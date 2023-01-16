Global site navigation

Top 20 handsome black men in the world (2023): Who are they?
Top 10

Top 20 handsome black men in the world (2023): Who are they?

by  Sheila Kamau

Even though everyone's definition of beauty is different, even men who are not physically handsome have attractive physical traits. Others have appealing characteristics that stand out. The ranking of handsome black men in 2023 is based on their professional success and physical allure.

It is hard not to notice the celebrities' radiance when they combine talent with excellence. Have a look at this list.

ٍSome of the finest black men celebrities

We have ranked the finest black men in the world today. This list of handsome black men covers some of the most appealing celebrities still alive today, as well as more experienced black actors.

20. Tyrese Gibson

black handsome men
Tyrese strongly desired to become a celebrity and started singing early. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 30th December 1978
  • Age: 44 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: United States of America
  • Occupation: Singer and actor

In addition to numerous other films and television programs, Tyrese received a grammy nomination for the Best R&B Male Vocal Performance for his song Sweet Lady.

19. Daniel Kaluuya

black handsome men
Kaluuya, who has Uganda roots, has been in several notable films and television shows. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Daniel Kaluuya
  • Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: United Kingdom
  • Occupation: Actor and writer

Daniel Kaluuya has a 15 million dollar fortune. The grammy nominee and Golden Globe winner wrote plays before appearing on the big screen.

18. Trey Songz

Black handsome men
In his musical career, Trey Songz has sold over 25 million records. Photo: Pacific Press
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson
  • Age: 38 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: United States of America
  • Occupation: Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor

One of the good-looking black guys in 2023 is Trey Songz. He is well known for his hip-hop music. He has collaborated closely with many of the world's finest musicians and has won countless accolades.

17. Drake

black handsome men
Since 2006, the Canadian musician has released albums and mixtapes. Photo: Mike Marsland
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham
  • Age: 37 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: Canada
  • Occupation: Rapper, singer, and actor

One of the highest-paid entertainers in the world became a music legend and an actor since childhood. Universal Music Group and Jay-Z influenced Drake's music.

16. Usher

Black handsome men
At 13, a LaFace Records agent spotted Usher and signed him. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Usher Raymond IV
  • Age: 44 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: USA
  • Occupation: Singer

Usher is among the best-selling musicians of all time and one of the hottest black male celebrities in 2012. In his career, the artist has sold over 75 million records and has won five grammy awards. He is worth $180 million in total.

15. Kendrick Sampson

black handsome men
Since making his big-screen debut in 2005, Kendrick has earned 27 acting credits. Photo: Albert L. Ortega
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kendrick Smith Sampson
  • Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: USA
  • Occupation: Actor and activist

The American is well-known for his roles in Gracepoint, The Vampire Diaries, How to Make Love to a Black Woman, and How to Get Away with Murder.

14. Skyh Alvester Black

black handsome men
The Miami native has a lot of work, including Tyler Perry's Sistas on BET and Black Monday on Showtime. Photo: Charley Gallay
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Skyh Alvester Black
  • Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: USA
  • Occupation: Dancer and actor

The actor and dancer best known for his TV series parts. He is one of the upcoming Hollywood stars in 2023.

13. Trevor Jackson

black handsome men
Jackson developed an early interest in acting. Photo: Gary Gershoff
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson
  • Age: 27 years (as of 2023)
  • Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America
  • Occupation: Actor, singer, and songwriter

He has spent nearly 30 years at the cutting edge of audio and visual culture. He is well known for his roles in several films.

12. Omari Hardwick

black handsome men
Some of the acting credits for Omari Hardwick include For Coloured Girls and Miracle at St. Anna. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Omari Adeleke Latif Hardwick
  • Age: 49 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: USA
  • Occupation: Actor and rapper

The endearing, attractive, and gifted American actor is well-recognised for his leading performances as James Ghost. He's also a skilled poet.

11. Jesse Williams

black handsome men
Jesse is the executive producer of Question Bridge: Black Males. Photo: Dia Dipasupil
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jesse Wesley Williams
  • Age: 42 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: United States of America
  • Occupation: Actor, director, producer, and activist

The American nationality has had roles in major films. He is a think tank and advocates for civil rights, in addition to being a board member of The Advancement Project.

