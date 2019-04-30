Top 10 highest paid soccer players in South Africa ABSA PSL 2022

Who are the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa ABSA premiership in 2022? The South African Premier Soccer League is one of the largest in Africa. Over the years, the league has gained popularity globally. Some of its players are the highest paid in Africa. In this article, you get to see the legends!

Who is the top paid soccer player in South Africa? Photo: @SihleGeneral10, @Lorenc_KO, @TmanMjaji, @ForMatras (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A player's performance is directly proportional to their salary. Therefore, it is safe to argue that the highest-paid player in the ABSA premiership is a top performer. At the same time, most of the players are natives, although some hail from other parts of the world. The salaries of the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa proves how lucrative the sport has become.

Who are the top 10 highest-paid soccer players in South Africa?

For the longest time, South African footballers would relocate to European countries to seek greener pastures. However, that has not been the case in the past decade since the PSL pays them well. These details of soccer players salaries unpack how much the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa earn.

1. Keagan Dolly – R1.45 million

Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Current team: Kaizer Chiefs F.C

Kaizer Chiefs F.C Salary: R1.45 million

Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid soccer player in South Africa. He joined Kaizer Chiefs in July 2021 after playing for Montpellier from 2017. The AmaKhosi pay him a whopping R1.45 salary making him the highest-paid player in South Africa.

The attacking midfielder started his senior soccer career in 2012 at Ajax Cape Town. He later joined Mamelodi Sundowns then went to France to play for Montpellier HSC. Keagan Dolly is also a valuable player in the South African national team, Bafana Bafana.

2. Samir Nurkovic - R930, 000

Samir Nurkovic joined Kaizer Chiefs in July 2019. Photo: @nurkovicsamir

Source: Instagram

Position: Forward

Forward Samir Nurkovic's current team: Kaizer Chiefs F.C

Kaizer Chiefs F.C Salary: R930, 000

Samir Nurkovic joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2019 and is currently the second-highest-paid soccer player in the team. His efforts to ensure the club secured the second position in the league made him the most valuable player in Kaizer Chiefs.

His performance also renewed his lease at the team. North African clubs expressed their interest in poaching him. However, Kaizer Chiefs insist they will only trade him for not less than R30 million. How much is Samir Nurkovic salary? As one of the current highest-paid soccer players in South Africa, Samir Nurkovic bags a whopping R930, 000 every month.

3. Khama Billiat - R830,000

Khama Billiat is a valuable midfielder for Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @khamabilliat

Source: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Khama Billiat's current team: Kaizer Chiefs F.C.

Kaizer Chiefs F.C. Salary: R830,000

31-year-old Khama Billiat joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2018 after a 5-year stint at Mamelodi Sundowns. He began his professional career at Zimbabwe's CAPS United F.C. in 2010 before joining the South African PSL the same year.

Balliat played for the Ajax Cape Town from 2010 to 2013, then went to Mamelodi Sundowns, where he stayed until 2018. In November 2021, the AmaKhosi star revealed his decision to retire from international football after over 10 years playing for the Zimbabwe national team, Brave Warriors. As of 2022, he is one of the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa and takes home a salary of about R830,000.

4. Itumeleng Khune - R480,000

Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's current team: Kaizer Chiefs F.C.

Kaizer Chiefs F.C. Salary: R480,000

A series of injuries sidelined Itumeleng Khune's performance in 2019. However, the club had faith in him and retained his hefty salary worth R480,000. His contract was due to expire at the end of the 2020/2021 season. However, the club opted to renew the contract and extent it for one year.

5. Thapelo Morena - R400,000

Thapelo Morena is a midfielder at Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @thapelomorena27

Source: Instagram

Position: Midfielder and defender

Midfielder and defender Thapelo Morena's current team: Mamelodi Sundowns F.C

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C Salary: R400,000

Thapelo is among the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa. Morena joined Mamelodi Sundowns F.C from Celtic in 2016. Because of his adaptability and versatility, he has played a couple of positions for the club. He allegedly earns a salary of R400,000, making him one of the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa. Thapelo Morena is among the highest-paid players in the PSL. He is an intriguing and charismatic footballer to watch.

