50 most dangerous cities in the world 2022 (list and photos)

Acts of criminal violence are the deadliest potential threats that make a city dangerous. Even though crime shows might be thrilling on large screens, it is not something to get thrilled about in real life, so you ought to be wary of the most dangerous cities in the world as you make your travel or relocation plans.

Belem has a population of close to 2.5 million. Photo: @Felipe Oliveira

Source: UGC

The potential dangers of these cities may vary from one location to another. They mostly range from theft cases, vandalization of property, to murder in the worst-case scenarios. Other towns might experience crime infliction, which is a result of their community sections.

Most dangerous cities in the world in 2022

Regardless of the place you would want to live or travel to; there will always be some danger around. However, some areas are more dangerous than others. Here is a list of the top 50 most dangerous cities in the world in 2022.

1. Tijuana, Mexico - 138 homicides per 100K

Tijuana, Mexico has a population of about 2 million people and has the highest number of homicides. Photos: @James William

Source: Getty Images

What is the most dangerous city in the world? Tijuana is the most dangerous city in the world. It has a population of about 2 million people and has the highest number of homicides. Even with these high murder rates, the city does not show any signs of a decrease in killings.

2. Acapulco, Mexico - 111 homicides per 100K

Acapilco, Mexico has a higher body count over the years compared with other cities in Mexico. Photo: @David Butow

Source: Getty Images

Acapulco has a higher body count over the years compared with other cities in Mexico. It is one of the most dangerous cities in Mexico 2022. For the last six years, the rate of homicide in Acapulco ranged between 111 death in every 100,000 people.

3. Caracas, Venezuela - 100 homicides per 100K

Caracas has over 90 percent of homicides in Venezuela go unpunished. Photo: @Harvey Meston

Source: Getty Images

Which country has the highest crime rate? Venezuela takes the lead. Over 90 percent of homicides in Venezuela go unpunished. By one estimate the country has the highest per-capita murder rate in the world.

4. Ciudad Victoria, Mexico - 86 homicides per 100K

Ciudad Victoria, Mexico has experienced offshoot gangs splitting off from the Gulf and Zeta Cartels during heightened security operations. Photo: @Mario Tama

Source: Getty Images

In recent years, Ciudad Victoria has been wrecked by turf wars. The city has experienced offshoot gangs splitting off from the Gulf and Zeta Cartels during heightened security operations. In the earlier years, the city had a murder rate of 30 per 100,000, but with the war, it escalated to 86 murders in every 100,000 residents.

5. Ciudad Juarez, Mexico - 86 homicides per 100K

Ciudad Juarez has experienced a sharp rise in the murder rate since 2018. . Photo: @Paul Harris

Source: Getty Images

Ciudad Juarez has experienced a sharp rise in the murder rate since 2018. The murder rate increased from 56.2 to 86 murders per 100,000 people.

6. Irapuato, Mexico - 81 homicides per 100K

Irapuato, Mexico is famous for its scenic gardens, which are a significant tourist attraction. Photo: @Susana Gonzalez

Source: Getty Images

Irapuato is famous for its scenic gardens, which are a significant tourist attraction. It debuted on this list at number six with a high murder rate of 81 per 100,000 residents. Some of the criminal activities in the city include extortions and kidnappings.

7. Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela - 78 homicides per 100K

Ciudad Guayana has experienced a drop in the homicide rate from 80.3 to 78 murders per 100,000 residents in recent years. Photo: @Meridith Kohut

Source: Getty Images

Ciudad Guayana is one of the most dangerous cities in the world 2022. It has experienced a drop in the homicide rate from 80.3 to 78 murders per 100,000 residents in recent years. Amid the high crime rate, the city also suffers from food scarcities.

8. Natal, Brazil - 75 homicides per 100K

Natal, Brazil is the largest city in Rio Grande do Norte. Photo: @Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Natal is the largest city in Rio Grande do Norte. Over the last few years, the crime rates have declined from 103 murders to 75 per 100,000 residents. Natal has been the country's murder capital for three consecutive years.