10. Aldis Hodge

black handsome men
Aldis Hodge was a musician who played the clarinet and violin. Photo: Arturo Holmes
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Aldis Alexander Basil Hodge
  • Age: 37 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: United States of America
  • Occupation: Actor

Being one of the best-looking black men, Aldis began performing in the middle of the 1990s. He has been in numerous films and TV shows. Aldis Hodge, whose career spans three decades, has long been a stalwart of Black representation in Hollywood.

9. Kofi Siriboe

Handsome black men
Siriboe, a son of Ghanaian immigrants, has appeared in advertisements for companies. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Nana-Kofi Siriboe
  • Date of birth: 2nd March 1994
  • Age: 28 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: USA
  • Occupation: Actor and model

The American actor has appeared in theatres, movies, and television. Siriboe has been a cast member of the drama series Queen Sugar since 2016, for which he received three nominations for awards.

8. Taye Diggs

Black hansome men
Taye has appeared in the television shows Will & Grace, Go, Private Practice, The Wood, and Chicago. Photo: Frazer Harrison
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Scott Leo Diggs
  • Age: 53 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: USA
  • Occupation: Actor

He is one of the best-looking black men. Taye Diggs has performed in numerous theatre, film, and television projects. He is an accomplished artist with $7 million worth.

7. Mychal Kendricks

Black handsome men
Kendricks has played for the California Golden Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. Photo: Mireya Acierto
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Marvin Mychal-Christopher Kendricks
  • Age: 33 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: United States of America
  • Occupation: Footballer

Linebacker Marvin Mychal-Christopher Kendricks plays American football. NFL's most imposing defensive player in league history has been named a Hall of Fame football player.

6. Shemar Moore

Black Handsome Men
Moore is best known for playing Malcolm Winters in The Young and the Restless. Photo: Kevin Tachman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Shemar Franklin Moore
  • Age: 53 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: United States of America
  • Occupation: Actor

Moore is best known for more than ten years as Malcolm Winters on the CBS television soap opera The Young and the Restless. Shemar was once a clothing model and is currently a $22 million fortune actor.

5. Michael Ealy

Black handsome men
Since the late 1990s, Michael has appeared in high-profile movies, television shows, and off-Broadway theatrical productions. Photo: Amanda Edwards
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Michael Brown
  • Age: 50 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: USA
  • Occupation: Actor

Michael debuted as an actor in various off-Broadway theatrical productions in the late 1990s. He has a $3 million net worth and is among the most handsome black men.

14. Idris Elba

Handsome black men
Elba drew inspiration from his father, who worked in the Ford union. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Idris Akuna Elba
  • Age: 51 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: United Kingdom
  • Occupation: Actor, producer, and musician

He is one of the most attractive black males in 2023. With a $40 million net worth, the famous actor is also a producer, singer, rapper, and DJ. He has played leading roles in many movies and TV shows.

3. Boris Kodjoe

Handsome black men
Kodjoe has worked on various other films and television programs. The sum of his assets is $5 million. Photo: Momodu Mansaray
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe
  • Age: 50 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: Austria
  • Occupation: Actor, producer and former model

Boris, a German-Ghanaian actor from Austria, is most known for his performance as Kelby in the 2002 film Brown Sugar.

2. Tyler Lepley

black handsome men
Throughout his career, Tyler has earned more than ten acting credits. Photo: Jamie McCarthy
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Tyler Lepley
  • Date of birth: 24th March 1987
  • Age: 36 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: USA
  • Occupation: Actor

The actor is most recognised for his role in the Tyler Perry-produced television series, The Haves and the Have Nots. He has also made several TV appearances and is among the best-looking black men in 2023.

1. Michael B. Jordan

Black handsome men
In 2020 when Michael B. Jordan was named the coolest man alive, the world froze. Photo: Momodu Mansaray
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Michael Bakari Jordan
  • Age: 36 years (as of 2023)
  • Country of birth: United States of America
  • Occupation: Actor

Who is the most handsome man in 2023?

In 2023, Michael B. Jordan stands out as the most attractive black man on the planet. The American actor, 35, has a 25 million dollar net worth and is famous for his roles in several movies.

Are there attractive black men?

There are a lot of them around the globe. The best black guys in 2023 include actors and musicians.

The handsome black men listed above are among many who are conspicuous. These appealing males are more than just good-looking. You can find well-known actresses, basketball players, and more on this 2023 list.

