomez
28 years old
Mexican
14
Alondra Delgado
28 years old
Puerto Rican
15
Herizen F. Guardiola
30 years old
Cuban
16
Cierra Alexa Ramirez
30 years old
Colombian
17
Haskiri Velázquez
30 years old
Dominican-Puerto Rican
18
Camila Carraro Mendes
31 years old
Brazilian
19
Leslie Grace Martínez
31 years old
Dominican
20
Victoria Dawn “Vic” Justice
32 years old
Puerto Rican
21
Sofia Lauren Daccarett Char
32 years old
Colombian
22
Ariana DeBose
35 years old
Puerto Rican
23
Melissa Barrera Martinez
35 years old
Mexican
24
Bianca Alexa Santos
35 years old
Cuban-Brazilian
25
Eiza González Reyna
36 years old
Mexican
1. Xóchitl Gomez
Full name
Xóchitl Fiona Gomez-Deines
Date of birth
April 29, 2006
Age
19 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Los Angeles, California, US
Latin heritage
Mexican-American
Known for
The Baby-Sitters Club, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Shadow Wolves
Social media
Gomez portrayed America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, making history as the first Latina to portray a superhero in the MCU. Born to Mexican parents, Xóchitl Gomez has become a source of inspiration for young Latinas worldwide, according to IMDb.
2. Cree Cicchino
Full name
Cree Cicchino
Date of birth
May 9, 2002
Age
23 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Glendale, Queens, New York, United States
Latin heritage
Ecuadorian
Known for
Game Shakers, Turtles All the Way Down
Cicchino began her career in dance before enrolling in acting classes at age 12, which sparked her interest in acting. IMDb noted that her breakout role came in 2015 when she starred as Babe in Nickelodeon’s Game Shakers. She later won the Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Turtles All the Way Down.
3. Paulina Chávez
Full name
Paulina F. Chávez
Date of birth
May 22, 2002
Age
23 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
El Paso, Texas, USA
Latin heritage
Mexican
Known for
Landman, Feliz NaviDAD, The Long Game
Social media
Born and raised in the United States to Mexican parents, Chávez studied acting under Cathryn Sullivan and appeared in local theater productions and television shows. Her breakthrough role came in Netflix's The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, where she portrayed a teenage robotics engineer and aspiring rocket scientist.
4. Jenna Ortega
Full name
Jenna Marie Ortega
Date of birth
September 27, 2002
Place of birth
Coachella Valley, California, USA
Age
23 years old (as of January 2026)
Latin heritage
Mexican-Puerto Rican
Known for
Wednesday, Scream
Social media
Ortega has transitioned from child star to global celebrity. Her portrayal of Wednesday Addams and her performances in the Scream franchise solidified her status as a Gen Z icon. Jenna Ortega's Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage strongly influences her advocacy for Latina representation in Hollywood.
5. Allegra Acosta
Full name
Allegra Acosta
Date of birth
December 12, 2002
Age
23 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
El Paso, Texas, United States
Latin heritage
Mexican
Known for
Runaways
Social media
Acosta gained recognition for her role as Molly Hayes in Marvel's Runaways. Her versatility in action and comedy has earned critical praise. She is also a singer-songwriter and an advocate for improved Hispanic representation in entertainment.
6. Isabella Ferreira
Full name
Isabella Ferreira
Date of birth
December 20, 2002
Age
23 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Latin heritage
Dominican-Puerto Rican
Known for
Love, Victor, Crush
Social media
Ferreira developed a passion for dance at age five, which later translated into acting opportunities. She has starred in television series such as Love, Victor, and films including Incoming, Gray Matter, and Crush. She currently resides in Los Angeles while proudly embracing her Latino heritage.
7. Inde Navarrette
Full name
Danielle Fabiola
Professional name
Inde Navarrette
Date of birth
March 3, 2001
Age
24 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Tucson, Arizona, USA
Latin heritage
Mexican
Known for
Superman & Lois
Social media
Known professionally as Inde Navarrette, she was born to a Mexican father and an Australian mother. As published on IMDb, she is best known for her role as Sarah Cushing in Superman & Lois, where she effectively balances superhero drama with emotionally grounded storytelling.