9. Fortaleza, Brazil - 69 homicides per 100K

Fortaleza, Brazil city has a population of close to 4 million. Photo: @Marcos Rocha

Source: Getty Images

Fortaleza city has a population of close to 4 million. The murder rate has dropped from 83.5 to 69 per 100,000 residents. Previously, 83.5 murders were the highest rate for the city in more than five years consecutively.

10. Ciudad Bolívar, Venezuela - 69 homicides per 100K

Ciudad Bolivar has a population of around 380,000 and a murder rate of 69 per 100,000 residents. Photo: @John Vizcaino

Source: Getty Images

For a very long time now, Venezuela has been the leading nation in the murder rate by country. Ciudad Bolivar has a population of around 380,000 and a murder rate of 69 per 100,000 residents. The city experienced some flooding, creating a rise in the opportunities for criminal activities.

11. Cape Town, South Africa - 66 homicides per 100K

Cape Town, South Africa has consistently been a country with the highest crime rate over the years. Photo: @David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The city has a population of close to 4.5 million. South Africa has consistently been a country with the highest crime rate over the years. In 2018, the murder rate increased from 65.5 to 66 murders per 100,000 residents.

12. Belém, Brazil - 67 homicides per 100K

Belem, Brazil has a population of close to 2.5 million. Photo: @Felipe Oliveira

Source: Getty Images

Belem is the most dangerous city in the world 2022. Belem city has a population of close to 2.5 million. In the last few years, there was a sharper increase in the murder rate from 65 to 67.4 murders per 100,000 people.

13. Cancún, Mexico - 65 homicides per 100K

Cancun, Mexico is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Mexico. Photo: @Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

Cancun is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Mexico. In 2018, the city experienced a nationwide ground-breaking homicide rate, which was more than double the local rate. The high rate was attributed to both drug and non-drug-related criminal gang violence.

14. Feira de Santana, Brazil - 63 homicides per 100K

Feira de Santana, Brazil is an ideal conduit for regional drug trafficking, hence its increasing crime rates. Photo: @Andre Coelho

Source: Getty Images

The city is a major commercial centre for the country. As a result, it is an ideal conduit for regional drug trafficking, hence its increasing crime rates. Murders there increased from 58.8 in 2007 to 63 murder per 100,000 residents in 2018.

15. St. Louis, USA - 61 homicides per 100K

St. Louis, USA is another murder capital in the world. Photo: @Joe Sohm

Source: Getty Images

St Louis is another murder capital in the world. The rate of homicide in the city has declined from nearly 66 per 100,000 in 2017 to 61 murders per 100,000 residents.

16. Culiacan, Mexico - 61 homicides per 100K

Culiacan, Mexico experienced a decline in the murder rate from 70.1 in 2017 to 61 murders per 100,000 residents in 2018. Photo: @David McNew

Source: Getty Images

Culiacan has always been known to have a long history of drug cartel activities. It also struggles in containing drug-gang gun violence. The city experienced a decline in the murder rate from 70.1 in 2017 to 61 murders per 100,000 residents in 2018. It has maintained a low rate since then.

17. Barquisimeto, Venezuela - 60 homicides per 100K

Barquisimeto, Venezuela has a total population of slightly over 1.2 million. Photo: @John Moore

Source: Getty Images

Barquisimeto's murder rate rose from 8.2 per 100,000 residents in 2017 to 57 per 100,000 residents in 2018. Since 2014, the murder rate had been hovering between 46 and 60 per 100,000 residents. It has a total population of slightly over 1.2 million.

18. Uruapan, Mexico - 58 homicides per 100K

Since 2013, there has been an increase in violent crime in Uruapan Mexico. Photo: @Zbigniew Bzdak

Source: Getty Images

Since 2013, there has been an increase in violent crime in Uruapan Mexico. They primarily entail gun-related homicides. Recently, the governor of Michoacán state promised to increase police presence to heighten security in the city.

19. Kingston, Jamaica - 56 homicides per 100K

Kingston has the highest crime rate in the world due to numerous organized crimes. Photo: @Valery Sharifulin

Source: Getty Images

Kingston has the highest crime rate in the world due to numerous organized crimes. The murder rates have been increasing steadily over the years. The rates stand at 56 murders per 100K individuals.

