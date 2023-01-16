Top 20 handsome black men in the world (2023): Who are they?
Even though everyone's definition of beauty is different, even men who are not physically handsome have attractive physical traits. Others have appealing characteristics that stand out. The ranking of handsome black men in 2023 is based on their professional success and physical allure.
It is hard not to notice the celebrities' radiance when they combine talent with excellence. Have a look at this list.
ٍSome of the finest black men celebrities
We have ranked the finest black men in the world today. This list of handsome black men covers some of the most appealing celebrities still alive today, as well as more experienced black actors.
20. Tyrese Gibson
- Date of birth: 30th December 1978
- Age: 44 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Occupation: Singer and actor
In addition to numerous other films and television programs, Tyrese received a grammy nomination for the Best R&B Male Vocal Performance for his song Sweet Lady.
19. Daniel Kaluuya
- Full name: Daniel Kaluuya
- Age: 34 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: United Kingdom
- Occupation: Actor and writer
Daniel Kaluuya has a 15 million dollar fortune. The grammy nominee and Golden Globe winner wrote plays before appearing on the big screen.
18. Trey Songz
- Full name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson
- Age: 38 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor
One of the good-looking black guys in 2023 is Trey Songz. He is well known for his hip-hop music. He has collaborated closely with many of the world's finest musicians and has won countless accolades.
17. Drake
- Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham
- Age: 37 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: Canada
- Occupation: Rapper, singer, and actor
One of the highest-paid entertainers in the world became a music legend and an actor since childhood. Universal Music Group and Jay-Z influenced Drake's music.
16. Usher
- Full name: Usher Raymond IV
- Age: 44 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: USA
- Occupation: Singer
Usher is among the best-selling musicians of all time and one of the hottest black male celebrities in 2012. In his career, the artist has sold over 75 million records and has won five grammy awards. He is worth $180 million in total.
15. Kendrick Sampson
- Full name: Kendrick Smith Sampson
- Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: USA
- Occupation: Actor and activist
The American is well-known for his roles in Gracepoint, The Vampire Diaries, How to Make Love to a Black Woman, and How to Get Away with Murder.
14. Skyh Alvester Black
- Full name: Skyh Alvester Black
- Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: USA
- Occupation: Dancer and actor
The actor and dancer best known for his TV series parts. He is one of the upcoming Hollywood stars in 2023.
13. Trevor Jackson
- Full name: Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson
- Age: 27 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America
- Occupation: Actor, singer, and songwriter
He has spent nearly 30 years at the cutting edge of audio and visual culture. He is well known for his roles in several films.
12. Omari Hardwick
- Full name: Omari Adeleke Latif Hardwick
- Age: 49 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: USA
- Occupation: Actor and rapper
The endearing, attractive, and gifted American actor is well-recognised for his leading performances as James Ghost. He's also a skilled poet.
11. Jesse Williams
- Full name: Jesse Wesley Williams
- Age: 42 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Occupation: Actor, director, producer, and activist
The American nationality has had roles in major films. He is a think tank and advocates for civil rights, in addition to being a board member of The Advancement Project.
10. Aldis Hodge
- Full name: Aldis Alexander Basil Hodge
- Age: 37 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Occupation: Actor
Being one of the best-looking black men, Aldis began performing in the middle of the 1990s. He has been in numerous films and TV shows. Aldis Hodge, whose career spans three decades, has long been a stalwart of Black representation in Hollywood.
9. Kofi Siriboe
- Full name: Nana-Kofi Siriboe
- Date of birth: 2nd March 1994
- Age: 28 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: USA
- Occupation: Actor and model
The American actor has appeared in theatres, movies, and television. Siriboe has been a cast member of the drama series Queen Sugar since 2016, for which he received three nominations for awards.
8. Taye Diggs
- Full name: Scott Leo Diggs
- Age: 53 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: USA
- Occupation: Actor
He is one of the best-looking black men. Taye Diggs has performed in numerous theatre, film, and television projects. He is an accomplished artist with $7 million worth.
7. Mychal Kendricks
- Full name: Marvin Mychal-Christopher Kendricks
- Age: 33 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Occupation: Footballer
Linebacker Marvin Mychal-Christopher Kendricks plays American football. NFL's most imposing defensive player in league history has been named a Hall of Fame football player.
6. Shemar Moore
- Full name: Shemar Franklin Moore
- Age: 53 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Occupation: Actor
Moore is best known for more than ten years as Malcolm Winters on the CBS television soap opera The Young and the Restless. Shemar was once a clothing model and is currently a $22 million fortune actor.
5. Michael Ealy
- Full name: Michael Brown
- Age: 50 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: USA
- Occupation: Actor
Michael debuted as an actor in various off-Broadway theatrical productions in the late 1990s. He has a $3 million net worth and is among the most handsome black men.
14. Idris Elba
- Full name: Idris Akuna Elba
- Age: 51 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: United Kingdom
- Occupation: Actor, producer, and musician
He is one of the most attractive black males in 2023. With a $40 million net worth, the famous actor is also a producer, singer, rapper, and DJ. He has played leading roles in many movies and TV shows.
3. Boris Kodjoe
- Full name: Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe
- Age: 50 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: Austria
- Occupation: Actor, producer and former model
Boris, a German-Ghanaian actor from Austria, is most known for his performance as Kelby in the 2002 film Brown Sugar.
2. Tyler Lepley
- Full name: Tyler Lepley
- Date of birth: 24th March 1987
- Age: 36 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: USA
- Occupation: Actor
The actor is most recognised for his role in the Tyler Perry-produced television series, The Haves and the Have Nots. He has also made several TV appearances and is among the best-looking black men in 2023.
1. Michael B. Jordan
- Full name: Michael Bakari Jordan
- Age: 36 years (as of 2023)
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Occupation: Actor
Who is the most handsome man in 2023?
In 2023, Michael B. Jordan stands out as the most attractive black man on the planet. The American actor, 35, has a 25 million dollar net worth and is famous for his roles in several movies.
Are there attractive black men?
There are a lot of them around the globe. The best black guys in 2023 include actors and musicians.
The handsome black men listed above are among many who are conspicuous. These appealing males are more than just good-looking. You can find well-known actresses, basketball players, and more on this 2023 list.
Source: Briefly News