8. Isabela Merced
Full name
Isabela Yolanda Moner
Date of birth
July 10, 2001
Age
24 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America
Latin heritage
Peruvian
Social media
The actress has been active in the entertainment industry for over a decade since her debut in a Nickelodeon television series in 2013. Per IMDb, she is also a voice actor known as Kate in Dora and Friends: Into the City! She is half Peruvian and half American from her mother's and father's sides, respectively.
9. Rachel Zegler
Full name
Rachel Anne Zegler
Date of birth
May 3, 2001
Age
24 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Hackensack, New Jersey, United States of America
Latin heritage
Colombian
Social media
Rachel has been acting since she was 12 years old, when she played Shprintze in Fiddler on the Roof. She also famously played Snow White in the 2024 live-action adaptation of the animated Disney film. She has a mix of Colombian and Polish.
10. Lilimar
Full name
Lilimar Hernandez
Date of birth
June 2, 2000
Age
25 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Margarita Island, Venezuela
Latin heritage
Venezuelan
Known for
Bella and the Bulldogs, Knight Squad
Social media
Born in Venezuela, Lilimar moved to Miami with her family at six and began acting classes at nine. Per IMDb, she became a Nickelodeon regular and voiced the lead role in Cleopatra in Space. She won the 2015 Imagen Award for Best Young Actress – Television for Bella and the Bulldogs.
11. Kayla Maisonet
Full name
Kayla Rose Maisonet
Date of birth
July 20, 1999
Age
26 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
New York, United States
Latin heritage
Puerto Rican
Known for
Stuck in the Middle, Speechless
Social media
Per IMDb, Maisonet made her film debut in A New York Fairy Tale in 2011, opening the door to her role in Speechless. She won the Young Artist Award in 2014 for her role as Lindsay in the Disney Channel series Dog with a Blog.
12. Emily Tosta
Full name
Emilia Gabriela Attias Tosta
Date of birth
March 26, 1998
Age
27 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Latin heritage
Dominican
Known for
Mayans M.C., Party of Five
Social media
Tosta was born and raised in the Dominican Republic before relocating to the United States at age 12. She gained attention for her role as Lucia Acosta in Party of Five, after which her career steadily expanded across film and television.
13. Becky G
Full name
Rebbeca Marie Gomez
Date of birth
March 2, 1997
Age
28 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Inglewood, California, USA
Latin heritage
Mexican
Known for
Power Rangers, Blue Beetle
Social media
Becky G has successfully bridged music and acting, notably starring as the Yellow Ranger in Power Rangers. A Mexican-American artist, she has received nominations and multiple other honours, including Latin American Music Awards and Billboard Latin Music Awards.
14. Alondra Delgado
Full name
Alondra Delgado
Date of birth
August 1997
Age
28 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Puerto Rico
Latin heritage
Puerto Rican
Known for
All American, Vida
Social media
Delgado moved from Puerto Rico to the United States for higher education. She is an actress and writer who produces her own short films and has published a poetry collection titled Is Mejor to Say ADIÓS.
15. Herizen F. Guardiola
Full name
Herizen F. Guardiola
Date of birth
July 24, 1996
Age
30 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Miami, Florida, USA
Latin heritage
Cuban
Known for
The Get Down
Social media
Raised by a musician father and a yoga instructor mother, Guardiola developed talents in both acting and music. Her Cuban and Jamaican heritage influences her artistic expression. She rose to prominence as Mylene Cruz in The Get Down.
16. Cierra Ramirez
Full name
Cierra Alexa Ramirez
Date of birth
March 9, 1995
Age
30 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Houston, Texas, USA
Latin heritage
Colombian
Known for
The Fosters, Good Trouble
Social media
As IMDb noted, Ramirez achieved stardom through her role as Mariana Adams Foster. She later won an ALMA Award and expanded her career into producing.