20. Ciudad Obregón, Mexico - 52 homicides per 100K

Ciudad appeared on the list for the first time in 2014 with a murder rate of 37.7 criminals per 100,000 residents. Photo: @Manuel Velasquez

Source: Getty Images

Ciudad appeared on the list for the first time in 2014 with a murder rate of 37.7 criminals per 100,000 residents. Later, the city was faced with local rival drug-gang violence, which increased the murder rate to 52 murders per 100,000 residents.

21. Maceió, Brazil - 51 homicides per 100K

Maceió city is located between the coastal towns of Recife and Aracaju. Photo: @Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

Maceió city is located between the coastal towns of Recife and Aracaju, each on this list of the world's most dangerous cities. Recently, the murder rate fell from 64 to 51 murders per 100,000 residents.

22. Vitória da Conquista, Brazil - 51 homicides per 100K

Vitória da Conquista is the inland commercial centre of Bahia State. Photo: @Andre Coelho

Source: Getty Images

The city is the inland commercial centre of Bahia State. The town has experienced beefed security, hence the decrease in the murder rate from 70.3 murders to 51 murders per 100,000 residents.

23. Baltimore, USA - 51 homicides per 100K

Baltimore is the second most dangerous city in the United States. Photo: @Hart Preston

Source: Getty Images

Baltimore is the second most dangerous city in the United States. There was a slight drop in the murder in the years following 2018's 51 murders per 100,000 residents.

24. San Salvador, El Salvador - 50 homicides per 100K

El Salvador is one of the three Northern Triangle countries in Central America that have been the source of migrants fleeing high violent crime rates. Photo: @Alex Peña

Source: Getty Images

El Salvador is one of the three Northern Triangle countries in Central America that have been the source of migrants fleeing high violent crime rates. Recently, the rate has dropped from 109 to 50 murders per 100,000 individuals.

25. Aracaju, Brazil - 49 homicides per 100K

Aracaju is the most popular coastal weekend getaway in Brazil. Photo: @Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

This is the most popular coastal weekend getaway in Brazil. It is also the smallest state in the country. One of the highest murder rates was experienced in 2016 at 63 murders per 100,000 residents, but it has reduced to 49 murders per 100,000 residents.

26. Coatzacoalcos, Mexico - 47 homicides per 100K

Coatzacoalcos has experienced a national rise in violent criminal activities in recent years. Photo: @Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

The city has experienced a national rise in violent criminal activities in recent years. Organized criminal gangs have increased their activities, including kidnapping and drug gang-related killings; hence the high murder rates of 47 murders per 100,000 residents.

27. Palmira, Colombia - 47 homicides per 100K

Palmira city has been ravaged by unending terrorist violence and civil wars from drug cartels. Photo: @Alberto Valdes-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Recently, the city has been ravaged by unending terrorist violence and civil wars from drug cartels. Despite the inability to contain cocaine trafficking activities, it has experienced a significant drop in the rate of murders taking place. The rates are 47 murders per 100,000 residents.

28. Maturín, Venezuela - 45 homicides per 100K

Maturin is located in the oil-rich eastern Venezuela region. Photo: @John Moore

Source: Getty Images

The city is located in the oil-rich eastern Venezuela region. It first appeared on the list of the most dangerous cities in the world in 2015. The city's population is slightly over half a million. The death rates are 45 murders per 100,000 residents.

29. Salvador, Brazil - 44 homicides per 100K

Elevador Lacerda in Salvador is the former Portuguese colonial capital is situated at the tranquil Bay of All Saints, Salvador and is a popular tourist destination. Photo: @Bruna Prado

Source: Getty Images

Salvador has a population of close to 4 million. The former Portuguese colonial capital is situated at the tranquil Bay of All Saints, Salvador and is a popular tourist destination. Over the last three consecutive years, the city has experienced a significant decline in the murder rate from 51 to 44 murders per 100,000 residents..

