The 25 most influential and famous Hispanic women in history

Throughout history, many famous Hispanic women have contributed to moulding culture and history through their music, art, humanitarian efforts, activism, political involvement, and so much more. This post highlights some of the most influential and famous Hispanic women who have defied or redefined social, cultural, and gender stereotypes.

Rita Moreno (L), Dolores Huerta (C) and Sonia Sotomayor (R) are some of the most influential and famous Hispanic women.

Source: Getty Images

Most famous Hispanic women have ensured the country they hail from has a rich legacy. We analysed credible sources from across the web, such as Hispanic Women's Corporation, Llamitas Spanish, National Museum of the American Latino and many others, to bring you a list of the most famous Italians, whether they have passed or are still alive.

They are ranked according to their connection to Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rica, and South or Central America through residence, legal status, historical influence, or cultural impact.

Most influential and famous Hispanic women

Throughout history, many Hispanic women have made significant contributions to society. They have broken boundaries, becoming famous musicians, astronauts, politicians, artists, designers, and writers. Discover some important Hispanic women and explore how they made a difference in their communities, across the nation, and worldwide.

No. Name Occupation 25 Sofía Vergara Actress, TV personality 24 Antonia Novello Physician, public health administrator 23 Joan Baez Singer, activist 22 Dara Torres Former swimmer 21 Selena Quintanilla Singer 20 Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Politician, lobbyist 19 Jennifer Lopez Singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, businesswoman 18 Sylvia Rivera Activist 17 Celia Cruz Singer 16 Shakira Singer-songwriter 15 Isabel Allende Author 14 Gabriela Mistral Educator 13 Evangelina Rodriguez Physician 12 Ellen Ochoa Engineer, former astronaut 11 Selena Gomez Singer, actress, producer, businesswoman 10 Gloria Estefan Singer, actress, businesswoman 9 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Political activist 8 Carolina Herrera Fashion designer 7 Sonia Sotomayor Lawyer, jurist 6 Maria Elena Salinas Journalist, author 5 Rita Moreno Actress, dancer, and singer 4 Rigoberta Menchù Tum Human rights activist, feminist 3 Dolores Huerta Labour leader, civil rights activist 2 Isabel Perón Former politician 1 Frida Kahlo Painter

25. Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 12 March 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara

: Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara Date of birth : 10 July 1972

: 10 July 1972 Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)

52 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Barranquilla, Atlántico, Colombia

: Barranquilla, Atlántico, Colombia Profession: Actress, TV personality

Sofía Vergara is a Colombian and American actress and television personality. She is best known for her roles in Modern Family and Griselda. She has also starred in Madea Goes to Jail, Hot Pursuit, and Despicable Me 4. Sofia Vergara has been a judge on the television talent show America's Got Talent since 2020.

On 5 May 2021, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sofía Vergara emphasises the importance of embracing her identity without limitations:

Never alienating yourself is important, like, ‘Oh, I am a woman. Oh, I am Latina.’ Playing all those cards, I never allowed that to cross my mind," she says. "I present myself as an equal so no one would ever have the chance to see me differently.

24. Antonia Novello

Antonia Coello de Novello at a press conference at a Puerto Rico National Guard vaccination centre in Vieques, Puerto Rico, on 10 March 2021.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Antonia Coello Novello

: Antonia Coello Novello Date of birth : 23 August 1944

: 23 August 1944 Age : 80 years old (as of 2024)

: 80 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Fajardo, Puerto Rico

: Fajardo, Puerto Rico Profession: Physician, public health administrator

Antonia Novello made history as the first woman and the first Hispanic to serve as the U.S. Surgeon General, appointed in 1990. She also worked as Commissioner of Health for the State of New York from 1999 to 2006. Novello has received multiple awards, including over fifty honorary degrees.

23. Joan Baez

Joan Baez during the 37th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall on 26 February 2024 in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joan Chandos Baez

Joan Chandos Baez Date of birth : 9 January 1941

: 9 January 1941 Age : 83 years old (as of 2024)

: 83 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : New York City, United States

: New York City, United States Profession: Singer, activist

Joan Baez has been active in the music industry for over six decades and has released over 30 albums. Her contemporary folk music often includes songs of protest and social justice. Joan's notable songs include Diamonds & Rust and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.

22. Dara Torres

Dara Torres at Olympic athletes "Got Milk?" announcement at ESPN Zone At L.A. Live on 10 March 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dara Grace Torres

: Dara Grace Torres Date of birth : 15 April 1967

: 15 April 1967 Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)

57 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Beverly Hills, California, United States

: Beverly Hills, California, United States Profession: Former swimmer

Dara Torres is an American former competitive swimmer who is a twelve-time Olympic medallist and former world record-holder in three events. Torres is the first swimmer to represent the United States in five Olympic Games.

