Top 20 handsome black men in the world (2023): Who are they?

Even though everyone's definition of beauty is different, even men who are not physically handsome have attractive physical traits. Others have appealing characteristics that stand out. The ranking of handsome black men in 2023 is based on their professional success and physical allure.

It is hard not to notice the celebrities' radiance when they combine talent with excellence. Have a look at this list.

ٍSome of the finest black men celebrities

We have ranked the finest black men in the world today. This list of handsome black men covers some of the most appealing celebrities still alive today, as well as more experienced black actors.

20. Tyrese Gibson

Date of birth: 30th December 1978

Age: 44 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: United States of America

Occupation: Singer and actor

In addition to numerous other films and television programs, Tyrese received a grammy nomination for the Best R&B Male Vocal Performance for his song Sweet Lady.

19. Daniel Kaluuya

Full name: Daniel Kaluuya

Age: 34 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: United Kingdom

Occupation: Actor and writer

Daniel Kaluuya has a 15 million dollar fortune. The grammy nominee and Golden Globe winner wrote plays before appearing on the big screen.

18. Trey Songz

Full name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson

Age: 38 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: United States of America

Occupation: Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor

One of the good-looking black guys in 2023 is Trey Songz. He is well known for his hip-hop music. He has collaborated closely with many of the world's finest musicians and has won countless accolades.

17. Drake

Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham

Age: 37 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: Canada

Occupation: Rapper, singer, and actor

One of the highest-paid entertainers in the world became a music legend and an actor since childhood. Universal Music Group and Jay-Z influenced Drake's music.

16. Usher

Full name: Usher Raymond IV

Age: 44 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: USA

Occupation: Singer

Usher is among the best-selling musicians of all time and one of the hottest black male celebrities in 2012. In his career, the artist has sold over 75 million records and has won five grammy awards. He is worth $180 million in total.

15. Kendrick Sampson

Full name: Kendrick Smith Sampson

Age: 35 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: USA

Occupation: Actor and activist

The American is well-known for his roles in Gracepoint, The Vampire Diaries, How to Make Love to a Black Woman, and How to Get Away with Murder.

14. Skyh Alvester Black

Full name: Skyh Alvester Black

Age: 35 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: USA

Occupation: Dancer and actor

The actor and dancer best known for his TV series parts. He is one of the upcoming Hollywood stars in 2023.

13. Trevor Jackson

Full name: Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson

Age: 27 years (as of 2023)

Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America

Occupation: Actor, singer, and songwriter

He has spent nearly 30 years at the cutting edge of audio and visual culture. He is well known for his roles in several films.

12. Omari Hardwick

Full name: Omari Adeleke Latif Hardwick

Age: 49 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: USA

Occupation: Actor and rapper

The endearing, attractive, and gifted American actor is well-recognised for his leading performances as James Ghost. He's also a skilled poet.

11. Jesse Williams

Full name: Jesse Wesley Williams

Age: 42 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: United States of America

Occupation: Actor, director, producer, and activist

The American nationality has had roles in major films. He is a think tank and advocates for civil rights, in addition to being a board member of The Advancement Project.

10. Aldis Hodge

Full name: Aldis Alexander Basil Hodge

Age: 37 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: United States of America

Occupation: Actor

Being one of the best-looking black men, Aldis began performing in the middle of the 1990s. He has been in numerous films and TV shows. Aldis Hodge, whose career spans three decades, has long been a stalwart of Black representation in Hollywood.

9. Kofi Siriboe

Full name: Nana-Kofi Siriboe

Date of birth: 2nd March 1994

Age: 28 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: USA

Occupation: Actor and model

The American actor has appeared in theatres, movies, and television. Siriboe has been a cast member of the drama series Queen Sugar since 2016, for which he received three nominations for awards.

8. Taye Diggs

Full name: Scott Leo Diggs

Age: 53 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: USA

Occupation: Actor

He is one of the best-looking black men. Taye Diggs has performed in numerous theatre, film, and television projects. He is an accomplished artist with $7 million worth.

7. Mychal Kendricks

Full name: Marvin Mychal-Christopher Kendricks

Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: United States of America

Occupation: Footballer

Linebacker Marvin Mychal-Christopher Kendricks plays American football. NFL's most imposing defensive player in league history has been named a Hall of Fame football player.

6. Shemar Moore

Full name: Shemar Franklin Moore

Age: 53 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: United States of America

Occupation: Actor

Moore is best known for more than ten years as Malcolm Winters on the CBS television soap opera The Young and the Restless. Shemar was once a clothing model and is currently a $22 million fortune actor.

5. Michael Ealy

Full name: Michael Brown

Age: 50 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: USA

Occupation: Actor

Michael debuted as an actor in various off-Broadway theatrical productions in the late 1990s. He has a $3 million net worth and is among the most handsome black men.

14. Idris Elba

Full name: Idris Akuna Elba

Age: 51 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: United Kingdom

Occupation: Actor, producer, and musician

He is one of the most attractive black males in 2023. With a $40 million net worth, the famous actor is also a producer, singer, rapper, and DJ. He has played leading roles in many movies and TV shows.

3. Boris Kodjoe

Full name: Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe

Age: 50 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: Austria

Occupation: Actor, producer and former model

Boris, a German-Ghanaian actor from Austria, is most known for his performance as Kelby in the 2002 film Brown Sugar.

2. Tyler Lepley

Full name: Tyler Lepley

Date of birth: 24th March 1987

Age: 36 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: USA

Occupation: Actor

The actor is most recognised for his role in the Tyler Perry-produced television series, The Haves and the Have Nots. He has also made several TV appearances and is among the best-looking black men in 2023.

1. Michael B. Jordan

Full name: Michael Bakari Jordan

Age: 36 years (as of 2023)

Country of birth: United States of America

Occupation: Actor

Who is the most handsome man in 2023?

In 2023, Michael B. Jordan stands out as the most attractive black man on the planet. The American actor, 35, has a 25 million dollar net worth and is famous for his roles in several movies.

Are there attractive black men?

There are a lot of them around the globe. The best black guys in 2023 include actors and musicians.

The handsome black men listed above are among many who are conspicuous. These appealing males are more than just good-looking. You can find well-known actresses, basketball players, and more on this 2023 list.