30. Macapa, Brazil - 44 homicides per 100K

Macapa is a northern mining and lumber city situated on the Amazon River delta. Photo: @Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Macapa is a northern mining and lumber city situated on the Amazon River delta. The leading causes of violence in the town are interpersonal violence, drug-gang activities, and conflicts between the police and local population.

31. Cali, Colombia - 44 homicides per 100K

Cali was once the greatest target of the monstrous Cali Cartel. Photo: @Wagner Meier

Source: Getty Images

Cali was once the greatest target of the monstrous Cali Cartel. However, the city has been experiencing significant murder rate drops over the years. Cali has been Colombia's murder capital until 2018. The rates have dropped from 49 to 44 murders per 100,000 residents.

32. Celaya, Mexico - 42 homicides per 100K

Celaya has taken a position on the most dangerous cities globally due to the recent increase in Guanajuato state's violent criminal gang activity. Photo: @Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Celaya has taken a position in the most dangerous cities globally due to the recent increase in Guanajuato state's violent criminal gang activity. This has made the city a hot zone for a crime rate of 42 murders per 100,000 residents in a population of slightly over half a million.

33. San Pedro Sula, Honduras - 41 homicides per 100K

In 2013, the tiny central American city was ranked as the murder capital of the world. Photo: @John Moore

Source: Getty Images

In 2013, the tiny central American city was ranked as the murder capital of the world. The killing rate was a staggering 187 murders per 100,000 residents. In the following years, the rate remained above 100 until 2017. It has dropped by more than half, to 47 per 100,000 since 2018 and 41 in 2022.

34. Ensenada, Mexico - 40 homicides per 100K

Ensenada city has traditionally avoided cartel-related violence, inflicting other parts of western Mexico. Photo: @Ralph Crane

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, Ensenada city has traditionally avoided cartel-related violence, inflicting other parts of western Mexico. Unluckily, the violence seems to be shifting its direction, hence ranking as one of the world's most dangerous cities.

35. Campos dos Goytacazes, Brazil - 40 homicides per 100K

Campos dos Goytacazes is one of the most affected cities in the country. Photo: @Alexandre Schneider

Source: Getty Images

Brazil has had an inordinate share of violent crime over the years. Campos dos Goytacazes is one of the most affected cities in the country. Its current murder rate is 36 per 100,000 residents, which is a decline from 46.5 per 100,000 in 2016 and 40 per 100K in 2022.

36. Tepic, Mexico - 39 homicides per 100K

Tepic has experienced a sharp increase in gun-related killings. Photo: @Marcelo A Salinas

Source: Getty Images

Over the past few years, Tepic has experienced a sharp increase in gun-related killings. Besides, a regional rise in clashes between rival drug gangs has vastly increased homicide rates in the city to 39 murders per 100,000 residents.

37. Manaus, Brazil - 37 homicides per 100K

Manaus city is the capital of the Amazonas, Brazil's largest state by landmass. Photo: @Horstmüller

Source: Getty Images

Manaus city is the capital of the Amazonas, Brazil's largest state by landmass. In 2018, the killings rate declined significantly after a three-year truce was signed between the two biggest crime syndicates: Red Command and Family of the North.

38. Recife, Brazil - 37 homicides per 100K

Recife, Brazil is famous for its dynamic cultural and entertainment scenes. Photo: @Mario Tama

Source: Getty Images

Recife is famous for its dynamic cultural and entertainment scenes. Even with the reduced homicide rate, the city still ranks at position eight in the country. The murder rates stand at 37 murders per 100,000 residents.

39. Distrito Central, Honduras - 37 homicides per 100K

Distrito Central, Honduras is made of the capital Tegucigalpa and its sister city Comayagüela. Photo: @Katharine Lotze

Source: Getty Images

The city is made of the capital Tegucigalpa and its sister city Comayagüela. The recent virulent urban gang violence led to a mass exodus of migrants from the region to the United States hoping to seek refuge.