6. Bernard Parker - R300,000

Bernard Parker joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2011. Photo: @bernard_parker_25

Source: Instagram

Position: Midfielder and striker

Midfielder and striker Bernard Parker's current team: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs Salary: R300,000

Bernard Parker is no new name in the PSL. He has been in the league for a long time, and his experience and tactics may be the reason he takes home a whopping R300,000. The Kaizer Chiefs footballer is a striker and midfielder.

7. Gaston Sirino - R300,000

Gaston Sirino is from Uruguay and signed with Sundowns in 2018. Photo: @gastonsirino10

Source: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Gaston Sirino's current team: Mamelodi Sundowns F.C

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C Salary: R300,000

Gaston Sirino is among the highest-paid Mamelodi Sundowns F.C players. Gaston started his career with an Uruguayan football club and joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018. Initially, he had played for Chile and Bolivia. As a midfielder at Mamelodi Sundowns F.C, Gaston Sirino makes a whopping R300,000 every month, placing on the list of the top 10 highest-paid soccer players in South Africa.

8. Oupa Manyisa - R250,000

Oupa Manyisa joined Platinum City Rovers in 2021 on a one-year contract. Photo: @acee.20

Source: Instagram

Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Current team: Platinum City Rovers F.C

Platinum City Rovers F.C Salary: R250,000

Manyisa signed with Platinum City Rovers in September 2021 after spending half of the 2020/2021 season at Chippa United. He had joined the TTM F.C in 2020, but his contract was terminated a month later without him playing a single game. They cited financial strain because the central midfielder demanded a hefty salary.

Oupa started his senior career at Orlando Pirates in 2008 and left in 2017 to join Mamelodi Sundowns, where he stayed until 2020. He also plays international soccer for South Africa's Bafana Bafana.

9. Eric Mathoho - R220,000

Position: Defender

Defender Eric Mathoho's current team: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs Salary: R220,000

Eric Mathoho is a defender for Kaizer Chiefs and has been in the team for close to a decade. Before joining Kaizer Chiefs, he was a defender for Bloemfontein Celtic between 2009 and 2012. He has played an integral role in establishing the team's defensive forces alongside Daniel Cardoso. Based on his wealth of experience and unbeatable tactics, Eric Mathoho earns R220,000 monthly.

10. Sibusiso Vilakazi - R220,000

Sibusiso Vilakazi joined Sundowns in 2016. Photo: @valdeziscoming24

Source: Instagram

Position: Defender

Defender Sibusiso Vilakazi's current team: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Salary: R220,000

Sibusiso Vilakazi wraps up the list of the highest-earning soccer players. He was declared the Premier Soccer League Player of the Season in the 2013/2014 season. Currently, he is a defender at Mamelodi Sundowns F.C, earning R200,000 per month. In 2020, Sibusiso Vilakazi extended his contract with Sundowns for an extra four years.

Who is the highest-paid player in PSL 2022?

Currently, Kaizer Chief's Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid player. He took over from Samir Nurkovic, who was recognized as the highest-paid athlete in the previous seasons. Dolly makes R1.45 million monthly.

Who is the highest-paid player in Orlando Pirates?

Orlando Pirates is one of the wealthiest clubs in the ABSA PSL. Orlando Pirates' Thulani Hlatshwayo is the highest-paid player in the club. He earns a monthly income of R150,000.

Who is the highest-paid player at Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs is one of the country's oldest and richest football clubs. Currently, Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid player in the club. He takes home a salary of R1.45 million.

This list of 10 highest paid soccer players in South Africa ABSA PSL 2022 highlights how lucrative soccer is. The salaries of PSL players change depending on the terms of the contracts. Their performance also significantly influences how much they earn.