Through her paternal lineage, she is connected to Hispanic culture. Her father, Edward Torres, was of Cuban descent, making her part Cuban. Although she is often recognized for her incredible accomplishments in swimming, her heritage is an aspect of her background that ties her to the broader Hispanic community.

21. Selena Quintanilla

American singer Selena during a performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo at the Houston Astrodome, Houston, Texas on 26 February 1995.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Selena Quintanilla-Pérez

: Selena Quintanilla-Pérez Date of birth : 16 April 1971

: 16 April 1971 Date of death : 31 March 1995

: 31 March 1995 Age at the time of death : 23

: 23 Place of birth: Lake Jackson, Texas, United States

Lake Jackson, Texas, United States Profession: Singer

Selena was a legendary Mexican-American singer and the "Queen of Tejano Music." She was among the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century. Her notable songs include Como la Flor and Amor Prohibido. She also ranks among the most influential Latin artists of all time.

20. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) National Leadership Summit in Washington, DC.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

: Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Date of birth : 15 July 1952

: 15 July 1952 Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)

72 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Havana, Cuba

: Havana, Cuba Profession: Politician, lobbyist

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen is a Cuban-American politician and lobbyist. She was the first Latina elected to Congress, serving Florida's 27th congressional district from 1989 to 2019. She also served as the Chairwoman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee from 2011–2013. Ileana was a member of the Republican Party.

19. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 24 June 2024 in Paris, France.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jennifer Lynn Affleck

Jennifer Lynn Affleck Date of birth : 24 July 1969

: 24 July 1969 Age: 55 years old (as of 2024)

55 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : The Bronx, New York, United States

: The Bronx, New York, United States Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, businesswoman

Jennifer Lopez is an American singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and businesswoman. She is considered among the most influential Latin women entertainers of her time. Jennifer Lopez rose to fame with her breakout role in the movie Selena and became a pop icon with hits like If You Had My Love and On the Floor.

18. Sylvia Rivera

Sylvia Rivera at the MCC Church in New York, New York, USA on 23 July 2000.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sylvia Rivera

: Sylvia Rivera Date of birth : 2 July 1951

: 2 July 1951 Date of death : 19 February 2002

: 19 February 2002 Age at the time of death : 50

: 50 Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Profession: Activist

Sylvia Rivera was an American gay liberation and transgender rights activist and noted community worker in New York. For most of her life, Rivera identified as a drag queen but later identified as a transgender person. She participated in demonstrations with the Gay Liberation Front.

17. Celia Cruz

Cuban singer Celia Cruz at the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Hague, Netherlands on 11 July 1999.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Celia Caridad Cruz Alfonso

Celia Caridad Cruz Alfonso Date of birth : 21 October 1925

: 21 October 1925 Date of death : 16 July 2003

: 16 July 2003 Age at the time of death : 77

: 77 Place of birth : Havana, Cuba

: Havana, Cuba Profession: Artist

Celia Cruz was a Cuban singer known as the "Queen of Salsa" and one of the most famous Latin music artists of all time. She recorded hit songs, such as La Vida es un Carnaval and Guantanamera, winning multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards. She was also one of the best-selling Latin music artists.

16. Shakira

Shakira at the release party of her new album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" at Seminole Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on 21 March 2024.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll

: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll Date of birth : 2 February 1977

: 2 February 1977 Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)

47 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Barranquilla, Colombia

: Barranquilla, Colombia Profession: Singer-songwriter

Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter often called the "Queen of Latin Music''. She has released numerous international hits, including Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever, Wherever, and Waka Waka. Singer Shakira has won multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards and is one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

15. Isabel Allende

Isabel Allende during the presentation of her book LARGO PETALO DE MAR (long petalo de mar) at the house in America de Madrid, Spain on 27 May 2019.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Isabel Angelica Allende Llona

: Isabel Angelica Allende Llona Date of birth : 2 August 1942

: 2 August 1942 Age : 82 years old (as of 2024)

: 82 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Lima, Peru

: Lima, Peru Profession: Author

Isabel Allende is an influential Hispanic writer known for novels such as The House of the Spirits and City of the Beasts. Her works occasionally contain aspects of the magical realism genre. Allende was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and in 2010, she received Chile's National Literature Prize.

14. Gabriela Mistral

Chilean writer Gabriela Mistral at La Guardia Airport, New York on 10 March 1946.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lucila Godoy Alcayaga

: Lucila Godoy Alcayaga Date of birth : 7 April 1889

: 7 April 1889 Date of death : 10 January 1957

: 10 January 1957 Age at the time of death : 67

: 67 Place of birth : Vicuña, Chile

: Vicuña, Chile Profession: Educator

Gabriela Mistral was a Chilean poet-diplomat, educator, and Catholic. As per National Women's History Museum, Gabriela became the first Latin American author to receive a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1945. Her poetry often centred on themes of love, sorrow, and the natural world. Mistral was also an influential advocate for education and women's rights.