40. San Juan, USA - 36 homicides per 100K

San Juan, USA joined the list of the most dangerous cities globally after the 2017 Hurricane Maria as the murder rate spiked after the storm. Photo: @Joe Raedle

Source: Getty Images

The city joined the list of the most dangerous cities globally after the 2017 Hurricane Maria as the murder rate spiked after the storm. In addition to the increased crime and homicide rates, the city has also been struggling with economic crises.

41. Valencia, Venezuela - 34 homicides per 100K

Valencia, Venezuela has been one of the safest cities globally until the worsening of both the political and economic situations in the country. Photo: @Cristina Arias

Source: Getty Images

Valencia has been one of the safest cities globally until the worsening of both the political and economic situations in the country. Its current murder rate stands at 34 murders per 100,000 residents.

42. Reynosa, Mexico - 34 homicides per 100K

Reynosa, Mexico was successful in dismantling the Gulf and Zetas cartel. Photo: @Kevin Sieff

Source: Getty Images

In Reynosa city, the Mexican anti-cartel was successful in dismantling the Gulf and Zetas cartel. Even though this was a significant step in curbing drug trafficking, a turf war emerged between various emerging splinter groups that ravaged the state.

43. Guatemala City, Guatemala - 33 homicides per 100K

Guatemala City experienced lower killing rates until it hit a high 53.5 per 100,000 residents in 2017. Photo: @De Agostini

Source: Getty Images

Since 2013, the city experienced lower killing rates until it hit a high 53.5 per 100,000 residents in 2017. This number has been declining significantly over the recent years to 33 per 100,000 individuals.

44. João Pessoa, Brazil - 32 homicides per 100K

João Pessoa, Brazil has been experiencing reduced murder since 2014. Photo: @J-P. Scherrer

Source: Getty Images

The city has been experiencing reduced murder since 2014. The most significant drop occurred between 2017 and 2018 from 49.2 to 47.6 per 100,000 residents. There has been a successful effort to curb violence since it relies on tourism for its economic growth. The death stands at 32 murders per 100,000 residents.

45. Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa - 32 homicides per 100K

Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa typically trades positions as the country's second or third most dangerous city every year. Photo: @Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

At the moment, the city typically trades positions as the country's second or third most dangerous city every year. It has a population of 1.2 million with its homicide number being 32 per 100,000 residents.

46. Detroit, USA - 31 homicides per 100K

Detroit city has had an unchanged killing rate until 2018, where it lowered to 39 murders per 100,000 residents. Photo: @Joe Robbins

Source: Getty Images

Detroit city has had an unchanged killing rate until 2018, where it lowered to 39 murders per 100,000 residents. The improvements in other dangerous cities in the United States have resulted in this ranking. As of 2022, the number is 31 murders per 100,000 residents.

47. Durban, South Africa - 31 homicides per 100K

Durban, South Africa is one of the most dangerous cities in South Africa. Photo: @Marck Botha

Source: Getty Images

Durban city is one of the most dangerous cities in South Africa. As of 2018, the homicide rate was 31 murders per 100,000 residents.

48. Teresina, Brazil - 30 homicides per 100K

Teresina is popularly known for its scenic national parks despite being one of the poorest in the country. Photo: @Celso Bressan

Source: Getty Images

Teresina is popularly known for its scenic national parks despite being one of the poorest in the country. At the moment, the homicide number stands at 30 murders per 100,000 residents.

49. Chihuahua, Mexico - 30 homicides per 100K

Chihuahua, Mexico has been ranked as one of the most dangerous cities globally due to the high rates of gang violence. Photo: @Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

Chihuahua City has been ranked as one of the most dangerous cities globally due to the high rates of gang violence. The rate stands at 30 murders per 100,000 residents.

50. New Orleans, USA - 30 homicides per 100K

New Orleans is one of the most dangerous cities in the United States. Photo: @Mario Tama

Source: Getty Images

New Orleans is one of the most dangerous cities in the United States. The Big Easy homicide was the city's leading cause of death until 2018. At the moment the death rates have dropped significantly to 30 murders per 100,000 residents.

The most dangerous cities in the world are characterized by high drug-gang violence, theft, and murder. Even though locals are the most likely targets of these criminal incidences, visitors are no exception either.