17. Haskiri Velázquez
Full name
Haskiri Velázquez
Date of birth
September 10, 1995
Age
30 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Washington Heights, New York, USA
Latin heritage
Dominican-Puerto Rican
Known for
Saved by the Bell
Social media
Velázquez rose to prominence as Daisy in Saved by the Bell. She transitioned from theatre to television and is a strong advocate for increased Latina representation, according to Girl Talk HQ.
18. Camila Mendes
Full name
Camila Carraro Mendes
Date of birth
June 29, 1994
Age
31 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Charlottesville, Virginia, USA
Latin heritage
Brazilian
Known for
Riverdale, Do Revenge
Social media
Mendes experienced a highly mobile childhood, relocating frequently. She later graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and built a career spanning television, film, and music-related projects.
19. Leslie Grace
Full name
Leslie Grace Martínez
Date of birth
January 7, 1995
Age
31 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
The Bronx, New York, USA
Latin heritage
Dominican
Known for
In the Heights
Social media
Grace gained widespread recognition for her role as Nina Rosario in In the Heights. IMDb published that her acting career is closely tied to her music career, which includes one album and multiple singles/EPs.
20. Victoria Justice
Full name
Victoria Dawn “Vic” Justice
Date of birth
February 19, 1993
Age
32 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Hollywood, Florida, United States of America
Latin heritage
Puerto Rican
Known for
Victorious
Social media
Actress and singer Victoria began an active career in entertainment around 2003 as a child, when she played Jill in Gilmore Girls. Per IMDb, she has starred in various movies and television series, including California King and Suits LA. The Puerto Rican also has a successful music career with albums and extended playlists.
21. Sofia Carson
Full name
Sofia Lauren Daccarett Char
Date of birth
April 10, 1993
Age
32 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA
Latin heritage
Colombian
Known for
Purple Hearts, Descendants franchise
Social media
The Hispanic actress has built a multifaceted career as an actress, singer, and producer. Sofia Carson starred in and produced Netflix's Purple Hearts and released her debut album in 2022.
22. Ariana DeBose
Full name
Ariana DeBose
Date of birth
January 25, 1991
Age
35 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Wilmington, North Carolina, United States of America
Latin heritage
Puerto Rican
Social media
DeBose started her creative journey in 2009 with dancing, and later developed a passion for acting and singing. She has Puerto Rican ancestry thanks to her father and has never shied away from flaunting her Hispanic descent. Ariana is known for her movies and TV features, including West Side Story, Schmigadoon!, Wish, and Argylle, per IMDb.
23. Melissa Barrera Martinez
Full name
Melissa Barrera Martinez
Date of birth
July 4, 1990
Age
35 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico
Latin heritage
Mexican
Known for
Scream, Vida
Social media
Barrera has emerged as a leading figure among Hispanic actresses, starring in major franchises such as Scream. Her career blends her Mexican acting roots with Hollywood prominence.
24. Bianca A. Santos
Full name
Bianca Alexa Santos
Date of birth
July 26, 1990
Age
35 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Santa Monica, California, USA
Latin heritage
Cuban-Brazilian
Known for
The DUFF, Ouija
Social media
Fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, Santos made her debut in Ouija and later appeared in Cloak & Dagger and The Fosters. She is also an executive producer, contributing to projects such as Keeping It 100.
25. Eiza González
Full name
Eiza González Reyna
Date of birth
January 30, 1990
Age
36 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Mexico City, Mexico
Latin heritage
Mexican
Social media
The actress and singer was born and raised in Mexico and has been in the entertainment industry for close to two decades. She is popularly known for her role in the acclaimed movie Godzilla vs. Kong. More recently, the Mexican was featured in the sci-fi horror movie Ash, which premiered in 2025.
Frequently asked questions
- Who are some famous 30-year-old actresses? Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Ana de Armas are among the most well-known.
- Who is the best Spanish actress in 2025? Ana de Armas is frequently cited for her exceptional performances across genres.
Conclusion
The list of young Hispanic actresses continues to grow, reflecting a dynamic and evolving industry. As more female artists rise to prominence, their collective impact on Hollywood and the global box office underscores the importance of representation, talent, and cultural diversity.