13. Evangelina Rodriguez

Evangelina Rodríguez is remembered for her medical contributions and her advocacy for social reform.

Source: Facebook

Full name : Andrea Evangelina Rodríguez Perozo

: Andrea Evangelina Rodríguez Perozo Date of birth: 10 November 1879

10 November 1879 Date of death : 11 January 1947

: 11 January 1947 Age at the time of death : 67

: 67 Place of birth: San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic

San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic Profession: Physician

Evangelina Rodríguez was the first female Dominican physician. She overcame significant social and economic barriers to study medicine and eventually graduated from the University of Paris. Dr. She is remembered for her medical contributions and advocacy for social reform and gender equality.

12. Ellen Ochoa

Ellen Ochoa at the 42nd Annual Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) Awards Gala on 19 September 2019 in Washington, DC.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ellen Ochoa

: Ellen Ochoa Date of birth : 10 May 1958

: 10 May 1958 Age : 66 years old (as of 2024)

: 66 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Engineer, former astronaut

Ellen Ochoa is one of the most influential Hispanic women. She made history in 1993 aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery during a mission to study the Earth's ozone layer. According to the Nasa website, Ellen became Johnson Space Center’s 11th centre director in 2013. She was the first Latina director and the second female director of the Johnson Space Center.

11. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez at 2024 ELLE's Women in Hollywood at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on 19 November 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Selena Marie Gomez

: Selena Marie Gomez Date of birth : 22 July 1992

: 22 July 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Grand Prairie, Texas, United States

: Grand Prairie, Texas, United States Profession: Singer, actress, producer, businesswoman

Selena Gomez is an American singer, actress, and producer. One of the famous Hispanic women, she first gained fame as the star of the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. As a singer, she has released several hit songs and albums, including Come & Get It and Bad Liar.

10. Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan at Miami Beach Convention Center on 13 November 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gloria María Milagrosa Estefan

: Gloria María Milagrosa Estefan Date of birth : 1 September 1957

: 1 September 1957 Age: 67 years old (as of 2024)

67 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Havana, Cuba

: Havana, Cuba Profession: Singer, actress, businesswoman

Gloria Estefan is a Cuban-American singer, actress, and businesswoman. She has been in the entertainment industry since 1975 and has won eight-time Grammy Awards. She has released numerous chart-topping hits, such as 1-2-3, Don't Wanna Lose You, Coming Out of the Dark, and Heaven's What I Feel.

9. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a rally endorsing Jamaal Bowman at St. Mary's Park in the Bronx on 22 June 2024 in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Date of birth : 13 October 1989

: 13 October 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : The Bronx, New York, United States

: The Bronx, New York, United States Profession: Political activist

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an American politician and activist who has served as the U.S. representative for New York's 14th congressional district since 2019. A member of the Democratic Party, she gained national attention when, at 29, she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

8. Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week at the New York Historical Society on 11 February 2019 in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : María Carolina Josefina Pacanins y Niño

: María Carolina Josefina Pacanins y Niño Date of birth : 8 January 1939

: 8 January 1939 Age : 85 years old (as of 2024)

: 85 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Profession: Fashion designer

Carolina Herrera is a Venezuelan-American fashion designer best known for her elegant and sophisticated designs. She established her eponymous brand, Carolina Herrera, in 1981. Carolina has dressed numerous First Ladies of America, such as Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump.

7. Sonia Sotomayor

Sonia Sotomayor at Tufts University on 12 September 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sonia Maria Sotomayor

: Sonia Maria Sotomayor Date of birt h: 25 June 1954

h: 25 June 1954 Age : 70 years old (as of 2024)

: 70 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : The Bronx, New York, United States (Both parents were born in Puerto Rico)

: The Bronx, New York, United States (Both parents were born in Puerto Rico) Profession: Lawyer, jurist

Sonia Sotomayor serves as an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. She is among the most famous Hispanic females in history and was nominated by President Barack Obama on 26 May 2009. She became the youngest judge in the Southern District and the first Hispanic federal judge in New York State.

6. Maria Elena Salinas

María Elena Salinas at the 2022 CPJ International Press Freedom Awards at Glasshouses on 17 November 2022 in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : María Elena Salinas

: María Elena Salinas Date of birth : August 1954

: August 1954 Age: 70 years old (as of 2024)

70 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Journalist, author

María Elena Salinas is an American broadcast journalist, news anchor, and author. The New York Times calls her the "Voice of Hispanic America." Salinas is among the most recognised Hispanic female journalists in America. For over thirty years, she has worked in America and 18 Latin American countries.

5. Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno at The WNET Group Gala at Edison Ballroom on 7 May 2024 in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rita Moreno

: Rita Moreno Date of birth : 11 December 1931

: 11 December 1931 Age : 92 years old (as of 5 December 2024)

: 92 years old (as of 5 December 2024) Place of birth: Humacao, Puerto Rico

Humacao, Puerto Rico Profession: Actress, dancer, and singer

Rita Moreno is a legendary Puerto Rican-American actress, dancer, and singer. She became the first Latina to win an Oscar for her role as Anita in West Side Story (1961). With a career spanning over seven decades, she has won numerous prestigious awards, including an Emmy, a Tony, and a Grammy.

4. Rigoberta Menchù Tum

Rigoberta Menchu Tum awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1992.

Source: Facebook

Full name : Rigoberta Menchú Tum

: Rigoberta Menchú Tum Date of birth : 9 January 1959

: 9 January 1959 Age : 65 years old (as of 2024)

: 65 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Laj Chimel, Guatemala

: Laj Chimel, Guatemala Profession: Human rights activist, feminist

Rigoberta Menchú Tum is a Guatemalan Indigenous activist and author. She is a member of the K'iche' Maya people and became internationally known for her work advocating for the rights of Indigenous communities and her efforts to bring attention to human rights abuses during Guatemala's civil war.

According to the Nobel Prize Organisation, Rigoberta was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1992 for her tireless work promoting social justice, cultural preservation, and reconciliation.

3. Dolores Huerta

Dolores Huerta at the premiere of "Radical" at Regency Bruin Theatre on 30 October 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dolores Clara Fernández Huerta

: Dolores Clara Fernández Huerta Date of birth: 10 April 1930

10 April 1930 Age : 94 years old (as of 2024)

: 94 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Dawson, New Mexico, United States

: Dawson, New Mexico, United States Profession: Labour leader, civil rights activist

Dolores Huerta is an influential labour leader, civil rights activist, and feminist known for her work alongside César Chávez in co-founding the United Farm Workers (UFW) union. She is among the famous Hispanic women who changed the world.

2. Isabel Perón

Isabel Martinez de Peron in Madrid in the gardens of the Ritz, circa 1981.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Isabel Martínez de Perón

: Isabel Martínez de Perón Date of birth : 4 February 1931

: 4 February 1931 Age: 93 years old (as of 2024)

93 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : La Rioja, Argentina

: La Rioja, Argentina Profession: Former politician

Isabel Perón is an Argentine former politician who served as the 46th President of Argentina from 1974 to 1976. She was one of the first female republican heads of state in the world and the first woman to serve as president of a country. Perón was President Juan Perón's third wife.

1. Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo poses for a portrait at her home in the Colonia San Angel neighbourhood of Mexico City, Mexico.

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 6 July 1907

: 6 July 1907 Date of death : 13 July 1954

: 13 July 1954 Age at the time of death : 47 years old (as of 2024)

: 47 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Coyoacán, Mexico City, Mexico

: Coyoacán, Mexico City, Mexico Profession: Painter

Frida Kahlo is one of the most influential and famous Hispanic women. She is celebrated for her deeply personal and symbolic self-portraits, which often have strong autobiographical elements and mix realism with fantasy. She is also known for painting about her experience of chronic pain.

While other figures have significant achievements in specific domains—such as Selena Quintanilla in music or Dolores Huerta in activism—Kahlo's influence spans art, identity, and representation. This breadth of impact and her enduring legacy justify her ranking as number one.

Who is the most famous Hispanic woman?

The most famous Hispanic woman is arguably Frida Kahlo, the Mexican painter whose iconic self-portraits and bold personality have made her a global cultural symbol.

Who are the most famous Hispanics?

According to Hispanic Women's Corporation, some of the most famous and influential Hispanic women include Gabriela Mistral, Frida Kahlo, Celia Cruz and Sonia Sotomayor.

Who is a famous Hispanic singer?

A famous Hispanic singer is Shakira, the Colombian superstar known for her global hits like Hips Don’t Lie and Waka Waka. Other notable female Hispanic singers include Selena Quintanilla, Gloria Estefan and Jennifer Lopez.

Who are the Hispanic women in Hollywood?

As per Llamitas Spanish, some of Hollywood's most famous and influential Hispanic women include Sofía Vergara, Rita Moreno and Eva Longoria.

What are some of the female Mexican historical figures?

Notable female Mexican historical figures include Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, a pioneering feminist and scholar, and Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez, a key figure in Mexico’s fight for independence.

Who is a famous Hispanic female activist?

According to Biography.com, the famous Hispanic female activist is Dolores Huerta, a Mexican-American labour leader and civil rights activist.

As activists, authors, artists, and political leaders, the most influential and famous Hispanic women have enriched society in countless ways. They encourage children and adults to embrace their identities and break down gender stereotypes within culture.

